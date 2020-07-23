Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
23/07/2020 21:37:19 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Cutting screen time lowers risk of death, study finds

23/07/2020    21:09 GMT+7

Research from the University of Glasgow finds watching two hours or less of television a day could minimize health risks.

Restricting television viewing to two hours a day could prevent or delay poor health, according to a new study.

Health risks associated with screen time, such as cancer and cardiovascular disease, were at their lowest when daily TV time was two hours or less.

The study from the University of Glasgow, followed almost 500,000 participants aged 37-73 over a 12 year period between 2006 and 2018.

Researchers said the findings mean adults should minimize exposure.

If all participants limited television time to two hours a day, potentially 5.62% of all deaths and 7.97% of deaths due to cardiovascular disease could have been prevented or delayed. 

It was not just the traditional television screen that was included in the study, watching videos on a mobile phone counted too.

Dr Hamish Foster from the University of Glasgow's Institute of Health and Wellbeing led the study.

 

He said that the latest research backed the current evidence that watching too much TV - and living a sedentary lifestyle more generally - could lead to poor heath.

"Our study suggests limiting TV time could delay or prevent a lot of adverse health", Dr Foster said.

"However, there is still more work to be done before we can make firm TV time recommendations.

"Further research is needed to understand all these factors and inform future advice and guidelines."

He added that unhealthy snacking and lower socioeconomic status are linked to both TV time and poor health.

Researchers also looked at the potential benefits of substituting television time with healthier activities such as walking.

They found people who would benefit most from replacing longer periods at a screen with more time exercising are those who only spend very small amounts of their day doing those healthier activities. BBC

 
 

Vietnam to take opportunities from green energy
Vietnam to take opportunities from green energy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

By shifting to a market mechanism, the local energy industry was mobilising great resources for of all economic sectors in Vietnam, said Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.

Severe erosion threatens Hau River
Severe erosion threatens Hau River
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

Dozens of households in An Giang Province are being threatened by erosion along the Hau River.

China's Tianwen-1 Mars rover rockets away from Earth
China's Tianwen-1 Mars rover rockets away from Earth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

The Asian country's first surface mission to the Red Planet heads out on a Long March 5 rocket.

Vietnamese-made app approved for New York commuters
Vietnamese-made app approved for New York commuters
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

The Essential Connector – a smartphone application for commuters – that has been jointly developed by Vietnamese and Swiss information technology engineers has been approved by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

Hundreds of rare primate species found in Vietnam
Hundreds of rare primate species found in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

A group of 500 grey-shanked douc langurs and 100 northern buffed-cheeked gibbons have been discovered in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

Plan aims to improve Vietnam’s adaptation to climate change
Plan aims to improve Vietnam’s adaptation to climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

Enhancing state management on climate change is one of the major measures set in the national plan on climate change adaptation for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050, recently issued by the Prime Minister.

Air pollution control to be enhanced
Air pollution control to be enhanced
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/07/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has been compiling a directive of urban air pollution control which is set to be issued in August.

Three Vietnamese research works accepted at International Conference on Machine Learning
Three Vietnamese research works accepted at International Conference on Machine Learning
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/07/2020 

The VinAI Research Institute, a member of the Vingroup Group, has had three research works accepted at the International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML) 2020, the Nhan Dan newspaper reported.

Vietnam has comparative advantages in digital transformation
Vietnam has comparative advantages in digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam has great potential, which will help digital transformation proceed quickly and with fewer risks than many other countries.

Local agencies seek solutions to biosphere reserves management
Local agencies seek solutions to biosphere reserves management
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam has nine biosphere reserves with total area of 4 million hectares, which account for 12.1 percent of the country’s total natural area. These reserves house 1.78 million people.

At the cutting edge of AI
At the cutting edge of AI
FEATUREicon  21/07/2020 

Twenty-three-year-old Hoang Trung Hieu from HCM City has delved deeply into engineering and technology since he was a little boy.

Air quality improved in Vietnam's northern provinces
Air quality improved in Vietnam's northern provinces
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

Air quality of northern provinces in April improved compared to the same period last year, according to the latest assessment by Vietnam Environment Administration. 

Untreated solid waste illegally buried and burned
Untreated solid waste illegally buried and burned
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

Police in the southern province of Dong Nai have found tonnes of untreated solid waste illegally buried and burned at a wooden furniture factory in Bau Xeo Industrial Zone in the province’s Trang Bom District.

Will cheap nuclear power be safe enough?
Will cheap nuclear power be safe enough?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/07/2020 

Vietnam is drafting the eighth national power development master plan after failure to implement electricity generation and electricity network projects under the seventh plan.

How can Hanoi prepare for heavy rains and floods?
How can Hanoi prepare for heavy rains and floods?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

If it rains heavily and flooding is intense, it is highly possible that dykes will break, experts say.

Traces of early humans found in Ba Be National Park
Traces of early humans found in Ba Be National Park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

During the recent field survey in Ba Be National Park in the northeastern province of Bac Kan, archaeologists have found many traces of early humans in caves in karst mountains around Ba Be Lake.

Hope probe: UAE launches historic first mission to Mars
Hope probe: UAE launches historic first mission to Mars
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

The probe starts its 500-million-km journey after taking off from the remote Tanegashima spaceport.

Whale spotted off coast of Cu Lao Cham archipelago
Whale spotted off coast of Cu Lao Cham archipelago
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/07/2020 

A four-metre long whale has been seen swimming off the coast of Cu Lao Cham archipelago, with viewers enjoying the sight for around five minutes.


 

Coronavirus: Are mutations making it more infectious?
Coronavirus: Are mutations making it more infectious?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/07/2020 

While there have been thousands of changes to the virus only one is seen as possibly altering its behaviour.

Assam flooding: Several rare rhinos die in India's Kaziranga park
Assam flooding: Several rare rhinos die in India's Kaziranga park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/07/2020 

Eight one-horned rhinos have been killed after rains left 85% of the Kaziranga park under water.

. Latest news

