data.org issues an open call for $10m inclusive growth and recovery challenge

Launched in partnership with Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and The Rockefeller Foundation, the US$10 Million Inclusive Growth and Recovery Challenge seeks to foster and promote innovative, scalable solutions from people and organisations all over the world.

The challenge will award up to ten winners with data science talent, software, training, funding and other support valued from $10,000 up to $10 million. Submissions are welcome from individuals and teams with extensive data science experience, as well those with an idea for how to use data science to address societal issues and advance shared prosperity.

“Coming out of the COVID-19 crisis, we need to double down on ensuring that economic growth is inclusive and that the economically vulnerable have a path to greater financial security and resilience,” said Michael Froman, vice chairman of Mastercard.

“With this Challenge, we aim to tap into expertise and ingenuity from around the world to identify ways in which data science can contribute to tools and platforms that have positive social impact.”

The challenge welcomes all proposals using data science to advance inclusive growth and recovery with a preference for projects that promote financial security and economic mobility for workers, help micro and small businesses access capital, and support economic development.

Submissions must have a charitable impact and proposals addressing inclusive growth challenges are eligible, either as an individual or as a team from every part of the world.

The challenge will have two phases: In phase one, beginning on May 19, applicants should submit an initial application, which will be reviewed by expert judges in collaboration with data.org’s technical partner, DataKind. In phase two, selected finalists will receive support to develop a more detailed proposal and engage in a virtual interview. The deadline for initial proposals to the Challenge will be July 17, 2020. — VNS