Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/05/2020 20:26:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus mutations: Scientists puzzle over impact

 
 
07/05/2020    18:44 GMT+7

A study has identified a mutation that its authors say could make the coronavirus more infectious.

Researchers in the US and UK have identified hundreds of mutations to the virus which causes the disease Covid-19.

But none has yet established what this will mean for virus spread in the population and for how effective a vaccine might be.

Viruses mutate - it's what they do.

The question is: which of these mutations actually do anything to change the severity or infectiousness of the disease?

Preliminary research from the US has suggested one particular mutation - D614G - is becoming dominant and could make the disease more infectious. 

It hasn't yet been reviewed by other scientists and formally published.

The researchers, from the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, have been tracking changes to the "spike" of the virus that gives it its distinctive shape, using a database called the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID).

They noted there seems to be something about this particular mutation that makes it grow more quickly - but the consequences of this are not yet clear.

The research team analysed UK data from coronavirus patients in Sheffield. Although they found people with that particular mutation of the virus seemed to have a larger amount of the virus in their samples, they didn't find evidence that those people became sicker or stayed in hospital for longer.

'Mutations not a bad thing'

 

Another study from University College London (UCL) identified 198 recurring mutations to the virus.

One of its authors, Professor Francois Balloux, said: "Mutations in themselves are not a bad thing and there is nothing to suggest SARS-CoV-2 is mutating faster or slower than expected.

"So far, we cannot say whether SARS-CoV-2 is becoming more or less lethal and contagious."

A study from the University of Glasgow, which also analysed mutations, said these changes did not amount to different strains of the virus. They concluded that only one type of the virus is currently circulating.

Monitoring small changes to the structure of the virus is important in understanding the development of vaccines.

Take the 'flu virus: it mutates so fast that the vaccine has to be adjusted every year to deal with the specific strain in circulation.

Drug development

Many of the Covid-19 vaccines currently in development target the distinctive spikes of the virus - the idea is that getting your body to recognise a unique element of the spike will help it to fight off the whole virus. But if that spike is changing, a vaccine developed this way could become less effective.

At the moment this is all theoretical. Scientists don't yet have enough information to say what changes to the virus's genome will mean.

Dr Lucy van Dorp, UCL study co-author, said being able to analyse a large number of virus genomes could be "invaluable to drug development efforts".

However, she told the BBC: "I love genomes, but there is only so much they can say." BBC

 
 

Other News

.
ITU Digital World postponed until September 2021
ITU Digital World postponed until September 2021
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Digital World will be organised in Hanoi in September 2021, instead of September 2020, due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nation ready to enjoy Super Flower Moon on May 7
Nation ready to enjoy Super Flower Moon on May 7
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

The last supermoon of the year will take place on May 7, with local people getting ready to enjoy the chance to admire the Super Flower Moon.

Google Maps removes wrongful information about beach in Vietnam’s Phu Yen province
Google Maps removes wrongful information about beach in Vietnam’s Phu Yen province
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  9 giờ trước 

Google Maps has removed false information about Phu Lam beach in Vietnam’s south-central coastal province of Phu Yen, according to a local official.

UV indexes soar as big cities in Vietnam enter heat wave
UV indexes soar as big cities in Vietnam enter heat wave
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

Ultraviolet (UV) indexes in Hanoi, HCM City and Da Nang on Wednesday are forecasted to reach strong and very strong levels, raising the risk of skin damage in direct sunlight.

Fee for industrial wastewater treatment in Vietnam to be changed in 2021
Fee for industrial wastewater treatment in Vietnam to be changed in 2021
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

The Government has issued a new decree on environmental protection fees for industrial wastewater treatment that will replace Decree 154 in 2016.

Construction on biggest data centre in Vietnam starts
Construction on biggest data centre in Vietnam starts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

Construction on the country's the largest data centre, owned by FPT Telecom, officially started at the Hi-Tech Park in HCM City on Monday.

Scientists explain magnetic pole's wanderings
Scientists explain magnetic pole's wanderings
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/05/2020 

The North Magnetic Pole has been racing across the top of the world, from Canada towards Siberia.

HCM City launches app to assess COVID-19 transmission risks
HCM City launches app to assess COVID-19 transmission risks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/05/2020 

The HCM City Department of Information and Communications on May 5 launched an application that will help assess COVID-19 transmission risks.

HCM City moves closer to smart city model
HCM City moves closer to smart city model
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/05/2020 

HCM City is moving toward becoming a smart city, the city’s chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong told Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper on the sidelines of a meeting on May 5.

Rumours swirl Apple could be set to open a factory in Vietnam
Rumours swirl Apple could be set to open a factory in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

Tech giant Apple of the United States has been stepping up recruitment for a number of positions in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, raising the possibility that they are seeking to set up a factory in Vietnam.

Ca Mau dyke network seeing severe subsidence
Ca Mau dyke network seeing severe subsidence
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

Some 1,670 metres of dykes in U Minh district’s Khanh Tien commune in the southernmost province of Ca Mau have subsided in recent times - the latest in a number of similar incidents along the dyke network facing the Gulf of Thailand.

Vietnam to develop modern air monitoring network
Vietnam to develop modern air monitoring network
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) is moving ahead with a project on building 19 automatic air environment monitoring stations in 17 cities and provinces and 20 stations specializing in measuring PM2.5 dust.

PewDiePie signs exclusive live-streaming deal with YouTube
PewDiePie signs exclusive live-streaming deal with YouTube
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

YouTube's biggest star will stream on the platform again, after defecting to a rival in 2019.

Netflix stops Vietnamese scammers by eliminating free trial period
Netflix stops Vietnamese scammers by eliminating free trial period
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

Netflix, the most popular movie and TV streaming service, has taken action to prevent account fraud.

Coronavirus: Wild animals enjoy freedom of a quieter world
Coronavirus: Wild animals enjoy freedom of a quieter world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/05/2020 

Lockdowns give parts of the natural world an opportunity to experience life with fewer humans around.

Vietnamese network providers among top 150 telecom brands
Vietnamese network providers among top 150 telecom brands
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

Vietnam’s top four network providers, namely VNPT, Vinaphone, Viettel, and MobiFone, are listed among top 150 most valuable and strongest telecom brands worldwide in 2020, according to an annual report recently released by UK-based Brand Finance.

Globally endangered species in Vietnam protected by laws, international agreements
Globally endangered species in Vietnam protected by laws, international agreements
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/05/2020 

Conservation of biodiversity, which plays an important role in sustainable development, is one of the central goals of the International Convention on Biological Diversity.

All hands on deck for tech upgrades
All hands on deck for tech upgrades
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

The wait going to over, as domestic and international technology businesses are expected to soon benefit from new supporting policies, breathing new life into the burgeoning tech market.

VN female scientist receives patents for solutions to treat polluted water
VN female scientist receives patents for solutions to treat polluted water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/05/2020 

After many years of pursuing scientific research, Dr Le Thi Xuan Thuy, lecturer on the Environment Faculty at Da Nang University of Technology, has two patents on solutions to treat polluted water.

Volcanic rocks found on Phu Quy Island
Volcanic rocks found on Phu Quy Island
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

Experts from the Vietnam Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources have found a unique complex of sedimentary rocks that were formed from eruptive volcanoes 12 million years ago on Phu Quy Island, Binh Thuan Province.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 