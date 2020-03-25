Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/04/2020 10:55:00 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Drought and salt water in Vietnam will be under control by 2030

 
 
04/04/2020    07:28 GMT+7

Nguyen Van Tinh, director general of the Department of Water Resources, speaks about Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s decision to grant VND500 billion to control salt water intrusion in eight Mekong Delta provinces

A farmer tries to pump the little freshwater remaining in the Gò Công canal, Mekong Delta Province of Tiền Giang. 

What is being done to help farmers in the Mekong Delta enjoy a bumper Autumn-Spring rice crop this year?

In June 2019, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) ordered all its affiliated agencies to compile reports on the water resources in their localities, particularly those in the Mekong Delta region. Based on their reports, we have developed various scenarios on how to cope with water shortages in the 2019-2020 dry season.

According to weather forecasts, the dry season this year will come earlier than in previous years, and MARD has recommended that Mekong Delta farmers start their 2019-2020 Winter-Autumn crops earlier than usual. Some 1.3 million out of 1.54 million hectares of the Autumn-Spring rice crop have already been harvested.

Thanks to this advice, Mekong Delta farmers have harvested a bumper Autumn-Spring crop. Coupled by that the rice paddy price in the region has recently gone up which has made the farmers happy.

What has MARD and concerned agencies done to help farmers in the Mekong Delta to co-exist with salt water?

The Prime Minister’s Decision to give VNĐ 130 billion to the eight localities hardest hit by salt water intrusion has helped farmers in the region.

 

In 2015-2016, Mekong farmers were also hit by serious drought. The Government and MARD have asked local authorities and farmers to build a dozen irrigation projects all over the Mekong Delta.  Luckily, five projects had been completed and started operations last December and early January this year. These projects have also helped control salt water intrusion for 83,000ha while supporting some 3,000 ha which were seriously hit by drought.

It is expected that by 2030, salt water intrusion will be under control in the Mekong Delta region, even when there is extreme weather.

Will you please tell us about the most successful projects in the fight against drought and salt water intrusion?

In the period under review, some 96,000 households didn’t have sufficient fresh water for daily use. We decided to launch a mass communications campaign to encourage enterprises and people to donate money and other resources to supply fresh water to people living in areas which were seriously hit by drought and salt water intrusion.

Besides, with lessons learned from drought and salt water intrusion in 2015-2016, many households now have other means to store water in the dry season, including ponds and wells.

Thanks to these initiatives, many households have sufficient fresh water to use in the dry season. — VNS/NGVN

Five provinces under emergency conditions due to saltwater intrusion receive funds from ministry

Five provinces under emergency conditions due to saltwater intrusion receive funds from ministry

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has allocated VND800 million (nearly US$34,000) to five provinces which have declared an emergency due to saltwater intrusion.

Drought, saltwater intrusion loom in Vietnam's Mekong Delta

Drought, saltwater intrusion loom in Vietnam's Mekong Delta

The Mekong Delta plans to grow this year’s winter – spring rice crop early since drought and saltwater intrusion are forecast to be severe in the dry season starting at the end of this year.

 
 

Other News

.
Trà Vinh to build two erosion prevention projects
Trà Vinh to build two erosion prevention projects
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

The Tra Vinh Province People’s Committee has approved the construction of two embankment projects worth a total of VND260 billion (US$11 million) to prevent river and coastal erosion.

Coronavirus: Israeli spyware firm pitches to be Covid-19 saviour
Coronavirus: Israeli spyware firm pitches to be Covid-19 saviour
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

A firm being sued by WhatsApp claims its software can help combat the spread of coronavirus.

Should Mekong Delta have many small reservoirs or a few large ones?
Should Mekong Delta have many small reservoirs or a few large ones?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

About 95,600 households in Mekong Delta face freshwater shortage because of drought and saline intrusion.

Central Vietnam faces water shortage for summer-autumn crop
Central Vietnam faces water shortage for summer-autumn crop
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

Thousands of hectares of farmland in the central region were likely to face severe water shortages for the summer-autumn rice crop, according to the General Department of Irrigation.

Five provinces under emergency conditions due to saltwater intrusion receive funds from ministry
Five provinces under emergency conditions due to saltwater intrusion receive funds from ministry
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/04/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has allocated VND800 million (nearly US$34,000) to five provinces which have declared an emergency due to saltwater intrusion.

Working from home threatens cyber security during pandemic
Working from home threatens cyber security during pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

A number of firms have allowed their employees to work from home to protect them during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is increasing the risks to cyber security.

Is it time for rooftop solar power?
Is it time for rooftop solar power?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

Industrial zones as well as supermarkets and large real estate developers have begun designing rooftop solar power systems for their new projects.

Coronavirus: Australian scientists begin tests of potential vaccines
Coronavirus: Australian scientists begin tests of potential vaccines
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/04/2020 

The Covid-19 vaccine candidates will be tested on ferrets over three months in Australia.

5G to fuel smart manufacturing in Vietnam
5G to fuel smart manufacturing in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

As 5G has already gone live in several markets around the world, people are getting a first-hand experience of the technology. 

Should water be transferred from east to west to save the Mekong Delta?
Should water be transferred from east to west to save the Mekong Delta?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/04/2020 

Experts believe that it is necessary to think of measures to lead water to the Mekong Delta through a transmission network to save the area from severe drought and saline intrusion.

Vietnamese lecturer publishes research on Covid-19 from quarantine area
Vietnamese lecturer publishes research on Covid-19 from quarantine area
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/04/2020 

Returning from Germany amid COVID-19 outbreak, Huynh Luu Duc Toan was placed in quarantine at the Khanh Hoa Military School. During that time, he published research about the epidemic in a prestigious science journal.

Climate change: Warming clips the nightingale's wings
Climate change: Warming clips the nightingale's wings
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

Rising temperatures may be having a profound impact on one of the world's favourite songbirds.

Coronavirus: Thai elephants face starvation as tourism collapses
Coronavirus: Thai elephants face starvation as tourism collapses
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

As visitors stay away because of coronavirus, many elephant keepers can no longer feed the animals.

Sao Khue Awards: IT products seek to reduce losses caused by COVID-19
Sao Khue Awards: IT products seek to reduce losses caused by COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

As many as 113 outstanding information technology (IT) solutions and services will be honoured with the Sao Khue Awards 2020, of which many could support firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mekong Delta provinces want to build reservoirs to store freshwater
Mekong Delta provinces want to build reservoirs to store freshwater
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently had a working session with localities declaring an emergency because of drought and saline intrusion in Mekong Delta, including Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Kien Giang and Ca Mau.

Coronavirus: Zoom under increased scrutiny as popularity soars
Coronavirus: Zoom under increased scrutiny as popularity soars
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

The New York attorney general has written to the videoconferencing company about its security measures.

New species of toad discovered in Cao Bang
New species of toad discovered in Cao Bang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnamese and German scientists have discovered a new species of Megophrys toad in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang, according to the Nhan Dan newspaper.

Lark available for free across the Southeast Asia region
Lark available for free across the Southeast Asia region
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Singapore’s Lark Technologies Pte Ltd has made its digital collaboration suite, Lark, available for free across Southeast Asia, including Viet Nam. 

Vietnamese startups to get US$200,000 aid package
Vietnamese startups to get US$200,000 aid package
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnamese startups active on the ELSA Speak learning platform will get an aid package worth $200,000 to improve their English proficiency under a cooperation deal.

Coronavirus: Start-ups use Zoom app to lay off staff
Coronavirus: Start-ups use Zoom app to lay off staff
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Two California-based start-ups confirm they have used the conference-call app to lay off staff.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 