13/05/2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Cooperating with Pininfarina, Vsmart targets high-end smartphone market

 
 
13/05/2020

With the agreement announced on May 4, Vsmart has become the second brand of Vingroup cooperating with a leading Italian industrial designer.

VinFast, or Vingroup’s car manufacturer, joined hands with the designer Pininfarina to make cars. Now locals have high expectations about the new cooperation between Vsmart and Pininfarina.

Vsmart is known as a low-cost smartphone brand, and though it holds a large market share, its current products are sold at just several million dong.

According to Vsmart, under the agreement on strategic cooperation, the two sides will build a specific design language for Vsmart’s new-generation smartphones. The cover, display mode, and operating language of Vsmart phones will all be "revolutionized" thanks to this agreement.

Fifteen months after the debut, Vsmart has become the third best known smartphone brand in Vietnam, after Samsung and Apple, with 16.7 percent. Vsmart’s products are mostly in the low-cost segment priced at around VND2-3 million.

According to Nghe Nhin Vietnam journal, the cheapest smartphone in Vietnam is priced at below VND1 million, while the most expensive is VND50 million. There are 11 different market segments.

Of 25 best selling smartphones so far this year, there have always been 7-8 smartphone models priced at VND3-4 million. These models are made by Samsung, Oppo, and Vsmart. Samsung has Galaxy A10S and A20S, while Oppo has A5S and A5 2020, and Vsmart, Live and Active 3.

Some analysts commented that Vsmart has been following a reasonable strategy targeting low- and mid-end markets. As a Vietnamese smartphone brand, it would be very difficult for Vsmart to squeeze into the high-end market, which Samsung and Apple are dominating.

However, the decision to cooperate with Pininfarina shows its ambition to become a high-end smartphone manufacturer.

When modern smartphones are increasingly similar in design, the breakthroughs in operating language are believed to make a difference.

Users’ experience, configuration and associated ecosystems of apps will be the important factors that affect buyers’ decisions.

Since Pininfarina is a partner of VinFast as well, the cooperation is expected to create a homogenous language for Vingroup’s products, and generate products which have high aesthetics and offer good experience to users.

Cooperating with Google, Qualcomm and now Pininfarina, Vsmart has opportunities to take full advantage of the best technological achievements of the world.

Qualcomm and Google have helped Vsmart phones’ hardware and operating systems catch up with the world. Meanwhile, Pinifarina's edgy and unique design thinking will make billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong's phones different.

Kim Chi 

VN chemistry major is main author of article in international publication
VN chemistry major is main author of article in international publication
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17 giờ trước 

Nguyen Ngoc Trung from the Chemistry Faculty of the Hanoi University of Natural Sciences is the main author of an internationally published article on new material that can absorb antibiotics in medical wastewater.

EU, French agency support Vietnam’s resilience to climate change, COVID-19
EU, French agency support Vietnam’s resilience to climate change, COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

The European Union (EU) and the French Development Agency (AFD) have reached an agreement to strengthen their joint cooperation for increasing Vietnam’s resilience to climate change and natural hazards, 

Climate change: Study pours cold water on oil company net zero claims
Climate change: Study pours cold water on oil company net zero claims
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Doubt is cast on claims fossil fuel companies are curbing their CO2 in line with net zero targets.

Young Vietnamese man's game-app startup ranked in top 15 in the US
Young Vietnamese man's game-app startup ranked in top 15 in the US
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/05/2020 

A graduate of the Vietnam Trade University and University of Amsterdam in Holland, Nguyen Tuan Cuong (Cuong Nguyen) is the co-founder of Amanotes, which is listed in the top 15 of Android application developers in the US.

Three scientists to be honoured with 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award
Three scientists to be honoured with 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/05/2020 

The 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award will be presented to three scientists who have made significant contributions to the country’s science and technology sector.

First Vietnamese professor awarded Europe Math Prize
First Vietnamese professor awarded Europe Math Prize
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/05/2020 

Professor Phan Thanh Nam has become the first Vietnamese professor winning prize of the European Mathematical Society (EMS).

Wildlife markets sell birds with phony legal documentation
Wildlife markets sell birds with phony legal documentation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/05/2020 

Wildlife traders reveal that most of the wild animals sold at markets are from the wild, but their documents say the birds are from farms raising animals for commercial purposes.

Start-ups benefit environment and poor women
Start-ups benefit environment and poor women
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/05/2020 

For Nguyen Thi Xuan Hang, a plastic straw was the one that broke the camel's back.

Latest versions of Made-in-Vietnam Bphone launched
Latest versions of Made-in-Vietnam Bphone launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/05/2020 

Bkav Technology Group officially launched their latest series of Bphones in Hanoi on May 10, including the Bphone B40, B60, B86, and B86s models, the latest high-end smartphones which have been locally produced by the company.

Combination of factors causes extreme weather: experts
Combination of factors causes extreme weather: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/05/2020 

A combination of bad factors, plus cold air mass and convergence of winds at a height of 5,000 meters, have caused extreme weather phenomena, including large hail and the 50-year historic cold spell on April 22-23.

Technology giant Apple will produce millions of AirPods in Vietnam
Technology giant Apple will produce millions of AirPods in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/05/2020 

US-based technology giant Apple will allegedly produce millions of wireless earphones called AirPods in Vietnam from this quarter – a clear move to diversify its manufacturing operations.

Tuyen Quang tightens protection of wildlife
Tuyen Quang tightens protection of wildlife
VIDEOicon  11/05/2020 

The northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang boasts more than 233,000 hectares of forests and a host of wildlife, 18 of which are in the Vietnam Red Book of endangered species and 15 in the World Red Book.

ICT firms report revenue reduction of up to 90 percent
ICT firms report revenue reduction of up to 90 percent
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/05/2020 

Revenue of information, communication and technology (ICT) firms was estimated to have fallen by 30-90 percent in the first quarter of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No appropriate solutions implemented to improve pollution: MONRE
No appropriate solutions implemented to improve pollution: MONRE
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/05/2020 

An increase in the number of industrial zones has been polluting Vietnam’s environment, and there are no appropriate solutions in place, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) warned in its draft 2019 report.

Vietnam needs long-term policies on solar power development
Vietnam needs long-term policies on solar power development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/05/2020 

The Decision 13/2020 on the development of solar power in Vietnam was released by the government on April 6, 2020.

Medical technology startup gets investment amid pandemic
Medical technology startup gets investment amid pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/05/2020 

Thuocsi.vn of BuyMed, a startup, is expected to change the traditional medicine supply chain.

Nearly 1,100 scrap containers to be sent back
Nearly 1,100 scrap containers to be sent back
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/05/2020 

Nearly 1,100 containers of waste at Cat Lai Port, HCM City, which failed to meet Vietnam’s import requirements will be re-exported in the second quarter of this year.

Final supermoon of 2020 above Hanoi sky
Final supermoon of 2020 above Hanoi sky
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/05/2020 

A supermoon happens when the full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth in its orbit. Supermoons make the moon appear a little brighter and closer than normal, although the difference is hard to spot with the naked eye.

Biodiversity needs proper protection measures
Biodiversity needs proper protection measures
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/05/2020 

Vietnam’s biodiversity is facing many challenges, especially in the context of global climate change.

No appropriate solutions implemented to improve pollution
No appropriate solutions implemented to improve pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/05/2020 

An increase in the number of industrial zones has been polluting Vietnam’s environment, and there are no appropriate solutions in place, 

. Latest news

