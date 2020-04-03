Coronavirus: Israeli spyware firm pitches to be Covid-19 saviour

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
03/04/2020    09:50 GMT+7

A firm being sued by WhatsApp claims its software can help combat the spread of coronavirus.

A controversial Israeli cyber-security company is marketing software that uses mobile phone data to monitor and predict the spread of the coronavirus.

NSO Group says it is in talks with governments around the world, and claims some are already testing it.

The surveillance software-maker is being sued by WhatsApp for allegedly sending malware to the phones of human rights activists and journalists.

It has denied that allegation "in the strongest possible terms".

The company also faces a lawsuit in which it is accused of supplying software to the Saudi government, which the country is said to have used to spy on the journalist Jamal Khashoggi before his murder. 

Last year, NSO responded to that claim by saying that its products were "licensed for the sole use of providing governments and law enforcement agencies the ability to lawfully fight terrorism and crime".

But now, it is pitching its tools as a means to help better understand how coronavirus is spreading.

"The software is here to solve a global pandemic," a spokesman told the BBC.

"This is about giving governments the ability to understand the situation they're facing and make informed decisions. It's a really powerful piece of software."

NSO says its employees will not have access to any data, but its software will work best if a government asks local mobile phone operators to provide the records of every subscriber in the country.

Each person known to be infected with Covid-19 could then be tracked, with the people they had met and the places they had visited, even before showing symptoms, plotted on a map.

But John Scott Railton, of the Toronto-based privacy watchdog Citizen Lab, said governments would be foolish to use the system.

"The last thing that we need is a secretive company claiming to solve a pandemic while refusing to say who its clients are," he said.

Cluster forecasts

 

NSO gave the BBC a demonstration of how its system works, via a video conference link.

A heat map of Israel showed hotspots where there were a high number of cases of the virus.

Zooming in, individual phones of people with the infection were mapped, and represented by an anonymised ID number. Details were also shown of other phones they had encountered and the relevant times and locations.

The engineer demonstrating the system said that it could be used to:

  • predict where the next cluster of cases was likely to be
  • when to move ventilators to hospitals most in need
  • when to allow certain regions of a country to come out of quarantine

NSO said a number of governments around the world were piloting the system, but would not reveal their identity or whether any of them had started using it in the field.

A spokesman added that the firm had made it a requirement that the authorities involved were operating in compliance with Europe's GDPR privacy law or their own data protection rules.

Software requiring mobile networks to hand over customer data represents a very different approach from the contact-tracing apps being considered in the UK and many other European countries.

Such apps, would use a phone's Bluetooth connection to alert users if they had been in contact with someone infected with the virus, and would almost certainly be voluntary to download.

Citizen Lab previously investigated NSO's Pegasus software. It found evidence that it had been secretly installed on the phones of journalists and dissidents in countries from Mexico to the Middle East.

"NSO has shown that it is uniquely capable of damaging public trust," said Mr Railton.

"I can't think of a better brand name to make citizens nervous about a governmental tracking effort."

There has been controversy in Israel over a separate project which could see its defence ministry work with NSO Group to assess the likelihood that individual citizens might spread the coronavirus.

Defence minister Naftali Bennet proposed giving NSO access to highly sensitive data about citizens collected by the Shin Bet security services. But Israeli lawmakers attacked the plan, warning that handing data to a private company raised serious concerns. BBC

 
 

Central Vietnam faces water shortage for summer-autumn crop
Central Vietnam faces water shortage for summer-autumn crop
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Thousands of hectares of farmland in the central region were likely to face severe water shortages for the summer-autumn rice crop, according to the General Department of Irrigation.

Five provinces under emergency conditions due to saltwater intrusion receive funds from ministry
Five provinces under emergency conditions due to saltwater intrusion receive funds from ministry
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has allocated VND800 million (nearly US$34,000) to five provinces which have declared an emergency due to saltwater intrusion.

