Da Nang's students win prize for smart marine waste collecting system

A group of students from the central city of Da Nang has won the best presentation prize at eProject 2020, a competition jointly held by enterprises and schools, for a marine rubbish collecting system.

This system was created by Le Truong Tam, Truong Le Loi, Trinh Thanh Phu and Nguyen Hung Thinh from the Da Nang University of Technology under the guidance of lecturer, Dr. Nguyen Thi Anh Thu.

The machine is 140cm long, 60cm wide, 45cm high and weighs 50kg. It has a waste conveyor as well as the capability to sort recyclable materials. The machine has a sensor used to measure the water quality, determine the location of plastic waste, and an app to show the operational range of the machine.

The machine under manufacturing process.

When the machine is in use, it will automatically determine the location of floating rubbish through the camera and move towards the rubbish to collect and sort it out into recyclable and non-recyclable groups. The machine will measure the water quality at the same time and update the data to the monitoring app. It will continue to determine the location of waste until there is none.

The complete system.

"It uses batteries and is mostly automated so that it will not depend too much on human touch. We had faced many difficulties during the production and especially during the testing process because the machine is too big for us to move it around. Covid-19 also pushed back our starting date," Lam explained.

Dr. Nguyen Thi Anh Thu said: "The machine aims to help clean the environment, sort the garbage and save energy. It is a product made by students from different faculties. They are passionate and very creative in using and combining their knowledge."

In the future, the group will work with experts to further develop and put the machine into use.

Students present their product.

Group members receive the prize.

Cong Sang

