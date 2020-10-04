Cyber information security ratings of State agencies revealed

Da Nang City, the State Bank of Vietnam, as well as Can Tho and Vinh Phuc provinces were rated level A for their concern about implementing information security.

The State Bank of Viet Nam's headquarters in Hanoi.

The Authority of Information Security (AIS), Ministry of Information and Communications recently announced the cyber information security assessment and ratings of State agencies in 2019.

AIS surveyed 89 agencies including 26 ministries, ministerial-level agencies, and governmental agencies (except for the ministries of public security, defence and information and communications) and 63 provinces and municipalities.

There were 46 ministries, branches and localities rated level B, accounting for nearly 52 per cent of the total. Thirty-two were level C, accounting for nearly 36 per cent.

Seven were rated D, which is evaluated as just starting to pay attention to implementing information security, accounting for nearly 8 per cent.

None were rated E, which is not interested in implementing information security.

Compared with last year, the number of ministries, branches and localities that were rated from level B has increased this year.

AIS said most agencies were more concerned about ensuring information security last year than the previous year.

The authority attributed the achievement to the work of ministries, agencies and localities in accordance with Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc's instructions in Directive 14/CT-TTg dated June 7 last year, and instructions and plan of the Ministry of Information and Communications.

AIS said that it rated the cyber information security level based on five indexes including basic information security index based on assessment results from data of agencies; information security index of the websites and information portal; malware infection index; information leakage index; and monitoring information sharing index.

Nguyễn Quang Thanh, director of Đà Nẵng Department of Information and Communication, said being rated level A was recognition from the Ministry of Information and Communication of the city's efforts to build e-government and become a smart city.

The city was also deploying an information security architecture platform to ensure the city's data in the cyber environment at the safest level, Thanh said. — VNS