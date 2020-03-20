Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/03/2020 01:28:35 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water

 
 
20/03/2020    14:57 GMT+7

Da Nang has begun construction of a steel dam – the second of its kind – on the lower Cam Le River to reduce salinity and deal with serious water shortages in the dry season this year.

Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water hinh anh 1

Work starts on the second temporary dam on the Cam Le  River in Da Nang. The dam will help reduce high salinity and a lack of fresh water for the city. 

General director of the Da Nang Water Supply Company (DAWACO), Ho Huong, told Viet Nam News the project was urgently needed to solve serious saline intrusion this year.

He said the city would face water shortages this summer when the upstream flow was forecast to be lower between April and September.

Huong said the two temporary dams, which would cost a total of 13 billion VND (565,000 USD), would help the city collect enough fresh water to deed the Cau Do water plant.

He said the first 180m long dam, which was completed in late January, had helped reduce salinity in the river to less than 1,000mg of salt per litre – a ratio possible for fresh water collection.

The second dam, which started construction on Monday, would help lower the ratio to between 500mg and 600mg per litre.

According to the regional meteorological station, water flow from upstream would fall from 40 to 90 percent, and salinity would reach more than 6,000mg salt per litre – higher than the worst salinity recorded in 2019 (5,109mg per litre).

 

Meanwhile, the city has also upgraded the An Trach pumping station to collect enough fresh water to supply the city’s demand of 310,000cu.m each day.

Experts from DAWACO said the steel panel structure was used to deal with salinity in the Mekong Delta River, and could be rapidly deployed and removed.

Earlier this month, Da Nang asked management boards of the A Vuong and Dak Mi 4 hydro-plants to discharge water from their reservoirs to save the city from serious salinity that lasted 36 days.

Last year, the city’s water supply could only meet 70 percent of demand due to high salinity at the Cau Do water plant – the main source of fresh water for 1 million residents and tourists.

Water shortages in Da Nang have been occurring for several years now, resulting from deforestation, low rainfall and the operation of hydropower plants on the Vu Gia–Thu Bon river system covering Quang Nam and Da Nang./.VNA

Ca Mau severely hit by drought

Ca Mau severely hit by drought

The southernmost province of Ca Mau has been seriously ravaged by long drought.

UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response efforts

UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response efforts

The UN Development Programme and the Partnership for Disaster Risk Reduction under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development signed an agreement on March 17 to support the Mekong Delta’s response to drought and saltwater intrusion.

 
 

Other News

.
Hackers capitalising on COVID-19 to launch cyberattacks, ministry warns
Hackers capitalising on COVID-19 to launch cyberattacks, ministry warns
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/03/2020 

Some hacker groups have taken advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak’s complex developments in many countries to launch cyberattacks against agencies and organisations around the world, including those in Vietnam.

Vietnamese students make biodegradable bags from algae
Vietnamese students make biodegradable bags from algae
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/03/2020 

Algae is an extremely cheap raw material and algae-made products have competitive advantages as they are friendly to the environment, nonpolluting and completely biodegradable.

Covid-19 Check trial service tracks possible infections
Covid-19 Check trial service tracks possible infections
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/03/2020 

Got It, a technology startup, has introduced a trial version of COVID-19 Check, a service that helps users check the possibility of infection with coronavirus, classified from F0 to F5.

SVW calls for ban eating of wild animals in Vietnam
SVW calls for ban eating of wild animals in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/03/2020 

Save Vietnam's Wildlife (SVW) has proposed to the Vietnamese National Assembly to ban the eating of wild animals.

Fossil 'wonderchicken' could be earliest known fowl
Fossil 'wonderchicken' could be earliest known fowl
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/03/2020 

A newly discovered fossil bird could be the oldest-known ancestor of every chicken on the planet.

Ca Mau severely hit by drought
Ca Mau severely hit by drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

The southernmost province of Ca Mau has been seriously ravaged by long drought.

Mekong Delta forests face increasing risk of fires
Mekong Delta forests face increasing risk of fires
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

All forests south of the Hau River in the Mekong Delta have been facing the threat of fire since the middle of this month, and any fire would spread very quickly because of the heat and low humidity, local authorities have warned. 

How did Vietnam develop its SARS-CoV-2 test kits?
How did Vietnam develop its SARS-CoV-2 test kits?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/03/2020 

SARS-CoV-2 virus test kit, developed and produced by the Military Medical Academy and Viet A Technology Company, is an important and necessary tool to help control Covid-19 in Vietnam.

Many countries order made-in-Vietnam SARS-CoV-2 test kits
Many countries order made-in-Vietnam SARS-CoV-2 test kits
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

Many countries have placed orders for SARS-CoV-2 test kits produced by Vietnam, according to Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac.

UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response efforts
UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response efforts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

The UN Development Programme and the Partnership for Disaster Risk Reduction under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development signed an agreement on March 17 to support the Mekong Delta’s response to drought and saltwater intrusion.

Garbage piles up, poses threat in Dak Lak
Garbage piles up, poses threat in Dak Lak
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

Various locations in Krong Ana District in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have become overloaded with trash, upsetting local residents while posing a serious environmental threat.

An Giang steps up efforts to protect Tra Su cajuput forest
An Giang steps up efforts to protect Tra Su cajuput forest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

An Giang has approved the Tra Su cajuput forest protection and sustainable management plan for 2019-30 period in a bid to protect the wetland’s eco-systems.

Investors develop wind power projects to enjoy good prices
Investors develop wind power projects to enjoy good prices
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

If Vietnam can create reasonable policies and keep strict control over the development, it may become an emerging market in the wind power industry.

Online applications blooming in Vietnam during Covid-19 outbreak
Online applications blooming in Vietnam during Covid-19 outbreak
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

Just like other countries, Vietnam encourages its citizens to stay away from crowds as much as possible in this sensitive time of Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: US volunteers test first vaccine
Coronavirus: US volunteers test first vaccine
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

A group of healthy, young volunteers in Seattle are being given the experimental jab.

Measures sought to minimise drought's impact on rice production
Measures sought to minimise drought's impact on rice production
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/03/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has called on provinces in the south-central coastal and Central Highlands regions to take measures to minimise the impacts of drought on summer-autumn crops.

Great progress expected from Vietnam-Japan shipbuilding cooperation
Great progress expected from Vietnam-Japan shipbuilding cooperation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

Vietnam-Japan cooperation in the field of shipbuilding is hoped to bring great opportunities to develop Vietnam’s technology, especially in ship designing.

Mekong Delta faces severe saltwater intrusion in March
Mekong Delta faces severe saltwater intrusion in March
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/03/2020 

The Mekong Delta region has been badly hit by saltwater intrusion. Experts have warned that the region will have to suffer prolonged drought and saline intrusion during the rest of this year’s dry season.

Environmental law amendment: EIA not a must for all projects
Environmental law amendment: EIA not a must for all projects
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

The draft of the amended environmental protection law clearly describes the types of projects subject to EIA (environment impact assessment) based on project scale, characteristics and impact on the environment.

Investment slows in solar power projects as prices drop
Investment slows in solar power projects as prices drop
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/03/2020 

Investors are no longer rushing to pour money into solar power projects because the new solar power purchase price is considered unattractive.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
