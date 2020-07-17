Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/07/2020 18:29:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Climate change: Summers could become 'too hot for humans'

17/07/2020    17:24 GMT+7

Rising global temperatures could see summers that are too hot to work in.

Climate change: Summers could become 'too hot for humans'

Some Singapore health care staff have been working in stifling heat

Image copyrightNg Teng Fong General Hospital
 

Millions of people around the world could be exposed to dangerous levels of heat stress - a dangerous condition which can cause organs to shut down.

Many live in developing countries, and do jobs that expose them to potentially life threatening conditions.

These include being out in the open on farms and building sites or indoors in factories and hospitals.

Global warming will increase the chances of summer conditions that may be "too hot for humans" to work in.

When we caught up with Dr Jimmy Lee, his goggles were steamed up and there was sweat trickling off his neck. 

An emergency medic, he's labouring in the stifling heat of tropical Singapore to care for patients with Covid-19.

There's no air conditioning - a deliberate choice, to prevent the virus being blown around - and he notices that he and his colleagues become "more irritable, more short with each other".

And his personal protective equipment, essential for avoiding infection, makes things worse by creating a sweltering 'micro-climate' under the multiple layers of plastic.

"It really hits you when you first go in there," Dr Lee says, "and it's really uncomfortable over a whole shift of eight hours - it affects morale."

One danger, he realises, is that overheating can slow down their ability to do something that's vital for medical staff - make quick decisions.

Another is that they may ignore the warning signs of what's called heat stress - such as faintness and nausea - and keep on working till they collapse.

What is heat stress?

It's when the body is unable to cool down properly so its core temperature keeps rising to dangerous levels and key organs can shut down.

It happens when the main technique for getting rid of excess heat - the evaporation of sweat on the skin - can't take place because the air is too humid.

And as Dr Lee and other medics have found, the impermeable layers of personal protection equipment (PPE) - designed to keep the virus out - have the effect of preventing the sweat from evaporating.

According to Dr Rebecca Lucas, who researches physiology at the University of Birmingham, the symptoms can escalate from fainting and disorientation to cramps and failure of the guts and kidneys.

"It can become very serious as you overheat, and in all areas of the body."

How can we spot it?

A system known as the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) measures not only heat but also humidity and other factors to give a more realistic description of the conditions.

Back in the 1950s, the US military used it to work out guidelines for keeping soldiers safe.

When the WBGT reaches 29C, for example, the recommendation is to suspend exercise for anyone not acclimatised.

Yet that's the level Dr Lee and his colleagues are regularly experiencing at Singapore's Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

And at the top of the scale - when the WBGT registers 32C - the US says strenuous training should stop because the risk becomes "extreme".

But levels that high have recently been recorded inside hospitals in Chennai in India by Prof Vidhya Venugopal of the Sri Ramachandra University.

 

She's also found workers in a salt pan enduring a WBGT that climbs during the day to 33C - at which point they have to seek shelter.

And in a steel plant, a ferocious level of 41.7C was recorded, the workers being among the most vulnerable to what she calls "the huge heat".

"If this happens day-in, day-out, people become dehydrated, there are cardiovascular issues, kidney stones, heat exhaustion," Prof Venugopal says.

What impact will climate change have?

As global temperatures rise, more intense humidity is likely as well which means more people will be exposed to more days with that hazardous combination of heat and moisture.

Prof Richard Betts of the UK Met Office has run computer models which suggest that the number of days with a WBGT above 32C are set to increase, depending on whether greenhouse gas emissions are cut.

And he spells out the risks for millions of people already having to work in the challenging combination of extreme heat and high humidity.

"We humans evolved to live in a particular range of temperatures, so it's clear that if we continue to cause temperatures to rise worldwide, sooner or later the hottest parts of the world could start to see conditions that are simply too hot for us."

Another study, published earlier this year, warned that heat stress could affect as many as 1.2bn people around the world by 2100, four times more than now.

What solutions are there?

According to Dr Jimmy Lee, "it's not rocket science".

People need to drink plenty of fluid before they start work, take regular breaks and then drink again when they rest.

His hospital has started laying on "slushie" semi-frozen drinks to help the staff cool down.

But he admits that avoiding heat stress is easier said than done.

For him and his colleagues, going for rests involves the laborious process of changing out of PPE and then back into a new set of equipment.

There's a practical problem as well - "some people do not want to drink so they can avoid having to go to the toilet," he says.

And there's a professional desire to keep working whatever the difficulties so as not to let colleagues and patients down at a time of crisis.

People who are highly motivated can actually be at the greatest risk of heat injury, says Dr Jason Lee, an associate professor in physiology at the National University of Singapore.

He's a leading member of a group specialising in the dangers of excessive heat, the Global Heat Health Information Network, which has drawn up guidelines to help medics cope with Covid-19.

It's spearheaded by the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the US weather and climate agency Noaa.

Dr Lee says that as well as measures like rest and fluids - and shade for outdoor workers - a key strategy for resisting heat stress is to be fit.

"By keeping yourself aerobically fit, you're also increasing your heat tolerance, and there are so many other benefits too."

And he sees the challenge for medics, sweating inside their PPE as they deal with Covid-19, as "almost like a full dress rehearsal" for future rises in temperature.

