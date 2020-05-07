Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
First Vietnamese professor awarded Europe Math Prize

 
 
11/05/2020    15:12 GMT+7

Professor Phan Thanh Nam has become the first Vietnamese professor winning prize of the European Mathematical Society (EMS).

Professor Phan Thanh Nam

 


Due to the complex developments of COVID-19, the award will be granted in June, 2021.

Thanh, born in the central province of Phu Yen, is working as a math professor at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, Germany.

The EMS prizes were established in 1992 and today its members include about 60 mathematical societies in Europe, 50 institutional members, three associate members, four reciprocity members.

At each ECM up to ten EMS prizes are awarded to young researchers not older than 35 years at the time of nomination, of European nationality or working in Europe, in recognition of excellent contributions in mathematics.

Earlier in 2018, Phan Thanh Nam won the Young Scientist Prize in Mathematical Physics of the International Union of Pure and Applied Physics.

EMS and Fields Medal of the International Mathematical Union are regarded as the most prestigious awards in field of mathematics in the world.

In 2010 Professor Ngo Bao Chau became the first Vietnamese ever to win the Fields Medal. VGP

19-year-old French student teaches mathematics in Vietnam

Mathéo Vergnolle, a 19-year-old French university student with great passion for mathematics, is working as a teacher in Vietnam.

The talents of Vietnam's two female mathematics professors

Vietnam’s mathematics community has only two female professors – Hoang Xuan Sinh and Le Thi Thanh Nhan.

 
 

Other News

.
Latest versions of Made-in-Vietnam Bphone launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Bkav Technology Group officially launched their latest series of Bphones in Hanoi on May 10, including the Bphone B40, B60, B86, and B86s models, the latest high-end smartphones which have been locally produced by the company.

Technology giant Apple will produce millions of AirPods in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

US-based technology giant Apple will allegedly produce millions of wireless earphones called AirPods in Vietnam from this quarter – a clear move to diversify its manufacturing operations.

Tuyen Quang tightens protection of wildlife
VIDEOicon  5 giờ trước 

The northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang boasts more than 233,000 hectares of forests and a host of wildlife, 18 of which are in the Vietnam Red Book of endangered species and 15 in the World Red Book.

ICT firms report revenue reduction of up to 90 percent
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/05/2020 

Revenue of information, communication and technology (ICT) firms was estimated to have fallen by 30-90 percent in the first quarter of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No appropriate solutions implemented to improve pollution: MONRE
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/05/2020 

An increase in the number of industrial zones has been polluting Vietnam’s environment, and there are no appropriate solutions in place, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) warned in its draft 2019 report.

Vietnam needs long-term policies on solar power development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

The Decision 13/2020 on the development of solar power in Vietnam was released by the government on April 6, 2020.

Medical technology startup gets investment amid pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Thuocsi.vn of BuyMed, a startup, is expected to change the traditional medicine supply chain.

Nearly 1,100 scrap containers to be sent back
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/05/2020 

Nearly 1,100 containers of waste at Cat Lai Port, HCM City, which failed to meet Vietnam’s import requirements will be re-exported in the second quarter of this year.

Final supermoon of 2020 above Hanoi sky
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/05/2020 

A supermoon happens when the full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth in its orbit. Supermoons make the moon appear a little brighter and closer than normal, although the difference is hard to spot with the naked eye.

Biodiversity needs proper protection measures
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/05/2020 

Vietnam’s biodiversity is facing many challenges, especially in the context of global climate change.

No appropriate solutions implemented to improve pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/05/2020 

An increase in the number of industrial zones has been polluting Vietnam’s environment, and there are no appropriate solutions in place, 

Vietnamese Covid-19 vaccine test on mice shows positive signs
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/05/2020 

Vietnam has seen some initial positive results for the test of a locally-made Covid-19 vaccine on mice.

Binh Thuan declares Level 2 drought emergency
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/05/2020 

The south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan declared a Level 2 emergency on May 7 regarding drought and water shortages.

Revenues of Vietnam’s software and IT services hit US$9 billion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/05/2020 

The country is ranked among the five most attractive economies in terms of software export services.

Science-led solutions needed for Lower Mekong region: Experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/05/2020 

Voices, opinions, and experiences from the local community and experts should be taken seriously for any policy making process.

Coronavirus mutations: Scientists puzzle over impact
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

A study has identified a mutation that its authors say could make the coronavirus more infectious.

ITU Digital World postponed until September 2021
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Digital World will be organised in Hanoi in September 2021, instead of September 2020, due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nation ready to enjoy Super Flower Moon on May 7
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

The last supermoon of the year will take place on May 7, with local people getting ready to enjoy the chance to admire the Super Flower Moon.

Google Maps removes wrongful information about beach in Vietnam’s Phu Yen province
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

Google Maps has removed false information about Phu Lam beach in Vietnam’s south-central coastal province of Phu Yen, according to a local official.

UV indexes soar as big cities in Vietnam enter heat wave
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

Ultraviolet (UV) indexes in Hanoi, HCM City and Da Nang on Wednesday are forecasted to reach strong and very strong levels, raising the risk of skin damage in direct sunlight.

