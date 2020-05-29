Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
01/06/2020 11:36:51 (GMT +7)
COVID-19 obstacle but also motivation to promote digital transformation

 
 
01/06/2020    11:19 GMT+7

The COVID-19 pandemic showed the important role of digital transformation in prevention and control activities, bringing life to a “new normal” state.

The COVID-19 pandemic is both an obstacle but also a motivation to promote comprehensive digital transformation. — Photo viettimes.vn

The pandemic is both an obstacle but also a motivation to promote comprehensive digital transformation in all fields, in each enterprise, each organisation and individual.

This year has been identified as the beginning year of national digital transformation to move towards a digital Viet Nam.

The Viet Nam Digital Transformation Award 2020 has been officially launched.

Over two years of launching, the award has attracted attention and received registrations from hundreds of technology enterprises.

The organisers will receive registrations until June 30. The awarding ceremony is expected to be held in September.

“The biggest goal of the organising committee set at this time was through the awards, technology enterprises continued to confidently research and create Vietnamese practical technology products and other businesses and organisations bravely changed the development model based on the application of digital technology to create a breakthrough development,” said Nguyen Minh Hong, head of the organisation board and chairman of Viet Nam Digital Communications Association.

Nguyen Huy Dung, director of the Authority of Information Technology Application, Ministry of Information and Communications, affirmed that the organisation of the award was to find and honour specific solutions and digital transformation stories and thereby contribute to change people's perception about the role of digital transformation.

The award also aims to spread social influence in the public, where the honoured products belong and exist to serve the people.

 

When it comes to digital transformation, people often pay attention to the "digital" but skip the " transformation".

Most businesses and organisations think that just buying and applying technology will improve their productivity immediately.

In fact, digital transformation needs a comprehensive process, maximum support in the process of completing complex administrative procedures, shortening time and effort.

Most enterprises and organisations were currently aware of the implementation of digital transformation to improve labour productivity and optimise costs but if having such thinking, they can not do it successfully, said Dung.

Successful digital transformation required comprehensive transformation of all activities of agencies and organisations to generate new values, he said.

In the technology flow, digital transformation was no longer an option but has become a vital factor for the development of businesses, said Dung.

The Viet Nam Digital Transformation Award was a communication channel of digital transformation, digital economic development for the whole society, through the introduction of new technology solutions and successful digital transformation models, which helps society better understand digital transformation and digital technology as well as help organisations and businesses find a suitable direction. — VNS

Latest news

