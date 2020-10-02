Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/10/2020 11:43:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Eco-conscious startup makes handbags from discarded plastic bags

03/10/2020    11:39 GMT+7

After noticing that more and more people were throwing away plastic bags, Pham Thi Kim Hang decided this year to make stylish handbags out of discarded plastic bags and fabric.

Eco-conscious startup makes handbags from discarded plastic bags
Limart – Zero Waste, a business focusing on environmentally friendly products, is making colourful handbags out of plastic bags and discarded fabrics.

Hang’s startup, called Limart – Zero Waste, which she founded last year, focuses on selling environmentally friendly products such as soap, toothbrushes and handbags, as well as bamboo drinking straws.

“During the social distancing period, I read the news and noticed that more people were ordering food delivery, and use of plastics had spiked, so I wanted to help reduce the amount of plastic thrown away," the 25-year-old tells Việt Nam News.

“From our past community events, I also knew about some organisations that help people with disabilities find jobs. Since the disabled mostly make souvenirs for a living, they are struggling because there are few tourists now. I wanted to come up with a product to reduce plastic waste and provide an income for disabled workers.”

To make the handbags, Hang and her staff gather discarded, non-degradable plastic bags, then wash and dry them. The bags are then cut into small pieces, and strung together to form long strands of plastic. The strands are wrapped around a quill and then woven into colourful sheets on a loom.

Hang also acquires discarded fabric such as curtains and pillowcases, and some hotels even give them to her for free.

All of the materials are sewn together to make bright, colourful bags that are sturdy to use, fashionable, and environmentally friendly.

Hang also researches trendy handbag designs to make the bags more appealing.

The workers have been making the handbags for more than two months, and so far have made around 50 handbags. They have been well received by the public and perceived as fashionable and meaningful, according to Hang.

Each handbag can take up to three days to make, and they sell for VND220,000(US$9.5) or VND375,000 ($16).

 
Eco-conscious startup makes handbags from discarded plastic bags
Pham Thi Kim Hang, founder of the business, weaves strands of plastic into a colourful piece of fabric. – VNS Photos: Viet Dung

Recycling plastic

Plastic bags should be reused and not discarded immediately, Hang says.

“We are giving plastic bags another life cycle, as opposed to being thrown in a garbage dump, buried or burned, which is bad for air pollution. They can be returned as a handbag that can be used for a long time.”

Limart – Zero Waste also gathers used items from visitors in exchange for gifts such as drinking straws made of bamboo.

Hang says the business is not focusing too much on commercialising the handbags, and hope that people can find their own ways to reuse plastic bags and old fabric.

She is also thinking of making small looms so that families can reuse their own plastic bags to make items such as pencil cases or handbags.  VNS

Viet Dung

Start-ups benefit environment and poor women

Start-ups benefit environment and poor women

For Nguyen Thi Xuan Hang, a plastic straw was the one that broke the camel's back.  

Going green in HCM City with eco-friendly products

Going green in HCM City with eco-friendly products

As a travel enthusiast, Nguyen Thi Da Ly, 28, spends her leisure time and money on trips to explore the world.

 
 

Other News

.
Co Tu people help save freshwater fish from extinction
Co Tu people help save freshwater fish from extinction
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

Scientists are working with the Co Tu community on a conservation programme to sustain levels of freshwater fish.

Experts support To Lich River revival plan
Experts support To Lich River revival plan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

Some Vietnamese experts have advocated a plan to turn Hanoi’s To Lich River into a recreational area with investment from Japan.

Tram Chim National Park’s endangered birds need protection as habitats shrink
Tram Chim National Park’s endangered birds need protection as habitats shrink
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

The Tram Chim National Park in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap has 13 bird species that are facing the danger of extinction and need urgent protection, according to park authorities.

Vietnam to honour contributors to wildlife conservation during 2010-2020
Vietnam to honour contributors to wildlife conservation during 2010-2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam will honour organisations and individuals with great contributions to wildlife conservation in the 2010-2020 period.

