24/03/2020 01:24:55 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
COVID-19 quick test kits to be manufactured in Vietnam

 
 
23/03/2020

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, research on a test kit for early COVID-19 discovery has been successful.

The kit is researched, completed and tested by the Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology. Compared to the test kits being used by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Vietnamese product provides similar results 

Vietnam can produce 10,000 kits per day, and can increase productivity by three fold if needed. The products can meet demand for the country and also for export to support other countries 

The real-time RT-PCR research is conducted by the Vietnam Military Medical University and the Viet A Corporation. It can reveal test results after a little more than one hour. 

 
The kits are waiting for further assessment before being put in use

Results confirm Vietnamese scientists’ high professional skills and the Ministry of Health’s determination in contributing to the epidemic prevention and control 

Photo: VNA

 
 

. Latest news

