Construction of wind power plant’s second phase begins in Bac Lieu

11/10/2020    16:14 GMT+7

Work on construction of the Dong Hai 1 wind power plant, second phase, began in Long Dien Dong commune, Dong Hai district of the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on October 10.

On the occasion, the operation centre of the Dong Hai 1 wind power plant, which will be used for both phases, was inaugurated.

Construction of wind power plant’s second phase begins in Bac Lieu

At a ceremony to mark the start of the construction (Photo: VNA)

The two phases have a total designed capacity of 100 MW and total investment of more than 5.5 trillion VND (237.83 million USD).

The plant will cover an area of more than 2,700 hectares of water surface and more than 11 hectares on land.

It will have 26 wind turbines, a transformation station 22/110kV-1x63MVA, a 110kV line, an operations centre and other supporting works.

The Dong Hai 1 wind power plant project is expected to add 75 MW to the national grid by the end of next April.

 

Once operational, the plant will contribute about 367 million kWh to the national grid.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Bac Lieu People’s Committee Duong Thanh Trung said since the launch of the first wind power plant in the province ten years ago, the province to date has housed 62 wind turbines with a combined capacity of 99.2 MW, generating nearly 1.1 billion kWh of electricity.

Trung added that more than 660 MW will be generated by the end of 2021, affirming that the development of coastal wind power projects is in line with Bac Lieu’s strengths and potential.

He committed to creating favourable conditions for the investor so that the project will be put into operation soon.

VNA

With more coal-fired thermopower plants, Mekong Delta faces higher risks

With more coal-fired thermopower plants, Mekong Delta faces higher risks

Many Mekong Delta provinces, including Bac Lieu, Long An and Tien Giang, are saying 'no’ to coal-fired thermopower plants.

 
 

Starving gaurs in Ninh Thuan transferred to national park
Starving gaurs in Ninh Thuan transferred to national park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

11 cross-bred gaurs which have been left staving in Ninh Thuan Province have just been transferred to Phuoc Binh National Park.

Safe haven for endangered species
Safe haven for endangered species
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

Covering an area of 137,124ha , or 14 per cent of the total area of the Central Highlands’ Kon Tum Province, Kon Plong forest is a rich biodiversity site with 118 species of flora and 137 of fauna.

Platform hoped to help with digital transformation in education
Platform hoped to help with digital transformation in education
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

A school management platform called MISA QLTH was introduced by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) on October 9 with a view to helping promote digital transformation in Vietnam.

Vietnam Digital Transformation Awards 2020 to honour 58 products
Vietnam Digital Transformation Awards 2020 to honour 58 products
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

Some 58 products will be honoured at the Vietnam Digital Transformation Awards 2020, the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) said on October 9.

Leading companies take steps to reduce waste
Leading companies take steps to reduce waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/10/2020 

More companies in Vietnam are carrying out programmes to reduce waste and achieve sustainable, environmentally-friendly operations.

Shifting from analog to digital: the power of innovative thinking in the postal services sector
Shifting from analog to digital: the power of innovative thinking in the postal services sector
FEATUREicon  10/10/2020 

More than 30 years ago, when the country fell into a crisis, it was the strong innovative mindset that brought the postal industry to succeed in establishing digital transformation.

Embracing digital governance for upgrading public services
Embracing digital governance for upgrading public services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/10/2020 

On its way to establishing its digital government, Vietnam is looking to take some examples from nations like Estonia, which managed to bring public services to a level that serves the public and emanates trust.

Wildlife products widely sold in Vietnam, despite legal measures
Wildlife products widely sold in Vietnam, despite legal measures
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/10/2020 

Displaying an ivory bracelet on Zalo, a man called Tuan Tay Nguyen tells me: “It is from a real tusk. It will bring lots of luck to your life. Believe me.”

Rescuing malnourished crossbreed gaurs in Ninh Thuan
Rescuing malnourished crossbreed gaurs in Ninh Thuan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/10/2020 

Ten crossbred gaurs (F1) found in Ninh Thuan province are seriously malnourished and may die at any time if the situation does not improve.

Thua Thien-Hue, Facebook kick off comprehensive partnership
Thua Thien-Hue, Facebook kick off comprehensive partnership
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/10/2020 

Thua Thien Hue Province and Facebook have launched a comprehensive partnership programme to support the province in the digital transformation process, with the aim of turning Hue into a smart municipality in the near future.

Vietnam shifts from outsourcing to making its own products
Vietnam shifts from outsourcing to making its own products
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/10/2020 

With a focus on becoming the best place for technology firms, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) said Vietnam will shift from doing outsourcing to making its own products.

Why do Vietnam’s live digital platforms fail in the home market?
Why do Vietnam’s live digital platforms fail in the home market?
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

From Umbala to 360Live, Vietnam’s technology platforms have failed to compete with foreign rivals such as Tik Tok and Bigo Live.

The future of banks: becoming digital technology firms
The future of banks: becoming digital technology firms
FEATUREicon  07/10/2020 

Commercial banks could become technology firms by cooperating with technology firms, including telcos, to create a new growth space.

Mekong Delta province faces worsening river, canal erosion
Mekong Delta province faces worsening river, canal erosion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/10/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang is facing increasing erosion along rivers and canals, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Bird hunting season in Thanh Hoa
Bird hunting season in Thanh Hoa
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/10/2020 

Bird hunting is common practice in many rural areas in the northern central province of Thanh Hoa.

Hanoi's air worsens from September to March: official
Hanoi's air worsens from September to March: official
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/10/2020 

Head of Hanoi’s Environment Protection Division under the city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment Mai Trong Thai talked about measures to improve air quality in the city.

Ly Son island working to preserve renowned rock crabs
Ly Son island working to preserve renowned rock crabs
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/10/2020 

Rock crabs are known for their high nutritional and economic value but are in danger of extinction on Ly Son Island, off the coast of Quang Ngai province in central Vietnam. 

Cyber information security ratings of State agencies revealed
Cyber information security ratings of State agencies revealed
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/10/2020 

Da Nang City, the State Bank of Vietnam, as well as Can Tho and Vinh Phuc provinces were rated level A for their concern about implementing information security.

HCM City to connect all rooftop solar systems to power grid
HCM City to connect all rooftop solar systems to power grid
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/10/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation plans to soon connect all rooftop solar power to the electricity grid.

Prof Ngo Bao Chau: conditions for scientific research in VN have improved
Prof Ngo Bao Chau: conditions for scientific research in VN have improved
FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

When appointed as a professor, Prof Ngo Bao Chau, the Fields medalist, thought he would be in more comfortable circumstances. 

