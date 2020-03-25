Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/03/2020 20:54:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Facebook video calls soar 1,000% during Italy's lockdown

 
 
25/03/2020    13:39 GMT+7

The social media platform has seen usage rocket in countries hardest hit by coronavirus lockdowns.

Facebook has seen usage across its platforms surge in countries that have brought in virus lockdowns.

Italy - with some of the toughest restrictions - has seen the biggest rise, with group video calls rocketing by more than 1,000% in the last month.

The social media giant said total messaging traffic on all its platforms had increased 50% on average across the hardest hit countries.

Facebook owns Instagram along with popular messaging app WhatsApp.

But the company said the higher usage won't protect it from expected falls in digital advertising across the world. 

"We don't monetize many of the services where we're seeing increased engagement," Facebook wrote in a post on Tuesday.

 

Italy has a death toll now above 6,000 people from the virus.

Along with the huge rise in group video calls, the country has seen a 70% rise in time spent on Facebook-owned apps.

Facebook outlined steps it is taking to increase capacity during the heightened traffic as people are stuck indoors and working from home.

"We're monitoring usage patterns carefully, making our systems more efficient, and adding capacity as required," the post from Alex Schultz, vice president of analytics, and Jay Parikh, vice president of engineering wrote.

But it admitted this could become harder. "Maintaining stability throughout these spikes in usage is more challenging than usual now that most of our employees are working from home. We are experiencing new records in usage almost every day."

Facebook has lowered video quality in Europe to help reduce demand on internet service providers. Amazon, Apple TV+ and Netflix have all announced similar measures.

The changes mean each video will use less data, putting less strain on networks already struggling with increased traffic as people stream more content while self-isolating at home. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Developing human resources for meteorology industry
Developing human resources for meteorology industry
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Professor Tran Hong Thai, general director of Vietnam’s General Department of Meteorology, talks about the improvements of Vietnam's meteorology industry

Vietnamese businesses increase use of environmentally friendly products
Vietnamese businesses increase use of environmentally friendly products
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

Retailers and eateries are reducing their use of plastic products and increasing the use of environmentally friendly products in an effort to ease pressure on the environment.

Danang university builds delivery robots for quarantine areas
Danang university builds delivery robots for quarantine areas
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

Lecturers at a university in Danang have produced a robot which can help deliver food to people in quarantine areas.

Ministry calls to turn off light for Earth Hour
Ministry calls to turn off light for Earth Hour
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has called for people to switch off lights and unnecessary electric devices on March 28 as a way to participate in the international Earth Hour Campaign.

More automatic air quality monitoring stations to be built nationwide
More automatic air quality monitoring stations to be built nationwide
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) held a teleconference on March 23 to discuss a project on forming a network of air quality monitoring stations in Vietnam.

Joint efforts to key to saving water resources: official
Joint efforts to key to saving water resources: official
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

Water and climate have a close relationship and addressing problems in water resources was the key to better adaptation and limiting the negative effects of climate change, a senior official has said.

Bac Ninh faces serious craft village pollution
Bac Ninh faces serious craft village pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

Bac Ninh is having to deal with pollution caused by rapid urbanisation, large industrial zones and craft villages.

Nature reserve’s seven ha of forested habitat for endangered species restored
Nature reserve’s seven ha of forested habitat for endangered species restored
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

Gaia Nature Conservation has planted 4,500 trees in the Xuan Lien Nature Reserve in the north central province of Thanh Hoa to mark World Planting Day on March 21.

Rice fields abandoned as Binh Dinh suffers severe drought
Rice fields abandoned as Binh Dinh suffers severe drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

Hundreds of hectares of rice fields in Binh Thuan Commune, Binh Dinh Province are being abandoned due to serious drought.

Technology startups receive huge investments
Technology startups receive huge investments
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

Startups have successfully called for millions of dollars worth of investments since the beginning of the year.

COVID-19 quick test kits to be manufactured in Vietnam
COVID-19 quick test kits to be manufactured in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, research on a test kit for early COVID-19 discovery has been successful.

Mekong Delta under pressure amid climate change
Mekong Delta under pressure amid climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

It is now the dry season, but landslides and subsidence are occurring in most localities in Mekong Delta.

Comprehensive solutions needed to safely eliminate traditional lime kilns in Vietnam
Comprehensive solutions needed to safely eliminate traditional lime kilns in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

Feasible solutions were needed to eliminate traditional lime kilns while satisfying national lime demand, the Vietnam Foundry and Metallurgy Science and Technology Association has said.

Hanoi vows to improve air quality: official
Hanoi vows to improve air quality: official
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

Hanoi is taking all necessary measures to improve air quality, including treating to controlling waste in industrial zones and craft villages.

Recruitment in tech sector grows with digital transformation
Recruitment in tech sector grows with digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/03/2020 

A survey on salary by Robert Walters said that recruitment in Vietnam posted growth last year.

HCM City to host tech expos in September
HCM City to host tech expos in September
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/03/2020 

The International Exhibition of Products, Telecommunications Services, Information Technology and Communications and International Exhibition of Film and Television Technology will be held together in HCMC in September.

Cambodia: no new hydropower dams along Mekong River in next 10 years
Cambodia: no new hydropower dams along Mekong River in next 10 years
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/03/2020 

The Cambodian Ministry of Mines and Energy affirmed on March 19 that the country’s newly-approved Master Plan for 2020-2030 will not include the construction of new hydropower dams along the Mekong River.

HCM City develops 3D-printed robot to disinfect rooms
HCM City develops 3D-printed robot to disinfect rooms
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/03/2020 

A team of researchers from the Eastern People's Military Hospital have finished detailed designs for a robot to clean and disinfect rooms of those quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water
Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/03/2020 

Da Nang has begun construction of a steel dam – the second of its kind – on the lower Cam Le River to reduce salinity and deal with serious water shortages in the dry season this year.

Hackers capitalising on COVID-19 to launch cyberattacks, ministry warns
Hackers capitalising on COVID-19 to launch cyberattacks, ministry warns
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/03/2020 

Some hacker groups have taken advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak’s complex developments in many countries to launch cyberattacks against agencies and organisations around the world, including those in Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 