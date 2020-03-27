Exotic species protection: pros and cons

Not all exotic species are harmful to the native environment. Many of them bring high economic value. Therefore, there must be a process to assess the benefits and harms caused by exotic species.

Biologically, native organisms are best able to adapt to local environmental conditions. This is an adaptive trait that has been selected over thousands or millions of years of evolution.





Most alien creatures cannot compete with native species. Their ability to spread out in destination countries is also limited because the living conditions in the countries are different from their original environment.



Cold-water aquatic species, such as salmon trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss), cannot develop in the tropical conditions of Vietnam, except in some high mountainous areas.



Only a small number of exotic species has high adaptability and they have tremendous destructive power to the environment and indigenous creatures. The impact that invasive species have on habitat is diverse but can be divided into four groups.



First, they compete with native species for food and habitat. Scond, they eat native species. Third, they destroy or degrade native habitats, destroy crops. Fourth, they transmit diseases and parasites to native species as well as local residents.

In Vietnam, the import and breeding of yellow snails (Pomacea canaliculata), listed as one of the most dangerous exotic species in the world, seriously harmed Vietnam’s agricultural production in 1990s.

However, there are many exotic species which do not harm the environment and even bring high economic value. White-leg shrimp (Litopenaeus vannamei) is an example.



Sourcef from South America, the shrimp was brought to Vietnam in 2000 and quickly became the No 1 shrimp in Vietnam, replacing the native black tiger shrimp (Penaeus monodon).



The great advantages of the shrimp are rapid growth, the capability to well adapt to many different salt concentrations and resistance to some diseases.



According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), in 2018, white-leg shrimp exports brought $2.5 billion, or 65.6 percent of total shrimp export turnover.



Dr Nguyen Thao Suong from Auckland University, Le Viet Dung from the Vietnam Academy of Agriculture and Dinh Van Khuong from Nha Trang University, in their article on thiennhien.net, emphasized the need to differentiate ‘exotic species’ and ‘invasive exotic species’.



Before deciding to import any new alien species, it is necessary to carry out independent research in a comprehensive based on the species’ biological characteristics of the creatures in the new environments.



The problem is that the Regulation No 32/BVHN-VPQH on the enforcement of the Biodiversity Law 2008 only says what ‘exotic species’ and ‘invasive exotic species’. This law does not stipulate the assessments of the harmful or beneficial effects of these organisms.

Thien Nhien

