Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/08/2020 11:28:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Digital transformation still cannot reach SMEs

17/08/2020    11:24 GMT+7

Covid-19 has given a strong push to the digital transformation process in the last half of the year. However, this remains out of reach of small and medium sized enterprises.

‘Customer experience’, according to Nguyen Van Phi, CEO of Son Kim Retail, is one of the most important keywords in the retail industry.

Digital transformation still cannot reach SMEs 



Son Kim on July 31 signed a contract with Hitachi Vantara Vietnam on comprehensive management, sales and business solutions for Son Kim Retial and Son Kim Mode.

The deployment of the ERP system (enterprise resource planning) is hoped to upgrade performance as well as competitiveness, and expand operation scale.

In early May, Loc Troi Group signed a contract with Citek on the deployment of SAP S/4HANA, an ERP system.

Prior to that, FPT Group last March signed an MOU on cooperation to step up digital transformation with three largest timber associations in Vietnam, including HCM City (Hawa), Dong Nai (Dowa) and Binh Duong (Bifa) wood processing associations.

“Enterprises in the woodwork industry have high interest in IT application and they want to optimize production, design and business with high technologies,” said Nguyen Chanh Phuong, deputy chair of Hawa.

The increased interest by Vietnam’s enterprises in digital transformation is reflected in large solution providers. FPT, for example, reported revenue of VND1.773 trillion from digital transformation services in H1, an increase of 65 percent.

Phuong told VnExpress that there would be as many 50 online showrooms to introduce wooden furniture products with 3D display.

 

The increased interest by Vietnam’s enterprises in digital transformation is reflected in large solution providers. FPT, for example, reported revenue of VND1.773 trillion from digital transformation services in H1, an increase of 65 percent.

The revenue from the sale of made-by-FPT products in the domestic market alone increased by 28 percent compared with the same period.

Viettel also reported that its subsidiaries providing digital transformation products saw revenue increasing sharply in February. Viettel Business Solutions Corporation reported a 111 percent growth rate, and Digital Viettel 107 percent.

However, while large enterprises have geared up with digital transformation, SMEs remain indifferent.

A survey by the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (Vinasa) found that enterprises carrying out digital transformation accounted for 15 percent, while 99 percent of SMEs have problems in capital.

Nguyen Dinh Tue from the HCMC Union of Business Association (HUBA) commented that SMEs ‘are not in hurry about digital transformation’.

Tue thinks that SMEs still do not understand all the benefits that digital transformation can bring. Second, they don’t know about the costs and benefits from investments, so they do not make decisions. And they don’t know what they should do to start the digital transformation process.

Kim Chi 

E-government growth to closely connect with smart city, digital transformation

E-government growth to closely connect with smart city, digital transformation

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has just held a consultation session with businesses about proper strategies for e-government development in the period from 2021 – 2025, with a vision to 2030.

First Vietnamese city announces digital transformation programme

First Vietnamese city announces digital transformation programme

On July 22, Ho Chi Minh City has become the first city in Vietnam to announce a digital transformation programme.

 
 

Other News

.
5G network testing licences for Viettel, VNPT and MobiFone extended
5G network testing licences for Viettel, VNPT and MobiFone extended
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

The Telecommunications Department said that the Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group’s (VNPT) license to test the 5G technology has expired and it has asked for extension. 

Ninh Thuan faces water security problems
Ninh Thuan faces water security problems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

Ninh Thuan is the driest province in the country. Severe droughts have been affecting the locality over many years, causing serious damage to agricultural production.

Bluezone helps saves resources to fight against Covid-19
Bluezone helps saves resources to fight against Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

If this app is deployed on a large scale enough, Bluezone will help save huge social resources and cost to fight Covid-19 epidemic in Vietnam, as well as help the economy resume operation under the new normal state.

Vietnam on track to make Covid-19 vaccine
Vietnam on track to make Covid-19 vaccine
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

Vietnam is one of 42 countries capable of producing a Covid-19 vaccine.

