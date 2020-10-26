Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
27/10/2020
Central province restores landscape and forest of My Son Sanctuary

27/10/2020    18:57 GMT+7

Authorities of Quang Nam have approved the protection and biodiversity restoration project on the My Son historical and cultural scenery site with a total investment of VND96 billion (US$4.2 million) in 2020-25.

A group of Cham towers is surrounded by forest in the My Son Sanctuary. The central province of Quang Nam began a restoration project on the landscape and nature forest at the site in 2020-25.

Vice-chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ho Quang Buu said at the decision announced on Wednesday that the project aims to protect 1,160ha, of which 95 per cent was primary forest, in the My Son Sanctuary.

It will help replant 36ha of forest in five years and provide strict protection support for the current natural forest area as well as build an eco-tour service and environmental education centre.

The protected My Son relic area, which includes Duy Phu and Duy Hoa communes of Duy Xuyen District, has a rich biodiversity with 37 endangered animal and 238 plant species and a landscape site of Hon Den.

According to Nguyen Cong Khiet, deputy head of the My Son Sanctuary World heritage management board, the strictly protected core zone of the sanctuary will be expanded to a larger area to the border of mountainous Nong Son District and other communes of Duy Xuyen District.

The move also promotes the conservation of nature, culture and relics in preserving the existence of the Champa Kingdom culture and architecture.

A 1,000-year-built Cham tower in the UNESCO-recognised My Son Sanctuary world heritage is still preserved in Quang Nam Province. VNS Photos Cong Thanh 
 

The My Son Sanctuary site has been well preserved since it was built thousands of years ago during the prosperous development of the Champa Kingdom between the 4th and 13th centuries.

At least 70 temples and towers were built at the site thousands of years ago, but just dozens of towers are still preserved.   

Different restoration projects from UNESCO, India, Italy, and Poland have been implemented to protect the UNESCO-recognised world heritage site over the years.

The first excavation and research on the Cham towers at the site began in 1898-99 by French archaeologists and researchers – Louis Finot and Launet de Lajongquere in 1901-02, and many artefacts found at the site were brought to the Cham Sculpture Museum in Da Nang City.

The My Son Sanctuary management board has called for international co-operation and investment in excavation and restoration of F1, F2, D1 and D2 towers to preserve the unique and mysterious archaeological site as a research centre for Cham culture.  VNS

Vietnamese and Indian experts on April 28 began restoration of a complex of towers considered the core area of the world cultural heritage site the My Son Sanctuary in the central province of Quang Nam.

Situated in a peaceful valley surrounded by mountains, My Son Sanctuary has been well preserved since it was built thousands of years ago during the prosperous development of the Champa Kingdom between the 4th and 13th centuries.

 
 


13 giờ trước 

VNA talks to Tran Tan Van, Director of the Vietnam Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources, about the serious landslides in central region that have resulted in great losses in human life and property.

2 giờ trước 

NTN Vlogs and Hung Vlog are just a very small part of the big community of content producers who are making money for YouTube every day.

25/10/2020 

HSBC Vietnam Bank will provide VND10bn (USD430,000) to revive a mangrove forest in Mui Ca Mau National Park to help Vietnam deal with climate change.

6 giờ trước 

Vietnam's urban areas have been developing rapidly with the urbanization rate increasing from 19.6 percent (629 urban areas in 2009) to about 39.2 percent (835 in December 2019).

26/10/2020 

Many people have died in the central region, thousands of people are living outdoors, and infrastructure has been destroyed by floods and landslides. Why does the central region suffer from disasters every year?

25/10/2020 

The 3-day ITU Digital World 2020 closed on October 23, leaving key messages about a new world – the digital world.

25/10/2020 

Mai Trong Thai, director of the Environmental Protection Sub-Department under the Hanoi Department of Natural Resources and Environment, talks  about the need to complete a legal policy to solve pollution in traditional trade villages.

24/10/2020 

Soon after iPhone 12 was marketed, previous-generation iPhones saw unprecedented price falls.

24/10/2020 

The Covid-19 pandemic is the great challenge of the century, but a great challenge comes with great opportunities. 

24/10/2020 

Entries for the first “Make in Vietnam” digital technology product awards closed on October 20 and 239 submissions were received in the two months since they opened on August 20.

24/10/2020 

Many speakers at the session on the topic "Narrowing the broadband gap" at the ITU Digital World 2020 mentioned eliminating growth barriers.

24/10/2020 

The deputy director of the Authority of IT Application (AITA) Do Cong Anh has been working side by side with businesses to create ‘technological shields’ to fight Covid-19 and use new measures in e-government and digital transformation.

24/10/2020 

Nguyen Thi Ngoc, a student at Hanoi University of Science and Technology and a member of the Green Eye Group in the Youth for Environment Project, has proposed that customers should be allowed to take their used milk cartons or bottles

23/10/2020 

With in excess of 200 entries submitted, 40 scientific and technological inventions and applications from Vietnamese scientists and businesses were recognised at the annual awards ceremony 

23/10/2020 

A cooperation agreement to develop a 5G gNodeB mobile base station system has been signed by Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation – VHT, a subsidiary of Viettel Group, and VinSmart Research and Manufacture JSC of Vingroup.

23/10/2020 

An under-construction road in a UNESCO-recognised geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has faced landslides.

22/10/2020 

Expecting that the ITU Ministerial Roundtables will lay the foundations for a better, more connected and safer world, ITU Secretary-General Zhao Houlin emphasized that countries must work together to narrow the digital gap.

23/10/2020 

The Ca Mau Province People’s Committee on October 21 declared an emergency after discovering a total of 5.8km of the 108km western sea dyke in U Minh and Tran Van Thoi districts dangerously eroded.

23/10/2020 

The coastline of Vietnam is increasingly exposed to natural disasters, resulting in significant human and economic losses, but current risk management measures prove inadequate, according to a new report by the World Bank.

22/10/2020 

Vietnam will be the fifth partner in the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility and the first in the Asia-Pacific region to sign an Emissions Reduction Purchase Agreement, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Ha Cong Tuan.

Latest news

