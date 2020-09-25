Environment department doles out fines

The General Department of Environment under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has fined 35 enterprises and 12 hospitals a total of VND16.3 billion (US$700,700) due to environmental protection violations.

The decision came from the inspection results of the General Department of Environment last year in Hanoi and Hai Phong City, as well as the northern provinces of Bac Giang, Hoa Binh, Hai Duong, Hung Yen and Lao Cai.

Among the localities, Hai Phong had the highest number with seven enterprises and five hospitals. The total amount of fines was nearly VND5.7 billion ($245,000).

Hanoi had 12 fined violating units, including three hospitals and nine enterprises, with a total fine of VND3 billion ($129,000).

Lao Cai Province had 11 violating units with a fine of VND3.45 billion ($148,000).

Bac Giang Province had nine units fined, Hung Yen Province seven, while Hoa Binh had three and Hai Duong had two.

The Law on Environmental Protection which took effect since 2014 regulated that the disposal of recyclable solid waste, if classified properly, will be free of waste collection, transportation and treatment fees.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed a draft law revising the 2014 Law on Environmental Protection which is expected to reduce administrative procedures without affecting environmental protection and add provisions on environmental protection associated with sustainable development. VNS

