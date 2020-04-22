Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/04/2020 01:02:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Facebook's $5.7bn bet on India's richest man Mukesh Ambani

 
 
22/04/2020    16:24 GMT+7

The social media giant becomes a shareholder in cut-price Indian mobile internet company Reliance Jio.

Facebook has said it is investing $5.7bn (£4.6bn) in cut-price Indian mobile internet company Reliance Jio, which is owned by the country's richest person Mukesh Ambani.

The deal makes the social network the largest minority shareholder in the telecoms unit of Reliance Industries, with a 9.99% stake.

It gives Facebook a major foothold in India, where its WhatsApp chat service has 400m users and is about to launch a payments service.

"This investment underscores our commitment to India, and our excitement for the dramatic transformation that Jio has spurred in the country," Facebook said in a statement.

Facebook also said that it plans to focus on the collaboration between WhatsApp and Reliance's e-commerce venture JioMart to enable people to connect with businesses, shops and purchase products. 

In February this year WhatsApp Pay was granted permission by Indian authorities to start a phased roll-out, two years after the start of a trial version of the service.

In a separate statement Reliance Jio said the agreement will be good for both the company and the country as a whole: "This partnership will accelerate India's all-round development, fulfilling the needs of Indian people and the Indian economy."

Analysis

By Nikhil Inamdar, BBC India business reporter

 

Reliance Jio is the most valued subsidiary of Reliance Industries, the oil-to-telecoms conglomerate. The company has been able to upend India's telecoms market in this short span by offering very low data prices, which has allowed it to keep competition at bay.

With a presence across a suite of services such as mobile telephony, live TV, music streaming and payments, Facebook will be looking to drive synergies across services and further consolidate its position in India.

This deal also comes in at a particularly opportune time for Mr Ambani, who has been making a concerted effort to reduce the debt on his books. He's ploughed in a reported $25 billion into Jio in recent years towards capital expenditure. At a group level Reliance's liabilities have jumped to $65 billion in financial year 2019, from $19 billion in 2015. The Facebook deal will be a critical element of Mr Ambani's ambitions to cut net debt to zero by March 2021.

Mr Ambani has confirmed that his digital new commerce platform Jio Mart will collaborate with Whatsapp in the near future to help "mom and pop" shops transact digitally with their customers in the neighbourhood.

Since launching in 2016 Jio has attracted some 370 million subscribers to its service. That rapid growth has seen the company borrow large amounts of money and the deal with Facebook will help it to deliver on its plan to cut net debt to zero by March of next year.

India is seen as a key market for the growth of both Facebook and its WhatsApp messaging platform. The number of internet users in the world's largest democracy will grow to around 850m in 2022, according to consultancy firm PwC.

The move marks a further tie-up between the Indian telecoms platform and US technology giants. Last year Microsoft announced plans to partner with Jio to offer cloud computing to businesses.

The deals come as the Indian market has become increasingly difficult for American companies to get into, as the government has imposed new restrictions to overseas businesses operating there. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
VN environment directorate general wants modern air monitoring systems
VN environment directorate general wants modern air monitoring systems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  9 giờ trước 

Investment in automatic air monitoring systems should be a high priority, Hoang Duong Tung, chair of the Vietnam Clean Air Network, has said.

Coronavirus: Apple and France in stand-off over contact-tracing app
Coronavirus: Apple and France in stand-off over contact-tracing app
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15 giờ trước 

France wants to run a contact-tracing app in the background on iPhones, without Apple's privacy scheme.

Donald Trump's immigration ban could hit tech sector
Donald Trump's immigration ban could hit tech sector
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

A temporary ban on US immigration could affect its technology sector and the foreign talent it needs.

Three captive bears in Nam Dinh rescued and taken to Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre
Three captive bears in Nam Dinh rescued and taken to Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/04/2020 

Three captive bears that were kept on a farm in the northern province of Nam Dinh were taken to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre in Tam Dao National Park, Vinh Phuc Province on Tuesday.

