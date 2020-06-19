Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/06/2020 18:16:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Facebook removes Trump ad over 'Nazi hate symbol'

 
 
19/06/2020    17:02 GMT+7

The tech giant says a campaign ad featuring a red triangle used in Nazi Germany violated its policy.

Facebook says it has removed adverts for US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign that featured a symbol used in Nazi Germany.

The company said the offending ad contained an inverted red triangle similar to that used by the Nazis to label opponents such as communists.

Mr Trump's campaign team said they were aimed at the far-left activist group antifa, which it said uses the symbol.

Facebook said the ads violated its policy against organised hate.

"We don't allow symbols that represent hateful organisations or hateful ideologies unless they are put up with context or condemnation," the social network's head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, said on Thursday. 

He added: "That's what we saw in this case with this ad, and anywhere that that symbol is used we would take the same actions."

 

The ads, which were posted on the site on pages belonging to President Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence, were online for about 24 hours and had received hundreds of thousands of views before they were taken down.

"The inverted red triangle is a symbol used by antifa, so it was included in an ad about antifa," Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, said in a statement.

"We would note that Facebook still has an inverted red triangle emoji in use, which looks exactly the same," he added.

Mr Trump has recently accused antifa of starting riots at street protests across the US over the death in police custody of African American George Floyd.

The president said last month that he would designate the anti-fascist group a "domestic terrorist organisation", although legal experts have questioned his authority to do so.

Antifa is a far left protest movement that opposes neo-Nazis, fascism, white supremacists and racism. It is considered to be a loosely organised group of activists with no leaders.

Most members decry what they see as the nationalistic, anti-immigration and anti-Muslim policies of Mr Trump. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
US-China row moves underwater in cable tangle
US-China row moves underwater in cable tangle
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

In another sign of growing tension, a high-speed internet cable looks set to be blocked by the US.

Three Vietnamese female scientists named among Top 100 Asian researchers
Three Vietnamese female scientists named among Top 100 Asian researchers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/06/2020 

Three Vietnamese female scientists have been named among the 100 most outstanding researchers of the year, according to Singapore’s Asian Scientist Magazine.

Flood and drought remain key challenges for Mekong region: Report
Flood and drought remain key challenges for Mekong region: Report
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

Extreme low flows and extensive flooding of different communities along the Mekong River last year and an increasing number of droughts that have occurred in many parts of the region in recent years

Tay Ninh establishes new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park
Tay Ninh establishes new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Chien has signed a decision on establishing a new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park 

Vietnamese scientists create software for remote medical consultations
Vietnamese scientists create software for remote medical consultations
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/06/2020 

DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) is widely used in hospitals and clinics as the most popular format for medical images.

Natural forests in Vietnam wiped out despite strict regulations
Natural forests in Vietnam wiped out despite strict regulations
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

Tens of thousands of hectares of natural forests have been devastated just within a short time.

Facebook to let users turn off political adverts
Facebook to let users turn off political adverts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg says users will be able to turn off political adverts on the social network in the run-up to the 2020 US election.

Large number of traps for hunting wild animals in Da Nang seized
Large number of traps for hunting wild animals in Da Nang seized
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

A large number of traps used for hunting wild animals on Son Tra Peninsular have been seized in the central city of Danang.

Giving plastic waste a new life
Giving plastic waste a new life
VIDEOicon  17/06/2020 

Everyone can protect the environment in many ways, including recycling plastic waste. In response to World Environment Day 2020, let’s meet some youngsters who have given plastic waste a new life!

Youths among Vietnamese people who have switched to used phones
Youths among Vietnamese people who have switched to used phones
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/06/2020 

The use of second-hand mobile phones is a growing trend, including among youths, because of their reasonable prices and the lack of need for many technologies in high-priced new phones.

Thermal, nuclear power key to Vietnam’s energy security: expert
Thermal, nuclear power key to Vietnam’s energy security: expert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/06/2020 

Dr Nguyen Manh Hien, former head of the Energy Institute under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, talks about Vietnam’s energy security.

Instagram 'will overtake Twitter as a news source'
Instagram 'will overtake Twitter as a news source'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/06/2020 

Photo-sharing app Instagram is set to overtake Twitter as a news source, research suggests.

Coronavirus: Alarm over 'invasive' Kuwait and Bahrain contact-tracing apps
Coronavirus: Alarm over 'invasive' Kuwait and Bahrain contact-tracing apps
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/06/2020 

Kuwait and Bahrain's apps put users' privacy and security at risk, Amnesty International says.

Quang Ngai monk builds environmentally-friendly house
Quang Ngai monk builds environmentally-friendly house
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Monk Thich Hanh Nhan, head of Duc Lam Pagoda, in the central province of Quang Ngai and local people are building a house from plastic bottles to raise awareness about environment protection.

Tech firm aims to make lunchtime more convenient
Tech firm aims to make lunchtime more convenient
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Hanoi is often scorching hot at midday when Nguyen Phuong Ha is waiting for her lunch with her co-workers in a crowded restaurant.

Two wild elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest
Two wild elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Two wild elephants have been found in a forest in the central province of Quang Nam’s Hiep Duc District.

Bkav announces its ventilators
Bkav announces its ventilators
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Bkav Technology Group on Monday revealed a ventilator designed by Bkav and doctors at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Simple daily change, green actions help environmental protection in Vietnam
Simple daily change, green actions help environmental protection in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Carrying a reusable shopping bag and a reusable plastic box to go to the market has become a habit for Hoang Thanh Hien, a 37-year-old woman, who lives in Linh Nam Ward, Hanoi's Hoang Mai District.

Hanoi asked to focus on 5G development, telecoms firms link up
Hanoi asked to focus on 5G development, telecoms firms link up
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has asked the capital city of Ha Noi to invest in 5G ecosystem development and make the city a regional network security centre to help bring digital economic growth rate of the city to 30%.

VN Information and Communications Ministry introduces corporate governance platform
VN Information and Communications Ministry introduces corporate governance platform
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/06/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) debuted the corporate governance platform 1Office at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 12.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 