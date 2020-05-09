Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
09/05/2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Final supermoon of 2020 above Hanoi sky

 
 
09/05/2020    10:39 GMT+7

A supermoon happens when the full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth in its orbit. Supermoons make the moon appear a little brighter and closer than normal, although the difference is hard to spot with the naked eye.

Final supermoon of 2020 above Hanoi sky

May's full moon is the last supermoon of 2020, according to NASA (Photo: VNA)

Final supermoon of 2020 above Hanoi sky

The supermoon appears on the evening of May 7, 2020 (Vietnam time) (Photo: VNA)

Final supermoon of 2020 above Hanoi sky

Photo taken at 7pm in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Final supermoon of 2020 above Hanoi sky

Photo taken at 7pm in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

 
Final supermoon of 2020 above Hanoi sky

A supermoon happens when the full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth in its orbit (Photo: VNA)

 
 

