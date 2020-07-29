Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Efforts made to preserve Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve

29/07/2020    10:39 GMT+7

Can Gio- Ho Chi Minh City was recognised by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve with primeval forests and abundant floral coverage.

Various research and monitoring programmes have been implemented at the Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve in HCM City, towards sustainable development and biodiversity protection.

The Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve covers more than 70,000 ha and occupies more than one-third of HCM City’s total area. It is located in Can Gio district, previously known as Duyen Hai district. The area is situated along a recently-formed estuary complex of tidal flats, where the Vam Co, Sai Gon, and Dong Nai Rivers discharge into the sea.

Since 2010 to present, the forest area has been expanded nearly 2,000 ha.

 

However, preservation and promoting works of the biosphere reserve have faced difficulties, especially when the city is copping with pressure of socio-economic rapid development over the past two decades while ensuring economic development and improving living standard for the locals.

The city expects to complete mechanisms and policies on the management and planning of the reserve in the time to come. Various research and monitoring programmes have been implemented at the Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve in HCM City, towards sustainable development and biodiversity protection.

The Can Gio Mangrove Protection Forest Management Board has leased out forests to 144 local households and 12 agencies and units, which has proven effective.

 Historically, this land, also known as the Sac Forest Guerrilla Base, was a key battleground in the country’s resistance wars against French and US aggressors./. VNA

 
 

.
