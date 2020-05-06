Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/05/2020 10:45:53 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Construction on biggest data centre in Vietnam starts

 
 
07/05/2020    10:43 GMT+7

Construction on the country's the largest data centre, owned by FPT Telecom, officially started at the Hi-Tech Park in HCM City on Monday.

Construction on biggest data centre in Vietnam starts
The data centre is located at the Hi-Tech Park in HCM City. — Photo fpt.com.vn

The data centre covers an area of ​​10,000 square metres and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of next year.

Once completed, FPT Telecom will provide large and modern data storage infrastructure with high security level to thousands of domestic and foreign enterprises and organisations.

Digital transformation has been occurring not only in Vietnam but also around the world, said Hoang Nam Tien, chairman of FPT Telecom.

The need to bring systems and applications onto the cloud is rising, he noted.

 

"Therefore, we needed to have big data centres with high standards, ensuring security for systems and be able to compete with "big companies" such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon," he added.

A strong cloud platform is the basic infrastructure for digital transformation of businesses and economies. The scale of the Vietnamese cloud industry is forecasted to increase from US$165 million in 2018 to $291 million by 2024.  VNS

HCM City to develop second hi-tech park

HCM City to develop second hi-tech park

The HCMC authority has proposed the central Government approve construction of a hi-tech park, the second of its kind in the city, covering some 195 hectares in District 9.  

Science park to kick start HCM City innovation

Science park to kick start HCM City innovation

Preparations are underway for the construction of the new HCM City Science and Technology Park, which is expected to become a catalyst for growth in the city's eastern innovation hub. Gia Loc reports.

 
 

Other News

.
Scientists explain magnetic pole's wanderings
Scientists explain magnetic pole's wanderings
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

The North Magnetic Pole has been racing across the top of the world, from Canada towards Siberia.

HCM City launches app to assess COVID-19 transmission risks
HCM City launches app to assess COVID-19 transmission risks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Information and Communications on May 5 launched an application that will help assess COVID-19 transmission risks.

HCM City moves closer to smart city model
HCM City moves closer to smart city model
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

HCM City is moving toward becoming a smart city, the city’s chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong told Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper on the sidelines of a meeting on May 5.

Rumours swirl Apple could be set to open a factory in Vietnam
Rumours swirl Apple could be set to open a factory in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

Tech giant Apple of the United States has been stepping up recruitment for a number of positions in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, raising the possibility that they are seeking to set up a factory in Vietnam.

Ca Mau dyke network seeing severe subsidence
Ca Mau dyke network seeing severe subsidence
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

Some 1,670 metres of dykes in U Minh district’s Khanh Tien commune in the southernmost province of Ca Mau have subsided in recent times - the latest in a number of similar incidents along the dyke network facing the Gulf of Thailand.

Vietnam to develop modern air monitoring network
Vietnam to develop modern air monitoring network
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) is moving ahead with a project on building 19 automatic air environment monitoring stations in 17 cities and provinces and 20 stations specializing in measuring PM2.5 dust.

PewDiePie signs exclusive live-streaming deal with YouTube
PewDiePie signs exclusive live-streaming deal with YouTube
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

YouTube's biggest star will stream on the platform again, after defecting to a rival in 2019.

Netflix stops Vietnamese scammers by eliminating free trial period
Netflix stops Vietnamese scammers by eliminating free trial period
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

Netflix, the most popular movie and TV streaming service, has taken action to prevent account fraud.

Coronavirus: Wild animals enjoy freedom of a quieter world
Coronavirus: Wild animals enjoy freedom of a quieter world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/05/2020 

Lockdowns give parts of the natural world an opportunity to experience life with fewer humans around.

Vietnamese network providers among top 150 telecom brands
Vietnamese network providers among top 150 telecom brands
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

Vietnam’s top four network providers, namely VNPT, Vinaphone, Viettel, and MobiFone, are listed among top 150 most valuable and strongest telecom brands worldwide in 2020, according to an annual report recently released by UK-based Brand Finance.

Globally endangered species in Vietnam protected by laws, international agreements
Globally endangered species in Vietnam protected by laws, international agreements
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/05/2020 

Conservation of biodiversity, which plays an important role in sustainable development, is one of the central goals of the International Convention on Biological Diversity.

All hands on deck for tech upgrades
All hands on deck for tech upgrades
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

The wait going to over, as domestic and international technology businesses are expected to soon benefit from new supporting policies, breathing new life into the burgeoning tech market.

VN female scientist receives patents for solutions to treat polluted water
VN female scientist receives patents for solutions to treat polluted water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/05/2020 

After many years of pursuing scientific research, Dr Le Thi Xuan Thuy, lecturer on the Environment Faculty at Da Nang University of Technology, has two patents on solutions to treat polluted water.

Volcanic rocks found on Phu Quy Island
Volcanic rocks found on Phu Quy Island
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

Experts from the Vietnam Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources have found a unique complex of sedimentary rocks that were formed from eruptive volcanoes 12 million years ago on Phu Quy Island, Binh Thuan Province.

Tailings dam incidents pollute waterways
Tailings dam incidents pollute waterways
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

Tailings, the materials left over after the ore sorting process, are mostly discharged into dams and reservoirs. Disasters occur when the dams and reservoirs break down, leaking water into the environment and threatening people’s health.

Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020
Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

Vietnam is forecast to suffer the highest temperatures ever recorded in 2020, according to the latest report by the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.

Vietnamese scientist offers new research method to study effects of air pollution
Vietnamese scientist offers new research method to study effects of air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

A research work on the presence of phthalates in indoor air in northern provinces has been nominated for the 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award.

Grey-shanked douc langurs on Son Tra peninsula
Grey-shanked douc langurs on Son Tra peninsula
PHOTOSicon  03/05/2020 

Visiting Son Tra Peninsula these days, holidaymakers have the chance to see with their own eyes the everyday life of grey-shanked douc langurs – one of the world’s critically endangered primates.

Cuc Phuong park home to rare turtles
Cuc Phuong park home to rare turtles
PHOTOSicon  02/05/2020 

Located at the Cuc Phuong National Park, the Cuc Phuong Turtle Conservation Centre is home to 1,700 individuals representing Vietnam's 22 native and rare species.

Dak Lak makes plan to rescue injured elephant
Dak Lak makes plan to rescue injured elephant
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/05/2020 

Authorities in Dak Lak Province are planning to rescue an injured elephant that can't return to the wild.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 