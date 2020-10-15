Digital government: Vietnam’s national focus strategy

The ITU Digital World 2020 conference, to open on October 20 in Hanoi, will gather representatives from many countries.

The aim is to adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic by transforming management activities in the digital environment.

Beginning in 2021, ministries and local authorities in Vietnam will build digital transformation charts to measure the levels of online activities in social and economic fields carried out by management agencies.

Two national databases in population and land will be digitized and electronic authentication services will be put into use by the end of 2021. Support measures include capability development and digital skill training for the government and businesses.

Vietnam aims to be among the top 4 in ASEAN by 2030 in the UN’s e-government ranking and among the top 70 in the world.

Digitizing infrastructure

With a population of nearly 100 million, a young population and stable GDP growth rate of 7 percent in the last 30 years, Vietnam has quickly been digitizing the telecommunication infrastructure through the adoption of national broadband and 4G/5G deployment, considered key factors for digital transformation and international economic competitiveness.

In large urban centers like Hanoi and HCM City, 5G services will play an important role in building smart cities and enhancing the 4.0 industry revolution to increase economic growth, generate jobs, and obtain the UN's SDGs (sustainable development goals).

Renovating science and technology, including using new technologies such as AI, Blockchain and VR/AR (virtual reality/augmented reality), is fundamental for Vietnam’s digital government strategy. To realize the strategy, Vietnam needs international support in researching, developing and transferring new technologies and commercial models in Vietnam.

Online trends in Vietnam

Vietnam has gained experience after successfully organizing high-level online conferences, including the 36th ASEAN Summit as Chair of ASEAN 2020.

Cooperation and unity in heathcare and social recovery, and the economic impact of the pandemic, is the tentative theme to act as a platform for discussions at the international digital world conference and exhibition in Hanoi.

The major content about digital government will be introduced at the event, which will serve as the platform for the next physical event – ITU Digital World 2021 to be organized in Hanoi, in October 2021.

Cooperation in recovery and development

The focus of the event is how digital national strategies have changed or are changing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The obvious difference between developed and developing countries lie in disparity in access to high-speed, reliable connections, tools and skills, and digital techniques for work, study and integration into society.

How can governments and private companies coordinate and narrow the digital distance? Are the new technologies the most cost-effective or suitable for this purpose? How can countries cooperate for recovery and development?

These questions will be put into discussion at ITU Digital 2020.