Ben Tre province repairs eroded riverbank section
Ben Tre province repairs eroded riverbank section
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is restoring a section along the banks of Ba Lai river that eroded when a temporary dam was removed along the banks.

Ministry proposes solutions to raise Vietnam’s e-Government rankings
Ministry proposes solutions to raise Vietnam’s e-Government rankings
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/08/2020 

In its recent report on the UN’s e-government rankings, the Ministry of Information and Communications has proposed that Prime Minister direct and assign key tasks to ministries, branches and localities to implement a number of solutions

Make-in-Vietnam blockchain platform debuts to assist digital transformation
Make-in-Vietnam blockchain platform debuts to assist digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications, on August 13, held a ceremony to debut the akaChain blockchain platform, as part of a programme introducing “Make in Vietnam” digital platforms.

Emergency declared as landslides occur in Hanoi
Emergency declared as landslides occur in Hanoi
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/08/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Committee has announced an emergency situation as landslides have occurred along rivers in the capital city.

Revised environmental protection highlights recycling: National Assembly
Revised environmental protection highlights recycling: National Assembly
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/08/2020 

The principle of “considering waste as a resource” mentioned in the environmental protection bill introduced in the National Assembly’s meeting in April has been clarified, emphasising recycling and reusing.

Vietnamese youth raise voices for a clean environment
Vietnamese youth raise voices for a clean environment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/08/2020 

The International Youth Day celebration with the theme “Vietnam we want in 2030: Youth act for clean environment” was held on Wednesday in Hanoi by the United Nations (UN) in Vietnam and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

More regulations for developing green cities and climate-resilient urban areas in Vietnam
More regulations for developing green cities and climate-resilient urban areas in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/08/2020 

Vietnam expects to have more regulations on investment and managing green cities and climate-resilient urban areas as the Ministry of Construct is compiling a draft decree on the issue.

Banks step up disbursement of capital for green projects
Banks step up disbursement of capital for green projects
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/08/2020 

The proportion of green credit in total outstanding loans has increased from 1.5 percent to 4.1 percent, according to GIZ.

Indigenous Australians 'farmed bananas 2,000 years ago'
Indigenous Australians 'farmed bananas 2,000 years ago'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/08/2020 

Archaeologists say they have found ancient banana farms once managed by Australia's Indigenous peoples.

Mobilising community resources for climate change actions one of VN's priorities
Mobilising community resources for climate change actions one of VN's priorities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/08/2020 

Head of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment's Climate Change Department Tang The Cuong talks about the national plan on climate change adaptation for 2021-30, with a vision towards 2050.

Can Gio Biosphere: the 'green lung' that protects HCM City
Can Gio Biosphere: the 'green lung' that protects HCM City
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/08/2020 

After nearly 20 years of restoration, Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve has become the "green lung" of HCM City, contributing to improved air quality and reduced environmental pollution in the city.

Solar farm developers fear losses of trillions of VND
Solar farm developers fear losses of trillions of VND
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/08/2020 

As current policies are unclear, many solar farm project developers cannot sign contracts on selling electricity to the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN).

Coronavirus: Putin says vaccine has been approved for use
Coronavirus: Putin says vaccine has been approved for use
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/08/2020 

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said a locally developed vaccine for Covid-19 has been given regulatory approval after less than two months of testing on humans.

Rare birds flock to Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve
Rare birds flock to Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/08/2020 

Hundreds of painted stork (Mycteria leucocephala) suddenly have been found In the upstream of Tri An lake in Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve in Dong Nai Province. 

Quang Ngai: huge dam project at risk of drifting into sea
Quang Ngai: huge dam project at risk of drifting into sea
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/08/2020 

At least VND700 billion worth of work on the dam on Tra Khuc River downstream has been implemented, but the project is likely to stop temporarily because of many problems.

VNPT IoT Platform achieves global certification
VNPT IoT Platform achieves global certification
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/08/2020 

The Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) has received a oneM2M certificate, a global international certificate for technology solutions, for its VNPT IoT Platform.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 