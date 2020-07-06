Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
07/07/2020 08:14:34 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Environmentally-friendly production and consumption to be enhanced in Vietnam

07/07/2020    08:09 GMT+7

The production and use of environmentally-friendly and recycled products will be encouraged in economic development plans for the 2021-30 period.

Some supermarkets use banana leaves for packaging. — Photo baotainguyenmoitruong.vn

The objective is part of the National Action Programme on Sustainable Production and Consumption in the ten years which was recently approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The Government sets goals of promoting effective management, exploitation and use of natural resources, fuel, raw materials as well as encouraging the development of environmentally-friendly resources, fuels, materials and products that can be recycled and reused.

The programme also aims to enhance sustainable production and consumption based on innovation and creativity, practice and development of sustainable production and consumption models to accelerate domestic production, job generation, life quality improvement and circulating economic development.

In 2021-2025, laws and policies on sustainable production and consumption will be employed, including regulations, technical standards of sustainable production, ecological designs, designs for reusing and recycling for production sectors, regulations on eco-tourism and standards on raw materials, eco- and recycled products.

At least 10 technical documents on sustainable production and consumption will be developed, as well as policies to promote production, distribution and consumption of environmentally-friendly packaging products that replace non-biodegradable and disposable plastic products, and regulations on green public procurement.

Laws and policies on sustainable production and consumption will be completed and realised by 2030.

 

The programme aims that 80 per cent of cities and provinces and 70 per cent of industrial parks and traditional craft villages will have their awareness raised about sustainable production and consumption in 2021-2025.

The number is hoped to be 100 per cent by 2030.

Notably, by the year 2030, all supermarkets and shopping malls across the country are expected to use environmentally-friendly packaging instead of plastic.

To realise the goals, the programme set tasks for completing the legal system on sustainable production and consumption; managing and exploiting natural resources, fuel and developing reusable and recycled materials; promoting green and clean production; developing a sustainable distribution and import-export system; enhancing labelling and certifying eco-labels; and setting up a sustainable market and providing information for consumers.

In terms of sustainable consumption, the programme eyes enhancing education and practice of a sustainable and green lifestyle; promoting information on sustainable production and consumption; setting up a database on sustainable production and consumption; supporting access to green finance; and accelerating international co-operation on sustainable production and consumption.  VNS

As a travel enthusiast, Nguyen Thi Da Ly, 28, spends her leisure time and money on trips to explore the world.

Latest news

