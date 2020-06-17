Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/06/2020 16:23:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Facebook to let users turn off political adverts

 
 
17/06/2020    16:19 GMT+7

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg says users will be able to turn off political adverts on the social network in the run-up to the 2020 US election.

Facebook to let users turn off political adverts
Image copyrightSOPA Images

In a piece written for USA Today newspaper, he also says he hopes to help four million Americans sign up as new voters.

Facebook has faced heavy criticism for allowing adverts from politicians that contain false information.

Rival social platform Twitter banned political advertising last October.

“For those of you who’ve already made up your minds and just want the election to be over, we hear you -- so we’re also introducing the ability to turn off seeing political ads,” Mr Zuckerberg wrote. 

Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram will give users the option to turn off political adverts when they appear or they can block them using the settings features.

Users that have blocked political adverts will also be able to report them if they continue to appear.

The feature, which will start rolling out on Wednesday, allows users to turn off political, electoral and social issue adverts from candidates and other organisations that have the "Paid for" political disclaimer.

The company said it plans to make the feature available to all US users over the next few weeks and will offer it in other countries this autumn.

Mr Zuckerberg went on to encourage people who aren't signed up as voters to register in time for the US election in November.

“Voting is voice. It’s the single most powerful expression of democracy, the best way to hold our leaders accountable, and how we address many of the issues our country is grappling with."

 

“I believe Facebook has a responsibility not just to prevent voter suppression -- which disproportionately targets people of colour -- but to actively support well-informed voter engagement, registration, and turnout.”

As part of the initiative a new information hub, called The Voting Information Center, will be put at the top of American users’ Facebook and Instagram feeds from the beginning of July.

Information on offer will include how to register to vote and details about mail-in ballots.

The firm also said it will share reliable information from state and local election authorities.

Facebook estimates that the hub will reach 160 million Americans by the 3 November election.

Social media companies are at the centre of a political storm in the run-up to the US election.

Last month Mr Zuckerberg faced criticism for leaving up a series of posts by President Donald Trump, including one that Twitter labelled as containing misleading information about mail-in ballots.

It was the first time that Twitter had flagged the US president's tweets.

Also in May, Mr Trump signed an executive order aimed at removing some of the legal protections given to social media platforms.

It came as Mr Trump continued to accuse companies such as Twitter and Facebook of stifling conservative voices. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Large number of traps for hunting wild animals in Da Nang seized
Large number of traps for hunting wild animals in Da Nang seized
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

A large number of traps used for hunting wild animals on Son Tra Peninsular have been seized in the central city of Danang.

Giving plastic waste a new life
Giving plastic waste a new life
VIDEOicon  9 giờ trước 

Everyone can protect the environment in many ways, including recycling plastic waste. In response to World Environment Day 2020, let’s meet some youngsters who have given plastic waste a new life!

Youths among Vietnamese people who have switched to used phones
Youths among Vietnamese people who have switched to used phones
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

The use of second-hand mobile phones is a growing trend, including among youths, because of their reasonable prices and the lack of need for many technologies in high-priced new phones.

Thermal, nuclear power key to Vietnam’s energy security: expert
Thermal, nuclear power key to Vietnam’s energy security: expert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/06/2020 

Dr Nguyen Manh Hien, former head of the Energy Institute under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, talks about Vietnam’s energy security.

Instagram 'will overtake Twitter as a news source'
Instagram 'will overtake Twitter as a news source'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Photo-sharing app Instagram is set to overtake Twitter as a news source, research suggests.

Coronavirus: Alarm over 'invasive' Kuwait and Bahrain contact-tracing apps
Coronavirus: Alarm over 'invasive' Kuwait and Bahrain contact-tracing apps
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/06/2020 

Kuwait and Bahrain's apps put users' privacy and security at risk, Amnesty International says.

Quang Ngai monk builds environmentally-friendly house
Quang Ngai monk builds environmentally-friendly house
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Monk Thich Hanh Nhan, head of Duc Lam Pagoda, in the central province of Quang Ngai and local people are building a house from plastic bottles to raise awareness about environment protection.

Tech firm aims to make lunchtime more convenient
Tech firm aims to make lunchtime more convenient
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Hanoi is often scorching hot at midday when Nguyen Phuong Ha is waiting for her lunch with her co-workers in a crowded restaurant.

Two wild elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest
Two wild elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Two wild elephants have been found in a forest in the central province of Quang Nam’s Hiep Duc District.

Bkav announces its ventilators
Bkav announces its ventilators
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Bkav Technology Group on Monday revealed a ventilator designed by Bkav and doctors at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Simple daily change, green actions help environmental protection in Vietnam
Simple daily change, green actions help environmental protection in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Carrying a reusable shopping bag and a reusable plastic box to go to the market has become a habit for Hoang Thanh Hien, a 37-year-old woman, who lives in Linh Nam Ward, Hanoi's Hoang Mai District.

Hanoi asked to focus on 5G development, telecoms firms link up
Hanoi asked to focus on 5G development, telecoms firms link up
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has asked the capital city of Ha Noi to invest in 5G ecosystem development and make the city a regional network security centre to help bring digital economic growth rate of the city to 30%.

VN Information and Communications Ministry introduces corporate governance platform
VN Information and Communications Ministry introduces corporate governance platform
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/06/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) debuted the corporate governance platform 1Office at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 12.

Offshore wind power: great expectations, big challenges for Vietnam
Offshore wind power: great expectations, big challenges for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Vietnam’s offshore windpower potential is great, and the opportunities to develop it must not be missed just because of difficulties in the development of this new industry.

Vietnam wants to ‘go fast and far’ in developing AI
Vietnam wants to ‘go fast and far’ in developing AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Vietnam is in the early stage of AI development. It has made a strong start at the A level, and is, step by step, moving towards the B and C levels.

Thailand to set up cyber police bureau
Thailand to set up cyber police bureau
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/06/2020 

Thailand will establish a cyber police unit to counter high-tech crimes, with more than 1,700 "cyber police officers" to be stationed across the country to handle computer-related offences, Bangkok Post reported on June 12.

Bkav unveils plans to produce low-cost 4G smart phones
Bkav unveils plans to produce low-cost 4G smart phones
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/06/2020 

Bkav has announced plans to produce the Bkav-C85 smart phone series to support 4G connectivity at a price of less than VND1 million (US$43) as the firm strives to reach the goal of universal 4G phones in the near future.

Schools could be forced to close on ‘bad air’ days
Schools could be forced to close on ‘bad air’ days
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/06/2020 

Vietnam may order schools to shut down on days when the air quality is poor, according to the draft law revising the 2014 Law on Environment Protection.

Conservationists call for elimination of elephant riding tours in Vietnam
Conservationists call for elimination of elephant riding tours in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/06/2020 

Riding elephants is a tourism service that exploits animals and poses risks for both visitors and mahouts.

PlayStation 5: Sony gives first look at the PS5 console and games
PlayStation 5: Sony gives first look at the PS5 console and games
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/06/2020 

Dozens of games were teased including a return to the Spider-Man, Horizon and Gran Turismo franchises.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 