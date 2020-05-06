Construction on biggest data centre in Vietnam starts

Construction on the country's the largest data centre, owned by FPT Telecom, officially started at the Hi-Tech Park in HCM City on Monday.

The data centre is located at the Hi-Tech Park in HCM City. — Photo fpt.com.vn

The data centre covers an area of ​​10,000 square metres and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of next year.

Once completed, FPT Telecom will provide large and modern data storage infrastructure with high security level to thousands of domestic and foreign enterprises and organisations.

Digital transformation has been occurring not only in Vietnam but also around the world, said Hoang Nam Tien, chairman of FPT Telecom.

The need to bring systems and applications onto the cloud is rising, he noted.

"Therefore, we needed to have big data centres with high standards, ensuring security for systems and be able to compete with "big companies" such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon," he added.

A strong cloud platform is the basic infrastructure for digital transformation of businesses and economies. The scale of the Vietnamese cloud industry is forecasted to increase from US$165 million in 2018 to $291 million by 2024. VNS

