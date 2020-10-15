Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/10/2020 16:13:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Digital government: Vietnam’s national focus strategy

19/10/2020    16:08 GMT+7

The ITU Digital World 2020 conference, to open on October 20 in Hanoi, will gather representatives from many countries.

The aim is to adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic by transforming management activities in the digital environment.

Digital government: Vietnam’s national focus strategy

Beginning in 2021, ministries and local authorities in Vietnam will build digital transformation charts to measure the levels of online activities in social and economic fields carried out by management agencies.

Two national databases in population and land will be digitized and electronic authentication services will be put into use by the end of 2021. Support measures include capability development and digital skill training for the government and businesses.

Vietnam aims to be among the top 4 in ASEAN by 2030 in the UN’s e-government ranking and among the top 70 in the world.

Digitizing infrastructure

With a population of nearly 100 million, a young population and stable GDP growth rate of 7 percent in the last 30 years, Vietnam has quickly been digitizing the telecommunication infrastructure through the adoption of national broadband and 4G/5G deployment, considered key factors for digital transformation and international economic competitiveness.

In large urban centers like Hanoi and HCM City, 5G services will play an important role in building smart cities and enhancing the 4.0 industry revolution to increase economic growth, generate jobs, and obtain the UN's SDGs (sustainable development goals).

Renovating science and technology, including using new technologies such as AI, Blockchain and VR/AR (virtual reality/augmented reality), is fundamental for Vietnam’s digital government strategy. To realize the strategy, Vietnam needs international support in researching, developing and transferring new technologies and commercial models in Vietnam.

Online trends in Vietnam

Vietnam has gained experience after successfully organizing high-level online conferences, including the 36th ASEAN Summit as Chair of ASEAN 2020.

 

Cooperation and unity in heathcare and social recovery, and the economic impact of the pandemic, is the tentative theme to act as a platform for discussions at the international digital world conference and exhibition in Hanoi.

The major content about digital government will be introduced at the event, which will serve as the platform for the next physical event – ITU Digital World 2021 to be organized in Hanoi, in October 2021.

Cooperation in recovery and development

The focus of the event is how digital national strategies have changed or are changing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The obvious difference between developed and developing countries lie in disparity in access to high-speed, reliable connections, tools and skills, and digital techniques for work, study and integration into society.

How can governments and private companies coordinate and narrow the digital distance? Are the new technologies the most cost-effective or suitable for this purpose? How can countries cooperate for recovery and development?

These questions will be put into discussion at ITU Digital 2020. 

Binh Minh

Digital transformation: no time for hesitation

Digital transformation: no time for hesitation

The governments that quickly move forward will be ahead of those that hesitate and proceed slowly in applying digital technologies.

Platform hoped to help with digital transformation in education

Platform hoped to help with digital transformation in education

A school management platform called MISA QLTH was introduced by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) on October 9 with a view to helping promote digital transformation in Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
IP addresses in virus-infected computer networks decrease sharply
IP addresses in virus-infected computer networks decrease sharply
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  9 giờ trước 

The number of IP addresses of computers in virus-infected computer networks (IP Botnet) has decreased sharply from more than two million IP addresses to over 1.3 million from September 18 so far.

Despite campaign, Hanoi’s markets still flooded with plastic waste
Despite campaign, Hanoi’s markets still flooded with plastic waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/10/2020 

It has been more than a year since the fight against plastic waste was launched on a national scale and despite claims of success by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment,

Head of 5G waveband team enthusiastic about telecom field
Head of 5G waveband team enthusiastic about telecom field
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/10/2020 

Bach Ha Long is able to maintain his passion for work because he is always eager to learn new things.

34,700 subscribers blocked for making spam calls
34,700 subscribers blocked for making spam calls
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/10/2020 

According to the Telecommunications Department under the Ministry of Information and Communications, mobile network operators in Vietnam locked 34,700 subscribers that made spam calls and prevented over 9 million fake calls in the last three months.

Vietnamese tech firms export more 5G devices to the world
Vietnamese tech firms export more 5G devices to the world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/10/2020 

While the commercial 5G network is not yet operational in Viet Nam, local tech firms are exporting their 5G technology to the world.

