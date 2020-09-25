Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/09/2020 00:06:58 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Da Nang approves biodiversity conservation Master Plan

26/09/2020    15:00 GMT+7

The central city’s people's committee has approved the Master Plan on biodiversity conservation in 2030 in line with long-term socio-economic and sustainable development goals.

Da Nang approves biodiversity conservation Master Plan
A red-shanked douc langur (Pygathrix nemaeus) at the Son Tra Nature reserve of Da Nang. The central city has approved a Master Plan on biodiversity conservation in 2030. — Photo courtesy GreenViet

The city said the plan, which was officially approved last week, would include funds of nearly VND100 billion (US$4.4 million) to cover the cost of conservation, forest protection and afforestation as well as establishing new reserves on an area of 43,722ha.

Following the plan, current nature reserves of Son Tra, Ba Na-Nui Chua and Nam Hai Van, or South Hai Van forest, will be key priorities for strict protection in biosphere reserves, natural landscape protection, herb and botanical gardens covering 37,534ha.

The Ba Na-Nui Chua nature reserve would be promoted as a National Park, while the Son Tra reserve and the South Hai Van special use forest will be kept as two nature reserves.

A core zone of the three reserves of Son Tra, Ba Na-Nui Chua and Nam Hai Van forest and 10,979ha of the Da Nang Bay would be a new biosphere reserve to protect endangered species.

The Master Plan also includes a botanical garden in the Ba Na-Nui Chua reserve and a 10ha herb garden in the Son Tra reserve.

Two lakes - Hoa Trung and Dong Xanh-Dong Nghe - will be protected landscape zones, including wetlands and endangered species conservation sites.

Da Nang approves biodiversity conservation Master Plan
A 1,000-year-old tree in the forest of Son Tra in Da Nang City. More new reserves would be promoted in Da Nang in the coming years. — VNS Photo Cong Thanh 

The city assigned two departments for the Master Plan.

It said the protection of the nature reserves and promotion of new reserves and protected natural areas will aim to build rich biodiversity conservation corridors with neighbouring Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Nam as well as the central highlands and south central provinces in the future.

 

According to the city, the Master Plan on biodiversity conservation would help promote eco-tourism services while protecting the rich biodiversity of flora and fauna.

The Son Tra reserve, 10km from the city, is home to more than 1,300 red-shanked douc langurs - the world’s biggest population of the endangered primate listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Da Nang approves biodiversity conservation Master Plan
A view of the Hai Van Pass in the Nam Hai Van special use forest in Da Nang. The area was included in the city's Master Plan on biodiversity conservation. — VNS Photo Cong Thanh 

The reserve, which is 600m above sea level, is known for its rich biodiversity, with 387 animal species and 1,010 plant species.

Meanwhile, 626 animal species and 793 plant species, including the endangered northern buffed-cheeked gibbon and Edwards’s pheasant were reported living in the Ba Na-Nui Chua reserve.

The two reserves of Son Tra and Ba Na-Nui Chua are the ‘green lungs’ of Da Nang, supplying millions of tonnes of oxygen to residents and tourists.

Da Nang plans to become a ‘green’ and ‘smart’ city by 2025.  VNS

Conservationist devoted to protecting primates

Conservationist devoted to protecting primates

Having initially begun her involvement in wildlife protection as a volunteer with Education for Nature - Vietnam (ENV) in 2007, 34-year-old Le Thi Trang from Da Nang was named among the world’s top ten conservationists, called “Hotspot Heroes”

Sustainable protection needed for Son Tra Reserve

Sustainable protection needed for Son Tra Reserve

Human activities in the Son Tra Nature Reserve had changed the basic instincts of langurs and monkeys, while threatening the primate population with human-to-wildlife transmitted diseases, according to biologist Tran Huu Vy.

 
 

Other News

.
Ministries, provinces to receive annual digital transformation ranking
Ministries, provinces to receive annual digital transformation ranking
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

Following the direction of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, chair of the National Committee on E-government, from 2021, a digital transformation ranking will be given to ministries and provinces each year.

Environment department doles out fines
Environment department doles out fines
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  9 giờ trước 

The General Department of Environment under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has fined 35 enterprises and 12 hospitals a total of VND16.3 billion (US$700,700) due to environmental protection violations.