Vietnam boasts 14.6 million ha of forest in 2019
Vietnam boasts 14.6 million ha of forest in 2019
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/04/2020 

Vietnam’s forest area totalled 14.6 million ha in 2019, with a coverage ratio of 41.89 percent, up 117, 925 ha in area and 0.24 percent in coverage against 2018, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020
Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/04/2020 

Vietnam is forecast to suffer the highest temperatures ever recorded in 2020, according to the latest report by the Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.

Fifth grader designs online games to gain victory over Covid-19
Fifth grader designs online games to gain victory over Covid-19
FEATUREicon  21/04/2020 

Many general school students have turned the long days off into meaningful days by making useful things to fight against the epidemic.

Scientists discover the juice is worth the squeeze
Scientists discover the juice is worth the squeeze
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/04/2020 

Scientists from a lab at the Hanoi University of Sciences and Technology are working to ensure fruit that can't be exported amid the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't go to waste.

Internet access quality in Vietnam meets standards
Internet access quality in Vietnam meets standards
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

Internet access quality in Vietnam basically meets standards, according to figures released by the Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) under the Ministry of Information and Communications for the first time on April 20.

Largest ever number of nests of rare sea turtles found in Thailand
Largest ever number of nests of rare sea turtles found in Thailand
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

Largest ever number of nests of rare sea turtles found in Thailand

Mekong Delta in 50-100 years will be radically different
Mekong Delta in 50-100 years will be radically different
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/04/2020 

Scientists predict that in 50-100 years, the Mekong Delta may be one meter below the sea water level because of climate change.

Vietnam seeking to work out BCG vaccine and Covid-19 connection
Vietnam seeking to work out BCG vaccine and Covid-19 connection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

Around 800 medical staff in Vietnam will participate in a Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine used against tuberculosis in order to help find whether the vaccine can be useful in Covid-19 prevention.

VN environment ministry prepares to tackle drought
VN environment ministry prepares to tackle drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

Chau Tran Vinh, deputy head of the Department of Water Resources Management under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, talks about water security challenges and measures to tackle them.

Ca Mau to supply clean water for drought-affected households
Ca Mau to supply clean water for drought-affected households
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau plans to build more water supply systems, set up water pipes, drill bore wells, and provide water containers for households affected by drought and saline intrusion.

Eliminating ‘bird hell’: the uncompromising fight
Eliminating ‘bird hell’: the uncompromising fight
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

After more than three days of reconnaissance, the Forest Protection Department’s taskforce on March 15 carried out a secret tracing of the largest "special bird zone" in the province of Long An.

Coronavirus: AI steps up in battle against Covid-19
Coronavirus: AI steps up in battle against Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/04/2020 

How machine learning is crunching data to search for drugs that could alleviate or cure Covid-19.

Vietnam to have more aircraft component manufacturing facilities
Vietnam to have more aircraft component manufacturing facilities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

The aerospace component manufacturing plant in the central city of Da Nang has been put into operation. It can provide more than 4,000 components to Boeing.

Coronavirus: Will Covid-19 speed up the use of robots to replace human workers?
Coronavirus: Will Covid-19 speed up the use of robots to replace human workers?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/04/2020 

Robot workers can help us keep social distance but once machines take over it will be hard to go back.

Legal loopholes hinder Vietnam’s efforts in wildlife protection
Legal loopholes hinder Vietnam’s efforts in wildlife protection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/04/2020 

Despite strengthened law enforcement to protect wildlife, legal loopholes are hindering Vietnam’s efforts, activists have said.

Google Doodle honours heroes in COVID-19 fight
Google Doodle honours heroes in COVID-19 fight
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

Seen by millions of users each day on the Google homepage, Google Doodle has been honouring heroes worldwide who are taking on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic with a series of appreciation drawings

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 