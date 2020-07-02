HCM City tech department tells IT firms to set up platforms to bring together start-ups

The HCM City Department of Science and Technology has called on technology companies to create an online eco-system to facilitate the activities of start-ups.

The HCM City Department of Science and Technology has urged companies to set up a platform for technological exchange which will help link innovators and researches with each other.

The eco-system will connect start-ups with each other and with investment funds, incubators and others.

The department also wants them to set up a platform to connect innovators and researchers with each other.

Vo Duy Khanh, deputy head of IT at the Centre for Statistics and Science and Technology Information, said the platform would help investors and those seeking technological solutions easily find providers among start-ups and tech companies in the city.

The city Department of Science and Technology would act as its regulator, he said.

The platform would also provide counselling to scientists and start-ups, he added.

Phan Thi Quy Truc of the department said the city has 31 start-up incubators, more than 200 mentors who provide counselling to start-ups, 40 investment funds, and 1,920 startups.

The department organised an event on Tuesday (June 30) to announce the need to create the eco-system and platform.

Nguyen Viet Dung, its head, said in the past the department used to communicate its needs to universities and research institutes, but because the scale of its requirements has grown now, it needs to reach out also to companies and start-ups.

Executives from IT companies attending the event said the online eco-system and platform would help projects and ideas nurtured by start-ups become a reality by linking them up with credible investors. VNS

