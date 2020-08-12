Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Coronavirus: Putin says vaccine has been approved for use

12/08/2020    10:58 GMT+7

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said a locally developed vaccine for Covid-19 has been given regulatory approval after less than two months of testing on humans.

President Putin said one of his daughters had been vaccinated against the virus. Photo: Reuters.

Mr Putin said the vaccine had passed all the required checks, adding that his daughter had already been given it.

Officials have said they plan to start mass vaccination in October.

Experts have raised concerns about the speed of Russia's work, suggesting that researchers might be cutting corners.

Amid fears that safety could have been compromised, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged Russia last week to follow international guidelines for producing a vaccine against Covid-19.

On Tuesday, the WHO said it had been in talks with Russian authorities about undertaking a review of the vaccine, which has been named Sputnik-V.

Currently, the Russian vaccine is not among the WHO's list of six vaccines that have reached phase three clinical trials, which involve more widespread testing in humans.

More than 100 vaccines around the world are in early development, with some of those being tested on people in clinical trials.

Despite rapid progress, most experts think any vaccine would not become widely available until mid-2021.

What did President Putin say about the vaccine?

Calling it a world first, President Putin said the vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, offered "sustainable immunity" against the coronavirus.

He said he knew the vaccine was "quite effective", without giving further details, and stressed that it had passed "all needed checks".

Mr Putin also said the vaccine had been given to one of his daughters, who was feeling fine despite a brief temperature increase.

"I think in this sense she took part in the experiment," Mr Putin said, without specifying which of his two daughters had received the vaccine.

 

"After the first injection her temperature was 38 degrees, the next day 37.5, and that was it. After the second injection her temperature went up slightly, then back to normal."

It is rare for President Putin to talk publicly about his daughters - named Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova in media reports - and their lives have been shrouded in secrecy.

What do we know about the vaccine?

Russian scientists said early-stage trials of the vaccine had been completed and the results were a success.

The Russian vaccine uses adapted strains of the adenovirus, a virus that usually causes the common cold, to trigger an immune response.

But the vaccine's approval by Russian regulators comes before the completion of a larger study involving thousands of people, known as a phase-three trial.

Experts consider these trials an essential part of the testing process.

Despite this, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday the vaccine had "proven to be highly effective and safe", hailing it as a big step towards "humankind's victory" over Covid-19.

Russian officials said the vaccine had been named Sputnik-V, in honour of the world's first satellite. Sputnik is the Russian word for satellite.

They have likened the search for a vaccine to the space race contested by the Soviet Union and the US during the Cold War.

Russia has previously been accused by the UK, US and Canada of seeking to steal research related to Covid-19. BBC

Four vaccine manufacturers and research agencies in Vietnam are in a race for vaccines against Covid-19.

Misinformation about coronavirus vaccine trials has been spreading on social media.

 
 

.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/08/2020 

Hundreds of painted stork (Mycteria leucocephala) suddenly have been found In the upstream of Tri An lake in Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve in Dong Nai Province. 

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17 giờ trước 

At least VND700 billion worth of work on the dam on Tra Khuc River downstream has been implemented, but the project is likely to stop temporarily because of many problems.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/08/2020 

The Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) has received a oneM2M certificate, a global international certificate for technology solutions, for its VNPT IoT Platform.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/08/2020 

The southernmost province of Ca Mau has taken measures to protect its western 108km long sea dyke that is in danger of collapsing because of erosion,

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/08/2020 

More than 10,000 baby turtles were recently released into the sea off the Indonesian island of Bali, as part of conservationists’ attempts to boost the population of this vulnerable species and promote environmental protection.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/08/2020 

Consuming green organic farm produce is a growing tendency in Vietnam. Meanwhile, the scale of the sustainable agriculture remains modest.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/08/2020 

Hanoi is carrying out a project to install around 11,000 solar energy dustbins across the city, aiming to help protect the environment.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/08/2020 

Six Mekong countries have been urged to address regional low water flows as the Lower Mekong River Basin (LMB) endures record lows for the second consecutive year, according to a Mekong River Commission (MRC) report.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/08/2020 

Waste-to-electricity is believed to be the best solution to the waste crisis in Hanoi, but one waste-to-electricity plant will not be enough.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/08/2020 

Nguyen Van Dao, from the General Department of Meteorology and Hydrology talks to on the need to have a full and accurate report on saltwater intrusion  and the hydrometeorology system in the Mekong Delta.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/08/2020 

The ASEAN Secretariat has hosted an online conference to strengthen efforts, coordination and preparation for tackling transboundary haze pollution, which is predicted to peak in August and September.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/08/2020 

Phu Quoc Island off the southern province of Kien Giang has been a tourist hotspot of the Mekong Delta region, but waste treatment on this island remains an environmental issue.

FEATUREicon  07/08/2020 

The updated NDC of Vietnam identifies mitigation measures for the 2021-2030 period, and strategic adaptation tasks and measures to minimize damage caused by climate change that are specific to each sector.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/08/2020 

The social media giant's shares rose on Thursday after the launch of its new TikTok rival Instagram Reels.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/08/2020 

The Chinese firm says it is "shocked" by an order for US companies to stop doing business with the app.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/08/2020 

Erosion along river banks in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Dong Thap has caused more than VND8.2 billion (US$353,800) in property damage this year, according to the province’s Irrigation Sub-department.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/08/2020 

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has unveiled a global standard providing benchmarks for nature-based solutions (NbS) to global challenges.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/08/2020 

Those with smartphones in Vietnam have been advised to download Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/08/2020 

The Ministry of Construction has announced a national action plan on green growth in 2020-2030 focusing on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and implementing the Paris Agreement.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/08/2020 

Many Mekong Delta provinces, including Bac Lieu, Long An and Tien Giang, are saying 'no’ to coal-fired thermopower plants.

