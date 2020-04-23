Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Coronavirus: Australia urges G20 action on wildlife wet markets

 
 
23/04/2020    19:52 GMT+7

It's thought the Covid-19 outbreak may have begun in a Chinese market that sold wildlife alongside food.

The Australian government is calling for the G20 countries to take action on wildlife wet markets, calling them a "biosecurity and human health risk".

Australia is not yet calling for a ban - but says its own advisers believe they may need to be "phased out".

"Wet markets" are marketplaces that sell fresh food such as meat and fish.

But some also sell wildlife - and it's thought the coronavirus may have emerged at a wet market in Wuhan that sold live, "exotic" animals.

The Huanan market in Wuhan reportedly offered a range of animals including foxes, wolf cubs, civets, turtles, and snakes. 

What did Australia say?

The Australian government called for an investigation into wildlife wet markets after a meeting of G20 agriculture ministers.

Speaking to the ABC on Thursday, agriculture minister David Littleproud said he was not targeting all food markets.

"A wet market, like the Sydney fish market, is perfectly safe," he said.

"But when you add wildlife, live wildlife, exotic wildlife - that opens up human risk and biosecurity risk to the extent we have seen.

"And in fact, China themselves reported this to the World Organisation for Animal Health, that that was the cause of Covid-19."

Mr Littleproud said he wanted to "get the science" first, but said: "Even our chief veterinary officer is telling us that he believes they [wildlife wet markets] may need to be phased out."

 

What is the risk of wildlife wet markets?

The exact origin of the new coronavirus is not known, but the evidence suggests it came from an animal.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, Covid-19 is a "close relative" of other viruses found in horseshoe bats.

So the virus could have passed from bat to human, or via an "intermediate host" - one theory is bat, to pangolin, to human.

The Sars coronavirus is thought to have emerged in bats before passing to civets and then humans. The Mers coronavirus passed from camels to humans, after probably emerging in bats.

What has China done so far?

In January, China issued a temporary ban in the trade in wild animals, as it did during the Sars outbreak.

A month later, the government "thoroughly banned the illegal trading of wildlife" and "eliminated the consumption of wild animals to safeguard people's lives and health".

But since then, a number of reports have said wildlife is still being sold in markets in China and elsewhere.

More recently, the head of the World Health Organization said all governments must "rigorously enforce bans on the sale and trade of wildlife for food".

WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "When these markets are allowed to reopen, it should only be on the condition that they conform to stringent food safety and hygiene standards." BBC

Legal loopholes hinder Vietnam's efforts in wildlife protection

Legal loopholes hinder Vietnam’s efforts in wildlife protection

Despite strengthened law enforcement to protect wildlife, legal loopholes are hindering Vietnam’s efforts, activists have said.

Film launched to warn against wildlife consumption to prevent disease outbreaks

Film launched to warn against wildlife consumption to prevent disease outbreaks

It is part of the campaign 'Don’t Consume Wildlife to Protect Your Health And Of the Community'.

 
 

Other News

Climate change: World mustn't forget 'deeper emergency'
Climate change: World mustn't forget 'deeper emergency'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

Environmental crises must not be forgotten amid the pandemic, says the UN Secretary General.

New version introduced for voluntary health declaration app NCOVI
New version introduced for voluntary health declaration app NCOVI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14 giờ trước 

The voluntary health declaration app NCOVI has been updated with a new feature on mobile phone that allows creating QR code for registering Quarantine CheckpointsCOVID-19.

Apple iPhone at risk of hacking through email app
Apple iPhone at risk of hacking through email app
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11 giờ trước 

Researchers claim the sophistication of the hack makes it nearly undetectable to victims.

Vietnam suggests completing institutional framework on climate change
Vietnam suggests completing institutional framework on climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has suggested further discussing to complete an institutional framework on climate change issues.

Hanoi air pollution remains bad
Hanoi air pollution remains bad
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/04/2020 

Air pollution in Hanoi is still bad despite social distancing regulations.

Algae research promotes nature-based growth
Algae research promotes nature-based growth
FEATUREicon  22/04/2020 

A group of bio-researchers at Da Nang's Teachers College under Da Nang University have been raising 40 species of algae to support four key industries – aquaculture, pharmaceutical production, environmental protection and bio-fuel – for decades.

Can Tho unveils low-carbon transformation project in energy sector
Can Tho unveils low-carbon transformation project in energy sector
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/04/2020 

The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 21 launched a project on promoting low-carbon transformation in the energy sector for the 2020-2030 period and with a vision to 2050.

Facebook's $5.7bn bet on India's richest man Mukesh Ambani
Facebook's $5.7bn bet on India's richest man Mukesh Ambani
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/04/2020 

The social media giant becomes a shareholder in cut-price Indian mobile internet company Reliance Jio.

VN environment directorate general wants modern air monitoring systems
VN environment directorate general wants modern air monitoring systems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/04/2020 

Investment in automatic air monitoring systems should be a high priority, Hoang Duong Tung, chair of the Vietnam Clean Air Network, has said.

Coronavirus: Apple and France in stand-off over contact-tracing app
Coronavirus: Apple and France in stand-off over contact-tracing app
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/04/2020 

France wants to run a contact-tracing app in the background on iPhones, without Apple's privacy scheme.

Donald Trump's immigration ban could hit tech sector
Donald Trump's immigration ban could hit tech sector
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/04/2020 

A temporary ban on US immigration could affect its technology sector and the foreign talent it needs.

Three captive bears in Nam Dinh rescued and taken to Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre
Three captive bears in Nam Dinh rescued and taken to Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/04/2020 

Three captive bears that were kept on a farm in the northern province of Nam Dinh were taken to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre in Tam Dao National Park, Vinh Phuc Province on Tuesday.

Vietnam boasts 14.6 million ha of forest in 2019
Vietnam boasts 14.6 million ha of forest in 2019
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/04/2020 

Vietnam’s forest area totalled 14.6 million ha in 2019, with a coverage ratio of 41.89 percent, up 117, 925 ha in area and 0.24 percent in coverage against 2018, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020
Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/04/2020 

Vietnam is forecast to suffer the highest temperatures ever recorded in 2020, according to the latest report by the Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.

Fifth grader designs online games to gain victory over Covid-19
Fifth grader designs online games to gain victory over Covid-19
FEATUREicon  21/04/2020 

Many general school students have turned the long days off into meaningful days by making useful things to fight against the epidemic.

Scientists discover the juice is worth the squeeze
Scientists discover the juice is worth the squeeze
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/04/2020 

Scientists from a lab at the Hanoi University of Sciences and Technology are working to ensure fruit that can't be exported amid the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't go to waste.

Internet access quality in Vietnam meets standards
Internet access quality in Vietnam meets standards
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

Internet access quality in Vietnam basically meets standards, according to figures released by the Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) under the Ministry of Information and Communications for the first time on April 20.

Largest ever number of nests of rare sea turtles found in Thailand
Largest ever number of nests of rare sea turtles found in Thailand
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

Largest ever number of nests of rare sea turtles found in Thailand

Mekong Delta in 50-100 years will be radically different
Mekong Delta in 50-100 years will be radically different
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/04/2020 

Scientists predict that in 50-100 years, the Mekong Delta may be one meter below the sea water level because of climate change.

Vietnam seeking to work out BCG vaccine and Covid-19 connection
Vietnam seeking to work out BCG vaccine and Covid-19 connection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

Around 800 medical staff in Vietnam will participate in a Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine used against tuberculosis in order to help find whether the vaccine can be useful in Covid-19 prevention.

