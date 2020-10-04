Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Cyber information security ratings of State agencies revealed

05/10/2020    09:46 GMT+7

Da Nang City, the State Bank of Vietnam, as well as Can Tho and Vinh Phuc provinces were rated level A for their concern about implementing information security.

The State Bank of Viet Nam's headquarters in Hanoi.

The Authority of Information Security (AIS), Ministry of Information and Communications recently announced the cyber information security assessment and ratings of State agencies in 2019.

AIS surveyed 89 agencies including 26 ministries, ministerial-level agencies, and governmental agencies (except for the ministries of public security, defence and information and communications) and 63 provinces and municipalities.

There were 46 ministries, branches and localities rated level B, accounting for nearly 52 per cent of the total. Thirty-two were level C, accounting for nearly 36 per cent.

Seven were rated D, which is evaluated as just starting to pay attention to implementing information security, accounting for nearly 8 per cent.

None were rated E, which is not interested in implementing information security.

Compared with last year, the number of ministries, branches and localities that were rated from level B has increased this year.

 

AIS said most agencies were more concerned about ensuring information security last year than the previous year.

The authority attributed the achievement to the work of ministries, agencies and localities in accordance with Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc's instructions in Directive 14/CT-TTg dated June 7 last year, and instructions and plan of the Ministry of Information and Communications.

AIS said that it rated the cyber information security level based on five indexes including basic information security index based on assessment results from data of agencies; information security index of the websites and information portal; malware infection index; information leakage index; and monitoring information sharing index.

Nguyễn Quang Thanh, director of Đà Nẵng Department of Information and Communication, said being rated level A was recognition from the Ministry of Information and Communication of the city's efforts to build e-government and become a smart city.

The city was also deploying an information security architecture platform to ensure the city's data in the cyber environment at the safest level, Thanh said. — VNS

Other News

.
HCM City reaches 12 of 18 pollution-reduction goals
HCM City reaches 12 of 18 pollution-reduction goals
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

HCM City has reached 12 of its 16 targets in its pollution reduction programme for the 2016-20 period, according to the city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

Vietnam Bear Rescue Center provides help to nearly 200 bears
Vietnam Bear Rescue Center provides help to nearly 200 bears
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

The lives of 200 bears have been rescued from the caged life to Vietnam Bear Rescue Center over recent years.

Time to think about recycling of end-of-life solar panels: experts
Time to think about recycling of end-of-life solar panels: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/10/2020 

The growth of solar power generation in Vietnam has come alongside increasing concern over the disposal of end-of-life solar panels in the coming decades.

Eco-conscious startup makes handbags from discarded plastic bags
Eco-conscious startup makes handbags from discarded plastic bags
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/10/2020 

After noticing that more and more people were throwing away plastic bags, Pham Thi Kim Hang decided this year to make stylish handbags out of discarded plastic bags and fabric.

Many countries to attend Ministerial Roundtables at IDW 2020
Many countries to attend Ministerial Roundtables at IDW 2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/10/2020 

The International Display Workshop 2020 (IDW 2020), the annual event of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), will take place from October 20-22, for the first time organized by Vietnam.

Co Tu people help save freshwater fish from extinction
Co Tu people help save freshwater fish from extinction
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/10/2020 

Scientists are working with the Co Tu community on a conservation programme to sustain levels of freshwater fish.

Experts support To Lich River revival plan
Experts support To Lich River revival plan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/10/2020 

Some Vietnamese experts have advocated a plan to turn Hanoi’s To Lich River into a recreational area with investment from Japan.

Tram Chim National Park’s endangered birds need protection as habitats shrink
Tram Chim National Park’s endangered birds need protection as habitats shrink
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/10/2020 

The Tram Chim National Park in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap has 13 bird species that are facing the danger of extinction and need urgent protection, according to park authorities.

Vietnam to honour contributors to wildlife conservation during 2010-2020
Vietnam to honour contributors to wildlife conservation during 2010-2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/10/2020 

Vietnam will honour organisations and individuals with great contributions to wildlife conservation in the 2010-2020 period.

Vietnam, Singapore hold ministerial conference on cyber security
Vietnam, Singapore hold ministerial conference on cyber security
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/09/2020 

Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information held a virtual minister-level conference on cyber security on September 29.

Elderly man picks up trash, recycles it into useful items
Elderly man picks up trash, recycles it into useful items
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/10/2020 

Discarded items, after going through the hands of Nguyen Hong Linh, 74, in Nam Tu Lilem district in Hanoi, become beautiful useful things.

Ca Mau asks for Gov't support to prevent erosion at western sea dyke
Ca Mau asks for Gov't support to prevent erosion at western sea dyke
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/09/2020 

The People’s Committee of the southernmost province of Ca Mau has petitioned the Government to provide nearly 29 billion VND (1.25 million USD) to develop three erosion-prevention projects to prevent the western sea dyke from collapsing.

TV industry goes online, competes with iQIYI, Netflix
TV industry goes online, competes with iQIYI, Netflix
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/09/2020 

Domestic pay-TV providers today have to compete fiercely with cross-border platforms such as iQIYI and Netflix.

Google Doodle marks Vietnam’s Cai Luong folk opera
Google Doodle marks Vietnam’s Cai Luong folk opera
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/09/2020 

Google Doodle today, September 28, honoured cai luong, a style of modern South Vietnamese folk opera, on the occasion of Vietnam Stage Day.

HCM City’s downtown district encourages green living by exchanging necessities for waste
HCM City’s downtown district encourages green living by exchanging necessities for waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/09/2020 

People living in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 exchanged plastic bottles, paper and other solid waste for rice, cooking oil, salt, and potted plants during the last two weeks.

Ministry calls for public to make world cleaner
Ministry calls for public to make world cleaner
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/09/2020 

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan talks about this year’s campaign to make the world cleaner.

PM calls for action to protect endangered langurs in Ha Nam
PM calls for action to protect endangered langurs in Ha Nam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the northern province of Ha Nam to take emergency actions to protect white-rumped langurs – a critically endangered primate species endemic to northern Vietnam.

Vpostcode needs to be used for public services
Vpostcode needs to be used for public services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/09/2020 

The digitization of people’s addresses will pave the way for e-government and administrative procedure reform.

Vietnam pushes on with smart city plans
Vietnam pushes on with smart city plans
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/09/2020 

Vietnam is accelerating construction to support establishment of smart city projects combined with top-class technology to enhance both the country’s management and the economy.

Peddling Windows installation services no longer a hot job
Peddling Windows installation services no longer a hot job
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/09/2020 

In the 2000s, installing Windows operating system was a ‘hot’ job for IT university majors and engineers in Vietnam.

