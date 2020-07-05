Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/07/2020 22:02:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Con Dao struggling to deal with waste disposal headache

07/07/2020    20:48 GMT+7

Authorities in Con Dao District in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau are facing overloaded waste disposal at a local dumping site.

Nhat dumping site’s condition has worsened as water from it leaks and flows into a nearby beach since heavy rains earlier this month.

 Nhat dumping site

 


Pham Bao An, head of the district’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment, said waste from the district is gathered and taken to the 3,800 square-metre Nhat dumping site every day.

Over the past 20 years, the landfill has received a great amount of waste. Most of the site’s area has been filled with around 70,000 tonnes of waste.

In 2014, the district built an incinerator for the dumping site, however, its daily capacity is five tonnes of litter. Meanwhile, roughly 15-20 tonnes of litter is transported to Nhat dumping ground a day.

The pollution has seriously affected a very nice beach which is some 200 metres from the dumping site.

Con Dao is suffering from a huge amount of litter from the sea, including dead alga and plastic bottles.

Local authorities have called for investment into a waste treatment plant in Con Dao. However, to date, no investor has shown interest in it.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau has held many meetings to seek measures to settle problems related to Nhat dumping site. One of proposal is transporting waste from Nhat dumping site to the mainland for treatment, which is expected to cost VND70 billion (USD3 million).

The litter will be divided into batches of around 800 kilos each and then taken to a dumping ground in Toc Tien Commune in Phu My Town by boat.

However, in August last year, provincial authorities rejected the proposal as it would be quite costly. So the alternative would be construction of an incinerator.

Pham Bao An, head of Con Dao District’s Board of Natural Resources and Environment, said that the dumping site would be relocated to Ben Dam which is some 5-6 kilometres from the current location. Following this, the local authorities will continue seeking investors for the incinerator project. Laodong/Dtinews

Why does only one airline fly to Con Dao Island?

Why does only one airline fly to Con Dao Island?

Deputy head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Vo Huy Cuong affirmed that the watchdog agency is unbiased when licensing air routes to Con Dao Island.

 
 

Other News

.
Spam messages, calls to be blocked in late 2020
Spam messages, calls to be blocked in late 2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

Competent agencies will deactivate the SIM cards of unknown users in late 2020, while spam text messages and calls will also be blocked, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam told a review conference in Hanoi yesterday.

UNESCO experts laud status of Cao Bang global geopark
UNESCO experts laud status of Cao Bang global geopark
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

A delegation of UNESCO experts held a working session with northern Cao Bang province’s authorities on July 6 to review a survey result on the status of Non Nuoc Cao Bang UNESCO Global Geopark since its operation two years ago.

Vulcan prosthetic limb opens up new opportunities for amputees
Vulcan prosthetic limb opens up new opportunities for amputees
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese startup is manufacturing prosthetic products for amputees at reasonable prices.

Ten get Golden Globe Awards for tech excellence
Ten get Golden Globe Awards for tech excellence
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

Ten young talents who have the most outstanding research projects or solutions in science and technology were presented with the Golden Globe Awards 2019 at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 6.

TikTok to exit Hong Kong 'within days'
TikTok to exit Hong Kong 'within days'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

The move by the short-form video app comes after China imposed its new security law on the city.

Coronavirus: Fear over rise in animal-to-human diseases
Coronavirus: Fear over rise in animal-to-human diseases
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

A report says a rise in animal-to-human diseases will continue without urgent action.

Vinsmart launches first Vietnamese-made 5G-enabled smartphone
Vinsmart launches first Vietnamese-made 5G-enabled smartphone
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

The first Vietnamese smartphone supporting 5G has been successfully developed by Vinsmart, the technology arm of the conglomerate Vingroup, in cooperation with US chipmaker Qualcomm.

Hanoi speeds up to end use of coal stoves
Hanoi speeds up to end use of coal stoves
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13 giờ trước 

The number of coal stoves in Hanoi has reduced by 72.8% to 15,000 stoves after three years.

Environmentally-friendly production and consumption to be enhanced in Vietnam
Environmentally-friendly production and consumption to be enhanced in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13 giờ trước 

The production and use of environmentally-friendly and recycled products will be encouraged in economic development plans for the 2021-30 period.

Storks preserved in Bac Ninh
Storks preserved in Bac Ninh
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

Located in Dong Tien commune, Yen Phong district, in the northern province of Bac Ninh, the Dong Xuyen stork garden is home to tens of thousands of storks. 

Desertification and Drought Day highlights concerns about loss of land
Desertification and Drought Day highlights concerns about loss of land
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

The theme of the 2020 Desertification and Drought Day of Vietnam is ‘consumption and land’, which emphasises solutions and models that help mitigate drought.

Vietnam’s wind power industry still not prospering
Vietnam’s wind power industry still not prospering
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

Vietnam could become an emerging wind power market if it removes existing barriers to its progress, experts have said.

Dozens of animals released into the wild
Dozens of animals released into the wild
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

Authorities in Quang Binh Province have released 42 rare animals back to the wild.

Coronavirus: Why Singapore turned to wearable contact-tracing tech
Coronavirus: Why Singapore turned to wearable contact-tracing tech
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

The TraceTogether Token is designed to make an app more effective, but worries privacy campaigners.

Viet Nam to go digital or lose out: Deputy PM Dam
Viet Nam to go digital or lose out: Deputy PM Dam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam highlighted the role of digital transformation when he met with leaders from the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Vietnam Computer Association, as well as members of the IT community, at a recent seminar.

Phu Quoc Island threatened by rubbish
Phu Quoc Island threatened by rubbish
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

Phu Quoc authorities are struggling to find waste treatment solutions as the pollution problem on the island has worsened.

Vietnam's northern region prepares for natural disasters
Vietnam's northern region prepares for natural disasters
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/07/2020 

The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has asked ministries, sectors and local governments to prepare for flooding as a result of heavy downpours in the northern region in the coming days.

What SMEs should do to be safe from ransomware attacks
What SMEs should do to be safe from ransomware attacks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/07/2020 

Ransomware attacks have gradually decreased in number globally, but are fast becoming business-centric, according to global cybersecurity company Kaspersky.

Authority plans to make Hanoi greener
Authority plans to make Hanoi greener
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/07/2020 

Hanoi authorities have set a goal of planting 600,000 trees in the inner city this year.

RealStake secures seed funding
RealStake secures seed funding
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/07/2020 

The tech start-up RealStake announced it has closed seed funding from the 500 Startups Vietnam venture capital fund, as well as angel investors in realty, retail and banking industries.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 