"This climate change will be a bigger monster and we really need a coordinated effort across nations to prepare for what is to come.

"If not," he says, "there'll be a price to be paid." BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Three ivory traffickers sentenced to 32 years in jail
Three ivory traffickers sentenced to 32 years in jail
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

Hanoi People’s Court on Thursday sentenced three men to a total of 32 years in jail for trading over 200kg of ivory from African elephants – an endangered species.

Many rivers in northern provinces still polluted: Environment administration
Many rivers in northern provinces still polluted: Environment administration
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  9 giờ trước 

Rivers in northern provinces are severely polluted, according to the Vietnam Environment Administration's report released recently.

How should wind power be developed in Vietnam?
How should wind power be developed in Vietnam?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Around 12,000 MW of wind power has been added to the national power development plan, which has raised concern about the overloading of the transmission grid.

No Tokyo, but flame still burns brightly in athletes’ dreams
No Tokyo, but flame still burns brightly in athletes’ dreams
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

The Olympic Games, one of the most-anticipated sporting events on the planet, was originally scheduled to start later this month in Tokyo but was postponed to July 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Russian spies target Covid-19 vaccine research
Coronavirus: Russian spies target Covid-19 vaccine research
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

Russian spies are targeting organisations trying to develop a coronavirus vaccine in the UK, US and Canada, security services have warned.

Twitter hack: FBI investigates major attack
Twitter hack: FBI investigates major attack
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

Hackers managed to hijack official accounts of high-profile US figures in an apparent Bitcoin scam.

A gaur killed at Cat Tien National Park
A gaur killed at Cat Tien National Park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/07/2020 

Cat Tien National Park Management and police in Dong Nai province, southern Vietnam, are hunting for four poachers suspected of killing a gaur, a rare and precious species of animals in Vietnam.

‘Make in Vietnam’ Vsmart Aris 5G mobile phone in international press
‘Make in Vietnam’ Vsmart Aris 5G mobile phone in international press
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/07/2020 

News about the launch of Vsmart Aris 5G smartphone made in Vietnam by VinSmart has appeared in Forbes, The New York Times, Reuters and The Star.

Endangered sea turtle returns to the sea after rescue
Endangered sea turtle returns to the sea after rescue
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/07/2020 

The Cham Island’s Marine Protected Area (MPA) management board has released a female Olive Ridley sea turtle (Lepidochelys Olivacea) – an endangered species – after five months of care at the Da Nang-based SaSa Marine animal rescue team.

Hanoi faces rubbish pile-up following compensation dispute
Hanoi faces rubbish pile-up following compensation dispute
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/07/2020 

Rubbish has piled up on Hanoi streets after local people living near a local dumping site gathered to block trucks from entering the waste treatment complex.

Crowd blocks way to Nam Son landfill for land clearance and compensation
Crowd blocks way to Nam Son landfill for land clearance and compensation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/07/2020 

A crowd of 15-20 people in two communes of Nam Son and Hong Ki in Hanoi’s Soc Son District on Monday night made makeshift tents, blocking the way to the Nam Son Waste Treatment Complex or Nam Son dumping ground.

Smart City Asia 2020 slated for September 3-5
Smart City Asia 2020 slated for September 3-5
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/07/2020 

The 2020 edition of the international forum and exhibition Smart City Asia will take place in HCM City from September 3 to 5, heard a press conference held by the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) in Hanoi on July 14.

Vietnamese scientists make potential cancer breakthrough
Vietnamese scientists make potential cancer breakthrough
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/07/2020 

Scientists of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) have succeeded in synthesising platinum complexes which have cytotoxicity on cancer cells and have the potential for treating cancer.

UNESCO launches programme seeking innovative ideas for ocean without plastic in Vietnam
UNESCO launches programme seeking innovative ideas for ocean without plastic in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/07/2020 

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in cooperation with the Cu Lao Cham - Hoi An World Biosphere Reserve officially launched in Hanoi on July 14 a call for Youth Innovative Ideas for an Ocean without Plastic.

‘Queen of primates’ through the lens
‘Queen of primates’ through the lens
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/07/2020 

The red-shanked douc langurs, recognized as ‘queen’ of the primate species, have always been the inexhaustible inspiration of photography and wildlife lovers.

Keeping Phu Quoc Island clean and safe
Keeping Phu Quoc Island clean and safe
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

Phu Quoc Island has a deserved reputation for its pristine beaches and stunning landscapes, but pollution is starting to have a negative impact on its sustainable development.

Ministry to conduct a large-scale inspection on junk SIM cards
Ministry to conduct a large-scale inspection on junk SIM cards
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has said it plans to deal with telecom waste and continue large-scale inspections of junk SIM cards.

Vietnam to commercialise 5G in October
Vietnam to commercialise 5G in October
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

Vietnam will commercialise 5G network in October using entirely domestically produced equipment, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

HCM City's many flood-prevention programs still not solving problems
HCM City's many flood-prevention programs still not solving problems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/07/2020 

Tens of trillions of dong have been spent to develop the flood control system on HCM City, but the situation appears to be getting worse.

HCM City takes steps to reduce vehicle emissions
HCM City takes steps to reduce vehicle emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City is carrying out multiple methods and programmes to reduce air pollution and CO2 emissions in its aim to create a "clean, green and beautiful" city.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 