COVID-19 quick test kits to be manufactured in Vietnam

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, research on a test kit for early COVID-19 discovery has been successful.
The kit is researched, completed and tested by the Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology. Compared to the test kits being used by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Vietnamese product provides similar results
Vietnam can produce 10,000 kits per day, and can increase productivity by three fold if needed. The products can meet demand for the country and also for export to support other countries
The real-time RT-PCR research is conducted by the Vietnam Military Medical University and the Viet A Corporation. It can reveal test results after a little more than one hour.
The kits are waiting for further assessment before being put in use
Results confirm Vietnamese scientists’ high professional skills and the Ministry of Health’s determination in contributing to the epidemic prevention and control
Photo: VNA
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code