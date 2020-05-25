Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/05/2020 09:39:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Covid-19 gives push to digital transformation process in Vietnam

 
 
28/05/2020    09:33 GMT+7

The concept of digital transformation has become clearer during the Covid-19 crisis.

Covid-19 has forced people, businesses, organizations and the government to use digital tools to maintain their normal lives and work, helping the country accelerate the digital transformation process.

Covid-19 gives push to digital transformation process in Vietnam



Students study online classes, businesses organize online working shifts and ministries organize online meetings.

Grab Vietnam’s statistics in mid-October 2019 (before the epidemic outbreak) and in mid-April 2020 (during the epidemic) showed that the large-scale application of measures to prevent coronavirus acted as the ‘catalyst’ to accelerate digital transformation in Vietnam.

It reported that orders for GrabMart, the shopping service launched in HCM City on March 23 and in Hanoi 14 days later, soared by 91 percent after one week of launching. The number of orders reached a peak on March 31, just before the social distancing campaign began.

Covid-19 has forced people, businesses, organizations and the government to use digital tools to maintain their normal lives and work, helping the country accelerate the digital transformation process.

Because of Covid-19, a high number of Vietnamese people have for the first time accessed online payment methods.

 

According to Moca e-wallet, the strategic partner of Grab, the number of users for the first time who made non-cash payment on Grab platform in March 2020 increased by 22.5 percent over the month before. Meanwhile, on the Grab ecosystem in general, non-cash transactions accounted for 43 percent. The figure was higher, 70 percent, for GrabMart.

Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung said Vietnam can control Covid-19 soon, while the world is still at the peak of the epidemic, which is a great opportunity for Vietnam to rise up through digital transformation.

During Covid-19, Vietnam is one of a few countries which can develop technological apps to fight the epidemic and bring life to ‘new normal conditions’ as businesses can master technologies.

Hung said Covid-19 not only brings challenges, but also opportunities to step up digitalization in many fields. Thanks to Covid-19, learning from a distance has become more familiar, while people have become used to online medical examination

Sharing the same view, president of CMC Group said it is now the time for Vietnam to create a digital life.

He said the government needs to make big investments in digital transformation and building a digital government. He cited a report of CSIRO (the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization) as saying that digital transformation would bring 1.1 percent GDP growth rate each year. It will help Vietnam regain the growth momentum which has slowed down because of Covid-19.

Under the national digital transformation program, by 2030, Vietnam would be one of 50 leading countries in terms of e-government and digital economy would make up 30 percent of GDP value. 

Trong Dat

Ministry launches digital transformation campaign

Ministry launches digital transformation campaign

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched a campaign in Hanoi on May 22 to step up digital transformation via cloud computing technology.

COVID-19 shows pressing need for quicker digital transformation

COVID-19 shows pressing need for quicker digital transformation

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has urged digital companies to develop platforms for online services as COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a pressing need for Vietnam to hasten digital transformation.

 
 

Other News

.
Homemade tech makes Vietnam top contestant in 5G
Homemade tech makes Vietnam top contestant in 5G
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

Fifth-generation mobile network technology has become a firm foundation for the ASEAN’s ongoing digital transformation in which Vietnam is among the most active participants.

Vietnam eyes tackling transport pollution
Vietnam eyes tackling transport pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed support policies to encourage environmentally-friendly means of transport which run on electric engines and use renewable fuels.

India combats locust attack amid Covid-19 pandemic
India combats locust attack amid Covid-19 pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17 giờ trước 

An invasion by desert locusts has hit large swathes of India and Pakistan in the middle of pandemic.

Joint efforts made to crack down wildlife cybercrime
Joint efforts made to crack down wildlife cybercrime
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

Joint efforts are being made to crack down on the illegal trade of wild animals on the Internet in Vietnam as more traders have shifted offline to Internet-based markets.

Vietnam enjoys benefits of Apple moving AirPods Pro manufacturing from China
Vietnam enjoys benefits of Apple moving AirPods Pro manufacturing from China
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Plenty of recently-produced AirPods charging cases now carry the ‘assembled in Vietnam’ message, with increasing numbers of the headphones and accessories being put together locally,

Epic 7,500-mile cuckoo migration wows scientists
Epic 7,500-mile cuckoo migration wows scientists
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

Scientists have tracked a cuckoo's migratory flight from Africa to its breeding ground in Mongolia.

Twitter tags Trump tweet with fact-checking warning
Twitter tags Trump tweet with fact-checking warning
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

This is the first time the social media giant has said President Trump's tweet could be misleading.

Great potential of 5G development in Vietnam
Great potential of 5G development in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Despite successful 5G pilots of major mobile network providers in Vietnam, this innovative technology has not been exploited to the fullest in the country yet. 

Environment Ministry proposes promoting eco-friendly vehicles
Environment Ministry proposes promoting eco-friendly vehicles
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed launching support policies and preferential programs for the use of vehicles powered by renewable energy to ease air pollution, according to a report the ministry has sent to the PM.

First “Facebook for Vietnam” campaign launched
First “Facebook for Vietnam” campaign launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/05/2020 

Facebook, in partnership with the US Mission to Vietnam and partners, launched a campaign entitled “Facebook for Vietnam” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Vietnam - US relations on May 24.

Motorbike emissions levels added to revised Law on Road Traffic
Motorbike emissions levels added to revised Law on Road Traffic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

Gas emissions from motorbikes will be periodically checked under the revised Law on Road Traffic which will be submitted to the National Assembly this year to protect the environment.

Vietnamese conservationist honored as biodiversity ‘Hotspot Hero’
Vietnamese conservationist honored as biodiversity ‘Hotspot Hero’
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

The Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF) announced that Le Thi Trang and nine other conservationists from around the world have been named ‘Hotspot Heroes’ for their efforts to protect the world’s biodiversity hotspots.

Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

Vietnam’s first information technology museum was established by Doctor Nguyen Chi Cong, former Head of the Department of Science and Technology under the Vietnam Information Technology Association.

Millions of periodical cicadas to emerge in parts of US
Millions of periodical cicadas to emerge in parts of US
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

After spending most of their lives in the soil, periodical cicadas will come out in three US states.

Ecosystem off Cham Islands recovers after COVID-19
Ecosystem off Cham Islands recovers after COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

Less tourism activities and waste around the Cham Islands – a world biodiversity reserve site – would help the marine ecosystem in waters off the islands recover after the two-month social distancing order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Centre rehabilitates wild animals so they can return to the forest
Centre rehabilitates wild animals so they can return to the forest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

The Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Development of Wild Animals at the Bu Gia Map National Park rehabilitates animals before releasing them back to the wild.

No more bars for two Asiatic black bears in Vietnam's northern province
No more bars for two Asiatic black bears in Vietnam's northern province
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/05/2020 

Two Asiatic black bears in Ha Nam province have been rescued on May 20 and brought to the Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh by Four Paws, an international animal welfare organization, and Ha Nam province's Forest Protection Department.

Telcos change view, consider sharing infrastructure
Telcos change view, consider sharing infrastructure
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

Telcos, which ignored earlier advice on sharing infrastructure, have now changed their mind.

Ministry launches digital transformation campaign
Ministry launches digital transformation campaign
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/05/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched a campaign in Hanoi on May 22 to step up digital transformation via cloud computing technology.

Tuyen Quang faces large deforestation
Tuyen Quang faces large deforestation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/05/2020 

Thousands of square metres of protective forest in the northern province of Tuyen Quang's Lang Chua Village have been destroyed, but local authorities and forest rangers say nothing has been done about it.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 