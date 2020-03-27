Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/04/2020 14:28:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Exotic species protection: pros and cons

 
 
12/04/2020    14:25 GMT+7

Not all exotic species are harmful to the native environment. Many of them bring high economic value. Therefore, there must be a process to assess the benefits and harms caused by exotic species.

Biologically, native organisms are best able to adapt to local environmental conditions. This is an adaptive trait that has been selected over thousands or millions of years of evolution.

Exotic species protection: pros and cons



Most alien creatures cannot compete with native species. Their ability to spread out in destination countries is also limited because the living conditions in the countries are different from their original environment.

Cold-water aquatic species, such as salmon trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss), cannot develop in the tropical conditions of Vietnam, except in some high mountainous areas.

Only a small number of exotic species has high adaptability and they have tremendous destructive power to the environment and indigenous creatures. The impact that invasive species have on habitat is diverse but can be divided into four groups.

First, they compete with native species for food and habitat. Scond, they eat native species. Third, they destroy or degrade native habitats, destroy crops. Fourth, they transmit diseases and parasites to native species as well as local residents.

In Vietnam, the import and breeding of yellow snails (Pomacea canaliculata), listed as one of the most dangerous exotic species in the world, seriously harmed Vietnam’s agricultural production in 1990s.

In Vietnam, the import and breeding of yellow snails (Pomacea canaliculata), listed as one of the most dangerous exotic species in the world, seriously harmed Vietnam’s agricultural production in 1990s.

 


However, there are many exotic species which do not harm the environment and even bring high economic value. White-leg shrimp (Litopenaeus vannamei) is an example.

Sourcef from South America, the shrimp was brought to Vietnam in 2000 and quickly became the No 1 shrimp in Vietnam, replacing the native black tiger shrimp (Penaeus monodon).

The great advantages of the shrimp are rapid growth, the capability to well adapt to many different salt concentrations and resistance to some diseases.

According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), in 2018, white-leg shrimp exports brought $2.5 billion, or 65.6 percent of total shrimp export turnover.

Dr Nguyen Thao Suong from Auckland University, Le Viet Dung from the Vietnam Academy of Agriculture and Dinh Van Khuong from Nha Trang University, in their article on thiennhien.net, emphasized the need to differentiate ‘exotic species’ and ‘invasive exotic species’.

Before deciding to import any new alien species, it is necessary to carry out independent research in a comprehensive based on the species’ biological characteristics of the creatures in the new environments.

The problem is that the Regulation No 32/BVHN-VPQH on the enforcement of the Biodiversity Law 2008 only says what ‘exotic species’ and ‘invasive exotic species’. This law does not stipulate the assessments of the harmful or beneficial effects of these organisms. 

Thien Nhien

Exotic fruits much sought after for Tet holiday

Exotic fruits much sought after for Tet holiday

With favourable natural conditions, the Mekong delta region is home to diverse fruit species. When Tet (Lunar New Year) comes, exotic fruits are offered for sales to serve people’s demand.

Exotic species threaten native organisms

Exotic species threaten native organisms

Vietnam had to spend time and money to eliminate exotic creatures that attacked agriculture in 2019.

 
 

Other News

.
Is Vietnam becoming more and more addicted to coal?
Is Vietnam becoming more and more addicted to coal?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

While the world is fleeing from coal, Vietnam is becoming increasingly addicted to coal, according to Nguyen Dang Anh Thi, an energy and enviornment expert.

VIBOT-1a robots can replace 3-5 medical workers
VIBOT-1a robots can replace 3-5 medical workers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

If the robot is put into operation in a large scale, it will undertake a lot of work which is being done by medical workers

Coronavirus: Great apes on lockdown over threat of disease
Coronavirus: Great apes on lockdown over threat of disease
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

Fears are growing that gorillas, orangutans and others apes could contract the virus.