Working from home threatens cyber security during pandemic
Working from home threatens cyber security during pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

A number of firms have allowed their employees to work from home to protect them during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is increasing the risks to cyber security.

Is it time for rooftop solar power?
Is it time for rooftop solar power?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Industrial zones as well as supermarkets and large real estate developers have begun designing rooftop solar power systems for their new projects.

Coronavirus: Australian scientists begin tests of potential vaccines
Coronavirus: Australian scientists begin tests of potential vaccines
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 vaccine candidates will be tested on ferrets over three months in Australia.

5G to fuel smart manufacturing in Vietnam
5G to fuel smart manufacturing in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

As 5G has already gone live in several markets around the world, people are getting a first-hand experience of the technology. 

Should water be transferred from east to west to save the Mekong Delta?
Should water be transferred from east to west to save the Mekong Delta?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Experts believe that it is necessary to think of measures to lead water to the Mekong Delta through a transmission network to save the area from severe drought and saline intrusion.

Vietnamese lecturer publishes research on Covid-19 from quarantine area
Vietnamese lecturer publishes research on Covid-19 from quarantine area
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/04/2020 

Returning from Germany amid COVID-19 outbreak, Huynh Luu Duc Toan was placed in quarantine at the Khanh Hoa Military School. During that time, he published research about the epidemic in a prestigious science journal.

Climate change: Warming clips the nightingale's wings
Climate change: Warming clips the nightingale's wings
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

Rising temperatures may be having a profound impact on one of the world's favourite songbirds.

Coronavirus: Thai elephants face starvation as tourism collapses
Coronavirus: Thai elephants face starvation as tourism collapses
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

As visitors stay away because of coronavirus, many elephant keepers can no longer feed the animals.

Sao Khue Awards: IT products seek to reduce losses caused by COVID-19
Sao Khue Awards: IT products seek to reduce losses caused by COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

As many as 113 outstanding information technology (IT) solutions and services will be honoured with the Sao Khue Awards 2020, of which many could support firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mekong Delta provinces want to build reservoirs to store freshwater
Mekong Delta provinces want to build reservoirs to store freshwater
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently had a working session with localities declaring an emergency because of drought and saline intrusion in Mekong Delta, including Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Kien Giang and Ca Mau.

Coronavirus: Zoom under increased scrutiny as popularity soars
Coronavirus: Zoom under increased scrutiny as popularity soars
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

The New York attorney general has written to the videoconferencing company about its security measures.

New species of toad discovered in Cao Bang
New species of toad discovered in Cao Bang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnamese and German scientists have discovered a new species of Megophrys toad in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang, according to the Nhan Dan newspaper.

Lark available for free across the Southeast Asia region
Lark available for free across the Southeast Asia region
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Singapore’s Lark Technologies Pte Ltd has made its digital collaboration suite, Lark, available for free across Southeast Asia, including Viet Nam. 

Vietnamese startups to get US$200,000 aid package
Vietnamese startups to get US$200,000 aid package
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnamese startups active on the ELSA Speak learning platform will get an aid package worth $200,000 to improve their English proficiency under a cooperation deal.

Coronavirus: Start-ups use Zoom app to lay off staff
Coronavirus: Start-ups use Zoom app to lay off staff
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Two California-based start-ups confirm they have used the conference-call app to lay off staff.

Can Tho to become first smart city in Mekong Delta by 2025
Can Tho to become first smart city in Mekong Delta by 2025
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/03/2020 

Can Tho, the most populated city in the Mekong Delta region, has achieved outstanding results in developing a project to build a smart city after nearly two years of implementation.

Coronavirus: Mercedes F1 to make breathing aid
Coronavirus: Mercedes F1 to make breathing aid
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/03/2020 

Thousands of the devices, which deliver oxygen to the lungs without needing a ventilator, could be made.

What are VN startups doing during the Covid-19 crisis?
What are VN startups doing during the Covid-19 crisis?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnam’s startups are making every effort to help the community fight against coronavirus.

