Construction of wind power plant’s second phase begins in Bac Lieu

Work on construction of the Dong Hai 1 wind power plant, second phase, began in Long Dien Dong commune, Dong Hai district of the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on October 10.

On the occasion, the operation centre of the Dong Hai 1 wind power plant, which will be used for both phases, was inaugurated.

The two phases have a total designed capacity of 100 MW and total investment of more than 5.5 trillion VND (237.83 million USD).

The plant will cover an area of more than 2,700 hectares of water surface and more than 11 hectares on land.

It will have 26 wind turbines, a transformation station 22/110kV-1x63MVA, a 110kV line, an operations centre and other supporting works.

The Dong Hai 1 wind power plant project is expected to add 75 MW to the national grid by the end of next April.

Once operational, the plant will contribute about 367 million kWh to the national grid.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Bac Lieu People’s Committee Duong Thanh Trung said since the launch of the first wind power plant in the province ten years ago, the province to date has housed 62 wind turbines with a combined capacity of 99.2 MW, generating nearly 1.1 billion kWh of electricity.

Trung added that more than 660 MW will be generated by the end of 2021, affirming that the development of coastal wind power projects is in line with Bac Lieu’s strengths and potential.

He committed to creating favourable conditions for the investor so that the project will be put into operation soon.