VN diversifies investments in special-use forests
VN diversifies investments in special-use forests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

The government of Vietnam has been trying to diversify investments in special-use forests (SUF) in order to improve financial flows for forest management, protection and conservation activities.

Air pollution improves in Hanoi as people stay at home, practice social distancing
Air pollution improves in Hanoi as people stay at home, practice social distancing
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

The social distancing policy has minimized emission activities, improving the air quality in Hanoi. However, the activities in the neighborhoods and surrounding provinces still show certain effects on air quality.

9,000 hectares of forest land stolen in Gia Lai in three years
9,000 hectares of forest land stolen in Gia Lai in three years
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

Over 9.4 thousand hectares of forest land in the central highlands province of Gia Lai had been encroached between three years from 2016 to November 2019 according to local inspectors.

Coronavirus: Apple and Google team up to contact trace Covid-19
Coronavirus: Apple and Google team up to contact trace Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

The two companies plan to add contact tracing to their operating systems so no extra apps are needed.

Herd of elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest
Herd of elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

A herd of eight elephants have been seen in the central province of Quang Nam.

Robots deployed in high-risk infection areas to combat COVID-19
Robots deployed in high-risk infection areas to combat COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

The Ministry of Science and Technology’s Military Medical Academy has successfully manufactured a robot that can support healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients. 

Coronavirus: Teachers in Singapore stop using Zoom after 'lewd' incidents
Coronavirus: Teachers in Singapore stop using Zoom after 'lewd' incidents
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

A secondary school home-based geography lesson in Singapore was hijacked by two men.

90% of respondents surveyed in Vietnam support closure of illegal wildlife market
90% of respondents surveyed in Vietnam support closure of illegal wildlife market
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

According to new research for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), over 90% of respondents surveyed in Vietnam support government-led closure of illegal and unregulated wildlife markets.

Seawater filtering, water transfer will not save the Mekong Delta: expert
Seawater filtering, water transfer will not save the Mekong Delta: expert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

If the local population continues to grow uncontrollably, all measures to be applied, from seawater filtering to water transfer from the east to the west, will become useless, experts say.

Dong Nai uses drones to patrol forests
Dong Nai uses drones to patrol forests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

Forest rangers in the southern province of Dong Nai no longer have to walk far to patrol forests thanks to the help of drones.

Covid-19 forces Vietnam’s businesses to speed up digital transformation
Covid-19 forces Vietnam’s businesses to speed up digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

It may take businesses only several months to carry out digital transformation and process standardization instead of several years as once thought because of the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

Air and noise pollution problems persist in north VN
Air and noise pollution problems persist in north VN
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

The Department of Environment has announced six locations facing serious pollution in the north.

Son La Province tries to curb illegal sand mining on Da River
Son La Province tries to curb illegal sand mining on Da River
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

Illegal sand mining on the Da River in the northern mountainous province of Son La has become more and more serious in recent years.

Rare primate returned to nature in Tuyen Quang
Rare primate returned to nature in Tuyen Quang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/04/2020 

A rare primate was released in Phieng Bung Natural Reserve in Nang Kha Commune, Na Hang District of the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on Tuesday.

Strict patrol set for protection of endangered langurs from COVID-19
Strict patrol set for protection of endangered langurs from COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/04/2020 

Strict protection and limited human contact, as well as constant patrols, have remained in place for the protection of a herd of gray-shanked douc langurs (pygathrix cinerea) living in Dong Co village, Quang Nam province.

Kon Tum's river depleted as hydropower plants store water
Kon Tum's river depleted as hydropower plants store water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/04/2020 

Hundreds of hectares of crops are withering as Dak Snghe River in Kon Ray district in Kon Tum province is being blocked by two hydropower plants.

Hanoi air quality improves in March thanks to COVID-19
Hanoi air quality improves in March thanks to COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/04/2020 

Hanoi’s air quality improved significantly in March following the drastic reduction of traffic and suspension of construction due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) reported on Tuesday. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 