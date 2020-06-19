Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Coal-fired power plants’ ash and slag: hazardous waste or resource?

 
 
24/06/2020    12:00 GMT+7

Coal-fired power plants with the total capacity of 18,000 MW produce 16-17 million tons of ash and slag each year in Vietnam, according to GreenID.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment (MONRE), if the ash and slag cannot be treated, the amount of ash and slag will reach 422 million tons by 2030 and 32 million tons more would be generated each year.

Coal-fired power plants’ ash and slag: hazardous waste or resource?



If each ground pile of ash and slag is five meters high, Vietnam would need 65 square kilometers more land to contain ash and slag, and 5 square kilometers every year, which is as large as one commune in the Red River Delta.

Nguyen Van Liem, former deputy director of the Agrometeorology Research Center, said ash and slag needs to be controlled well, especially ash and slag in Nong Son, Quang Nam and Quang Ninh which contain radioactive substances and mercury, harmful to human health and the environment.

One kilogram of Quang Ninh coal contains 0.464 mg of mercury. The amount of mercury discharged to the air is 6.8 tons a year. There is no information about the mercury content in imported coal.

If all building material companies agree to turn ash and slag into useful products, there will not be concern about where to put or store ash and slag.

Sinh did not say whether coal-fired power plants’ ash and slag is hazardous, noting that the quality of ash and slag depends on the types of coal and the technologies used by plants.

 

“It is necessary to analyze the content of ash and slag, and to set standards. The ash and slag that can meet standards can be put to use,” he said, adding that each power plant can build grounds for containing ash and slag for two years. Power plants have to spend money to treat ash and slag to national standards.

Also according to Sinh, furnace technology cannot neutralize heavy metal, and can only eliminate dust, SO2 and NOX. Mercury can also be neutralized but at a very high cost, which will increase electricity production costs.

Meanwhile, Truong Duy Nghia, Chair of Vietnam Thermal Science and Technology Association, affirmed that the ash and slag of Vietnam’s coal and imported coal have heavy metal, but with content lower than the national standard QCVN 07:2009/BTNMT by tens to thousands of times.

Nghia reaffirmed that ash and slag are not hazardous substances, but useful resources. If ash and slag can be used to make roads, this will help reduce the amount of stone and sand to be exploited from rivers, which causes landslides. Flying ash can be used as an additive during the cement production.

Thanh Mai

Deeper look into ecological costs of coal-fired power in Mekong Delta needed: expert

Deeper look into ecological costs of coal-fired power in Mekong Delta needed: expert

Ecological expert Nguyen Huu Thien speaks on the need for clearer environmental regulations for thermopower plants in the Mekong Delta to reduce risks to the region’s aquatic resources.

Will the Mekong Delta have fewer coal-fired power plants?

Will the Mekong Delta have fewer coal-fired power plants?

Ecology expert Nguyen Huu Thien has warned about a series of problems that coal-fired power plants may cause to the Mekong Delta, especially the impact on the ecosystem.

 
 

Quang Ninh thermal power plant accused of causing air pollution
Quang Ninh thermal power plant accused of causing air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Quang Ninh Province People's Committee was asked to investigate the case where many households accuse a local thermal plant of causing air pollution.

Qualcomm will launch its first R&amp;D centre in Vietnam
Qualcomm will launch its first R&D centre in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

US chip manufacturer Qualcomm is the latest to join the wave of relocating to Vietnam with plans to launch production facilities and an R&D centre in Hanoi.

Quang Nam Beach covered in rubbish
Quang Nam Beach covered in rubbish
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/06/2020 

Over 1km of beach in Tam Hai Island, Quang Nam Province, is completely covered in rubbish swept in by the tides.

Vietnam effectively curbs impacts of drought, saline intrusion in Mekong Delta
Vietnam effectively curbs impacts of drought, saline intrusion in Mekong Delta
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/06/2020 

Mekong Delta provinces have experienced the most severe drought and saline intrusion ever in the dry season 2019-2020 but the negative impacts on agriculture production and daily life were minimised significantly thanks to effective measures,

HCM City targets 1,000 MWp of rooftop solar power at industrial zones by 2024
HCM City targets 1,000 MWp of rooftop solar power at industrial zones by 2024
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/06/2020 

HCM City aims to have 1,000 MWp of rooftop solar power capacity installed by 2024 in its industrial parks, export processing zones and high-tech parks, up from 700MWp now.