Vietnam, Singapore hold ministerial conference on cyber security
Vietnam, Singapore hold ministerial conference on cyber security
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/09/2020 

Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information held a virtual minister-level conference on cyber security on September 29.

Elderly man picks up trash, recycles it into useful items
Elderly man picks up trash, recycles it into useful items
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/10/2020 

Discarded items, after going through the hands of Nguyen Hong Linh, 74, in Nam Tu Lilem district in Hanoi, become beautiful useful things.

Ca Mau asks for Gov't support to prevent erosion at western sea dyke
Ca Mau asks for Gov't support to prevent erosion at western sea dyke
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/09/2020 

The People’s Committee of the southernmost province of Ca Mau has petitioned the Government to provide nearly 29 billion VND (1.25 million USD) to develop three erosion-prevention projects to prevent the western sea dyke from collapsing.

TV industry goes online, competes with iQIYI, Netflix
TV industry goes online, competes with iQIYI, Netflix
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/09/2020 

Domestic pay-TV providers today have to compete fiercely with cross-border platforms such as iQIYI and Netflix.

Google Doodle marks Vietnam’s Cai Luong folk opera
Google Doodle marks Vietnam’s Cai Luong folk opera
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/09/2020 

Google Doodle today, September 28, honoured cai luong, a style of modern South Vietnamese folk opera, on the occasion of Vietnam Stage Day.

HCM City’s downtown district encourages green living by exchanging necessities for waste
HCM City’s downtown district encourages green living by exchanging necessities for waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/09/2020 

People living in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 exchanged plastic bottles, paper and other solid waste for rice, cooking oil, salt, and potted plants during the last two weeks.

Ministry calls for public to make world cleaner
Ministry calls for public to make world cleaner
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/09/2020 

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan talks about this year’s campaign to make the world cleaner.

PM calls for action to protect endangered langurs in Ha Nam
PM calls for action to protect endangered langurs in Ha Nam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the northern province of Ha Nam to take emergency actions to protect white-rumped langurs – a critically endangered primate species endemic to northern Vietnam.

Vpostcode needs to be used for public services
Vpostcode needs to be used for public services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/09/2020 

The digitization of people’s addresses will pave the way for e-government and administrative procedure reform.

Vietnam pushes on with smart city plans
Vietnam pushes on with smart city plans
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/09/2020 

Vietnam is accelerating construction to support establishment of smart city projects combined with top-class technology to enhance both the country’s management and the economy.

Peddling Windows installation services no longer a hot job
Peddling Windows installation services no longer a hot job
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/09/2020 

In the 2000s, installing Windows operating system was a ‘hot’ job for IT university majors and engineers in Vietnam.

Vietnam to host ITU Digital World 2020 in October
Vietnam to host ITU Digital World 2020 in October
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/09/2020 

Vietnam will host the ITU Digital World 2020, expecting to attract hundreds of technology businesses from across the globe.

Opportunities come to those who dare to lead: minister
Opportunities come to those who dare to lead: minister
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

“Every revolution only creates opportunities for a few countries to make a breakthrough to become developed countries, and for a few universities to become top-tier schools,” said Ministser of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung.

Da Nang approves biodiversity conservation Master Plan
Da Nang approves biodiversity conservation Master Plan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/09/2020 

The central city’s people's committee has approved the Master Plan on biodiversity conservation in 2030 in line with long-term socio-economic and sustainable development goals.

Ministries, provinces to receive annual digital transformation ranking
Ministries, provinces to receive annual digital transformation ranking
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/09/2020 

Following the direction of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, chair of the National Committee on E-government, from 2021, a digital transformation ranking will be given to ministries and provinces each year.

Environment department doles out fines
Environment department doles out fines
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/09/2020 

The General Department of Environment under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has fined 35 enterprises and 12 hospitals a total of VND16.3 billion (US$700,700) due to environmental protection violations.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 