Central province restores landscape and forest of My Son Sanctuary

Authorities of Quang Nam have approved the protection and biodiversity restoration project on the My Son historical and cultural scenery site with a total investment of VND96 billion (US$4.2 million) in 2020-25.

A group of Cham towers is surrounded by forest in the My Son Sanctuary. The central province of Quang Nam began a restoration project on the landscape and nature forest at the site in 2020-25.

Vice-chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ho Quang Buu said at the decision announced on Wednesday that the project aims to protect 1,160ha, of which 95 per cent was primary forest, in the My Son Sanctuary.

It will help replant 36ha of forest in five years and provide strict protection support for the current natural forest area as well as build an eco-tour service and environmental education centre.

The protected My Son relic area, which includes Duy Phu and Duy Hoa communes of Duy Xuyen District, has a rich biodiversity with 37 endangered animal and 238 plant species and a landscape site of Hon Den.

According to Nguyen Cong Khiet, deputy head of the My Son Sanctuary World heritage management board, the strictly protected core zone of the sanctuary will be expanded to a larger area to the border of mountainous Nong Son District and other communes of Duy Xuyen District.

The move also promotes the conservation of nature, culture and relics in preserving the existence of the Champa Kingdom culture and architecture.

A 1,000-year-built Cham tower in the UNESCO-recognised My Son Sanctuary world heritage is still preserved in Quang Nam Province. VNS Photos Cong Thanh

The My Son Sanctuary site has been well preserved since it was built thousands of years ago during the prosperous development of the Champa Kingdom between the 4th and 13th centuries.

At least 70 temples and towers were built at the site thousands of years ago, but just dozens of towers are still preserved.

Different restoration projects from UNESCO, India, Italy, and Poland have been implemented to protect the UNESCO-recognised world heritage site over the years.

The first excavation and research on the Cham towers at the site began in 1898-99 by French archaeologists and researchers – Louis Finot and Launet de Lajongquere in 1901-02, and many artefacts found at the site were brought to the Cham Sculpture Museum in Da Nang City.

The My Son Sanctuary management board has called for international co-operation and investment in excavation and restoration of F1, F2, D1 and D2 towers to preserve the unique and mysterious archaeological site as a research centre for Cham culture. VNS

Indian experts helping restore core area of My Son Sanctuary Vietnamese and Indian experts on April 28 began restoration of a complex of towers considered the core area of the world cultural heritage site the My Son Sanctuary in the central province of Quang Nam.