Vietnamese virtual assistant platform launched
Vietnamese virtual assistant platform launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) yesterday introduced a Vietnamese virtual assistant platform which was developed by the Viettel Cyberspace Center under the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel).

Smart city mobile app on trial in Da Nang
Smart city mobile app on trial in Da Nang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/09/2020 

Authorities in the central city have put on trial the DaNang Smart City app for smartphone users to access public information service and connect with local authorities.

Lam Dong to close polluting dumping site
Lam Dong to close polluting dumping site
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

Authorities in Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province, have decided to close the Cam Ly dumping site due to the serious pollution.

What if Vietnamese streamers use foul language, talk nonsense?
What if Vietnamese streamers use foul language, talk nonsense?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/09/2020 

Many YouTubers and streamers have been criticized for their bad language, which harms young viewers.

Vietnam attends 61st meeting series of WIPO Assemblies
Vietnam attends 61st meeting series of WIPO Assemblies
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

A Vietnamese delegation attended the 61st series of meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) that kicked off in Geneva,  Switzerland, on September 21.

Facebook launches video contest for Vietnam
Facebook launches video contest for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

Facebook has collaborated with Vietnamese and international artists and celebrities to launch 'Video for Vietnam' to promote the country.

The desired effect
The desired effect
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

From an IT student to the co-creator of one of the biggest movie hits of Vietnam’s visual effects industry, The First Swallows, Nguyen Le Hoang’s journey has been marked by hard work, passion and dedication.

Southern localities to develop clean air plans by 2025
Southern localities to develop clean air plans by 2025
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/09/2020 

Several southern cities and provinces have accelerated research into air pollution to develop Clean Air Plans by 2025, 

Tik Tok’s fall brings opportunities to Vietnam’s startups
Tik Tok’s fall brings opportunities to Vietnam’s startups
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/09/2020 

Tik Tok has been denounced of sending information about American citizens to China. However, it continues to deny the allegations.

Over 1,000 scrap containers to be re-exported from HCM City
Over 1,000 scrap containers to be re-exported from HCM City
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/09/2020 

Approximately 1,100 containers of waste at Cat Lai Port in Ho Chi Minh City will be re-exported after failing to meet Vietnam’s import requirements, the Customs Department of Ho Chi Minh City said on September 18.

Vietnamese professor appointed research chairman at UK's Royal Academy of Engineering
Vietnamese professor appointed research chairman at UK's Royal Academy of Engineering
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/09/2020 

Professor Duong Quang Trung, 41, has been appointed to the position of Research Chairman for the 6G telecommunications network of the UK's Royal Academy of Engineering.

Steam, Netflix do business in Vietnam without paying taxes
Steam, Netflix do business in Vietnam without paying taxes
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/09/2020 

Territories are subject to different tax rates by Steam, but Vietnam is not included, although this platform has subsidized Vietnamese users since 2017.

National Strategy on Digital Government Development to be submitted to the PM
National Strategy on Digital Government Development to be submitted to the PM
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Anh Tuan said that his Ministry is about to submit to the PM the National Strategy for Digital Government Development for the period 2021-2025, with a vision to 2030.

Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese ‘digital workers’ are working hard for YouTube's ‘content factory’, creating millions of videos each day.

MIC enhances network security
MIC enhances network security
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has launched the “Review and remove malware nationwide in 2020” campaign to enhance the country's network security.

JVE proposes turning polluted To Lich River into sightseeing area
JVE proposes turning polluted To Lich River into sightseeing area
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

The Japan-Vietnam Environment Company (JVE) has proposed to upgrade the To Lich River in Hanoi into a park with investment from Japan.

Information and Communications Ministry enhances network security with campaign
Information and Communications Ministry enhances network security with campaign
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/09/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has launched the “Review and remove malware nationwide in 2020” campaign to enhance the country's network security.

‘Trash for gifts’ encourages Hanoians to sort their garbage
‘Trash for gifts’ encourages Hanoians to sort their garbage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/09/2020 

Hanoians have been exchanging recyclable trash for gifts every Saturday morning at garbage collection points in four inner districts across the city since mid-August.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 