ITU Digital World 2020 to open next week on digital transformation in management
ITU Digital World 2020 to open next week on digital transformation in management
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/10/2020 

ITU Digital World 2020 will open in Hanoi on October 20, with one of the focuses being the transformation of management activities in the digital environment.

Number of Vietnamese botnet IPs falls sharply
Number of Vietnamese botnet IPs falls sharply
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/10/2020 

The number of Vietnam’s botnet IPs has decreased from 2 million to 1.3 million as a result of the 2020 campaign on checking and removing malware nationwide.

Phone numbers must not be used for advertising calls and SMS: MIC
Phone numbers must not be used for advertising calls and SMS: MIC
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/10/2020 

Nguyen Khac Lich, deputy director of the Authority of Information Security, said in order to prevent spam calls and messages, advertisers must register identifier names and must not use normal phone numbers.

Newest method to block marketing messages
Newest method to block marketing messages
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/10/2020 

From now on, mobile phone users in Vietnam can subscribe into the list to block all marketing messages and calls via a short SMS to 5656. They can also report annoying or unwanted advertising content as well.

25-year-old expert in information security honored by European institution
25-year-old expert in information security honored by European institution
FEATUREicon  16/10/2020 

Pham Thai Son at the age of 25 is leading an important division at the Authority of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC). 

Vietnam's vision and goals for a digital nation
Vietnam's vision and goals for a digital nation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/10/2020 

Vietnam sets targets on digital technology development to enter the group of leading countries in the world in digital technology-related indexes.

Strict rules implemented to stop unwanted messages and advertising
Strict rules implemented to stop unwanted messages and advertising
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/10/2020 

Nguyen Khac Lich, deputy director of the Information Safety Department under the Ministry of Information and Communication, talks to VietNamNet about measures to prevent spam messages and unwanted advertising.

Ho Chi Minh City aims to be rubbish-free
Ho Chi Minh City aims to be rubbish-free
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/10/2020 

More than 71% of wards and communes in Ho Chi Minh City have been recognised as “clean” areas - one of the outstanding results of the 200-day emulation movement held to celebrate its upcoming municipal Party Congress. 

Hung Vlog video removed from YouTube is just tip of the iceberg
Hung Vlog video removed from YouTube is just tip of the iceberg
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/10/2020 

Two videos of Hung Vlog which have have been removed from YouTube represent only a small number of videos with "unhealthy" content that have been removed.

Bill Gates is most admired man in Vietnam
Bill Gates is most admired man in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/10/2020 

The founder of Microsoft is Vietnam's most admired man on the YouGov list. Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong and Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong are also on the list.

High-tech helps Vietnam cope with pandemic
High-tech helps Vietnam cope with pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/10/2020 

What should be done to ensure that technology is not hampered by an ‘overly tight shirt’ and to maintain a legal framework open enough to encourage development?

Mobile network operators vow to stop ‘trash’ calls
Mobile network operators vow to stop ‘trash’ calls
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/10/2020 

Mobile network operators have blocked the outgoing traffic of 34,700 subscribers who made spam calls and prevented 9 million fake calls in the last three months, according to the Telecommunications Authority.

Vietnam’s 2G decision paved way for digital growth
Vietnam’s 2G decision paved way for digital growth
FEATUREicon  12/10/2020 

In 1993, despite many dificulties, Vietnam decided to choose GSM (The Global System for Mobile Communication) technology for a mobile network. It was one of a few countries pioneering 2G.

Construction of wind power plant’s second phase begins in Bac Lieu
Construction of wind power plant’s second phase begins in Bac Lieu
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/10/2020 

Work on construction of the Dong Hai 1 wind power plant, second phase, began in Long Dien Dong commune, Dong Hai district of the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on October 10.

Starving gaurs in Ninh Thuan transferred to national park
Starving gaurs in Ninh Thuan transferred to national park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/10/2020 

11 cross-bred gaurs which have been left staving in Ninh Thuan Province have just been transferred to Phuoc Binh National Park.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 