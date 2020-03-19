Covid-19 Check trial service tracks possible infections

Got It, a technology startup, has introduced a trial version of COVID-19 Check, a service that helps users check the possibility of infection with coronavirus, classified from F0 to F5.

COVID-19 Check will help epidemic prevention agencies predict and localize the individuals who need to be isolated so that they an be monitored and treated.





Users can try the product at covid19.got-it.ai.



According to Got It, as the product is still on a trial base, trial users should not be worried which ‘F’ the app gives to them. This is because there is a dataset on the ‘F’ within the system, and when a new account is created, it will connect with the dataset, and an Fn will be assigned to the account, depending where the account is connected.



Covid-19 Check works by building a network of interpersonal contacts within 14 days (common incubation period for the virus) through data crowdsourcing from individuals.

If the contact network id updated every day, the system will alert people if they are at high risk because they have had contact with persons confirmed as infected with coronavirus.

Other users will also be alerted in accordance with the classification from F0 to F5, depending on the risk levels.



In order to use Covid-19 Check, one just needs a mobile phone number that provides authentication and avoids system spamming. Every day, users need to log in to Covid-19 Check to update their relations and check their status on the F0-F5 scale.



Asked about the reason for Got It to create the app, Tran Viet Hung, the founder of Got It, said after patient No 17 in Hanoi was found positive for SARS-CoV-2, the company’s plan to return to work after five weeks failed. The members of the company realized that they would still have to work from home for some more time.



“I told my colleagues that if they want to return to the office, they would find some ways to contribute to fighting against the epidemic,” he said.



Then Got It’s engineers suggested building up a network of contacts among individuals over the past 14 days though the information updating by the community.



When a network takes shape and gets updated regularly, when a new infection case is recognized, the individuals at high risks because of relations with the case will be found immediately.



This was how the idea about Covid-19 Check came about. Four members of the company then registered to contribute to the building of the app.



Got It has successfully called for $20 million worth of capital from many famous funds.

Linh Ha