Vietnam’s network sharing deal a boon for future telco collaborations: Fitch Solutions
Vietnam’s network sharing deal a boon for future telco collaborations: Fitch Solutions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/06/2020 

Vietnam’s four State-owned mobile operators – Viettel, VNPT-Vinaphone, GMobile and MobiFone – have just agreed to share some 1,200 base transceiver stations (BTS), 

Users urged to be careful when using Facebook ‘gender swap’
Users urged to be careful when using Facebook ‘gender swap’
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/06/2020 

FaceApp’s "gender swap" filter has generated the hashtag "#faceappchallenge" and received hundreds of thousands of shares on Facebook and Instagram, raising concerns about security and the risk of sharing this information.

Vietnamese Govt considers fee for domestic waste treatment by volume
Vietnamese Govt considers fee for domestic waste treatment by volume
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/06/2020 

If the draft law is approved, people will pay a waste collection and treatment fee based on the amount of waste they produce.

sPhoton Chat: useful ‘virtual assistant’ for businesses’ internal affairs
sPhoton Chat: useful ‘virtual assistant’ for businesses’ internal affairs
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/06/2020 

Most ‘virtual assistants’ in Vietnam are chatbots that sell goods or take care of customers, but ePhoton focuses on reducing time for compliance activities at enterprises.

Central Highlands targets 49.2 percent in forest coverage in 2030
Central Highlands targets 49.2 percent in forest coverage in 2030
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/06/2020 

The Central Highlands region aims to raise its forest coverage to 49.2 percent, and forest area to 2.72 million hectares by 2030.

Rare annular solar eclipse visible in Hanoi, Danang, Hung Yen
Rare annular solar eclipse visible in Hanoi, Danang, Hung Yen
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/06/2020 

Hanoi, the central city of Da Nang and Hung Yen city saw a rare annular solar eclipse occur on the afternoon of Jun 21, with residents in the capital being able to see the partial eclipse covering nearly 21% of the sun.

AI-based Vietnamese-language voice solutions launched
AI-based Vietnamese-language voice solutions launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/06/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications launched two Vietnamese-language speech-to-text generator VAIS and text-to-speech engine Vbee during a ceremony in Hanoi on June 19.

Dolphin stuns beachgoers at Cam Ranh Bay
Dolphin stuns beachgoers at Cam Ranh Bay
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/06/2020 

A large dolphin has paid a rare visit to the shallow waters of Cam Ranh Bay in the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.

Viettel among investors of new high-speed under-sea cable ADC
Viettel among investors of new high-speed under-sea cable ADC
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/06/2020 

The telecom giant Viettel on June 19 announced it is among the members of a consortium developing a high-performance under-sea cable connecting Vietnam, China, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Vietnam alliance of business for environment launched
Vietnam alliance of business for environment launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/06/2020 

For the first time in Vietnam, an alliance of business enterprises for environmental protection has been launched to tackle environmental issues in the country.

Zero-waste communities emerge in Hoi An
Zero-waste communities emerge in Hoi An
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/06/2020 

Reserving a 2,600sq.m garden in Dong Na Village in Cam Ha Commune – a farming intensive suburban area of Hoi An – local farmers and businesses have joined hands to debut the first zero-waste agriculture

‘Pay as you throw away’ could solve waste problems
‘Pay as you throw away’ could solve waste problems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/06/2020 

It's common in Vietnam to see people throw garbage on a dumping area by the pavement, then collectors come to load the waste into garbage carts and transport to treatment areas.

Japanese team gives up project to revive Hanoi’s polluted river
Japanese team gives up project to revive Hanoi’s polluted river
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/06/2020 

The Hanoi Department of Construction has once again requested the team to show their legal documents, but so far the company has not responded to the request.

Facebook removes Trump ad over 'Nazi hate symbol'
Facebook removes Trump ad over 'Nazi hate symbol'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/06/2020 

The tech giant says a campaign ad featuring a red triangle used in Nazi Germany violated its policy.

US-China row moves underwater in cable tangle
US-China row moves underwater in cable tangle
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/06/2020 

In another sign of growing tension, a high-speed internet cable looks set to be blocked by the US.

