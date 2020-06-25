Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/06/2020 14:57:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Forest fires ravage Nghe An and Ha Tinh

 
 
30/06/2020    14:54 GMT+7

Thousands of people have been sent to deal with huge forest fires in two central provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh on June 29.

  Forest fire in Ha Tinh Province on June 29

At 2 pm on June 29, a forest fire broke out in An Phu Commune, Ha Tinh Province and spread to other areas in Son Long Commune. 400 people including the local, police, forest rangers, firefighters and the military were sent out to put out the fire.

Due to the terrain and thick vegetation, the fire spread very quickly and caused trouble for the firefighters.


  400 people sent out to put out the fire

 

Initial investigations showed that the fire was caused when the locals burnt incense and offerings at Vu Quang Cemetery. The sparks were blown away across a long distance to the Son Tra commune and caused the fire. The fire was still out of control as of the early morning of June 30.

Also on June 29, a huge fire broke out in Dien Chau, Nghe An Province.

  Forest fire in Nghe An on June 29

Over 2,000 people worked to put out the fire, prevent it from spreading and protecting the residents. Over 200 households were evacuated.

At 1 am on June 30, the fire was basically under control despite various smouldering spots. The authorities sent employees to monitor the scene to prevent the fire from breaking out again.

Another fire broke out in Son Thanh Commune, Yen Thanh District, Nghe An Provine on June 26 and spread to three other communes in Dien Chau, Nghi Loc and Yen Thanh districts. It was put under control on June 28 but broke out again. Dtinews

 
 

Other News

.
Unique forest task force team
Unique forest task force team
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

Patroling the most remote part of Pu Mat National Park to stop illegal hunting of animals and illegal logging is a tough job, but the dedicated members of the local forest task force are up to the challenge.

HCM City determinedly promotes IC industry
HCM City determinedly promotes IC industry
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

The integrated circuit (IC) industry of HCM City has witnessed much development since 2017 thanks to a series of successful products that were able to attract attention of leading experts in the field. 

BKAV’s CEO: BPhone is being 'attacked' by foreign brands
BKAV’s CEO: BPhone is being 'attacked' by foreign brands
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Nguyen Tu Quang, CEO of Bach Khoa Corporation (BKAV), the manufacturer of BPhone, said BPhone is being attacked by ‘people who receive money from foreign brands’.

HCM City determines to encourage AI development
HCM City determines to encourage AI development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

HCMC People’s Committee has just organized a meeting about strategy planning for the national Artificial Intelligence (AI) development and preparation tasks for the upcoming Vietnam AI Festival 2020. 

Data stealing spyware VN84App attacks mobile users in Vietnam
Data stealing spyware VN84App attacks mobile users in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

Cyber security corporation Bkav yesterday released a warning about spyware VN84App that is currently aiming at Vietnamese mobile users. 

Quang Ngai: Near-shore coral reef threatened by tourism activities
Quang Ngai: Near-shore coral reef threatened by tourism activities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/06/2020 

The near-shore coral reefs in Quang Ngai Province are being damaged by careless tourists.

Qualcomm launches first R&amp;D facility in region in Hanoi
Qualcomm launches first R&D facility in region in Hanoi
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/06/2020 

Qualcomm Vietnam Company Limited has launched a new research and development (R&D) facility in Hanoi.

Diversified measures to protect the environment
Diversified measures to protect the environment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/06/2020 

Nguyen Toan Thang, director-general of the HCM City Department of Natural Resources and Environment, speaks on the plan to turn HCM City into a green, clean and beautiful city.

Vietnam ready to carry out REDD+
Vietnam ready to carry out REDD+
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/06/2020 

A meeting was held in Hanoi on June 26 to review the project on support for preparing the readiness to carry out the international framework “Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation” (REDD+) in Vietnam Phase 2 (FCPF-2).

Scientist honored for work on environmental conservation, preservation of red-shanked douc langurs
Scientist honored for work on environmental conservation, preservation of red-shanked douc langurs
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/06/2020 

Le Thi Trang, 34, deputy director of GreenViet, has been honored as one of 10 “Hotspot Heroes” by the Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF).

Wildlife supply chains for human consumption increases coronaviruses’ transmission risk to people
Wildlife supply chains for human consumption increases coronaviruses’ transmission risk to people
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/06/2020 

Samples taken from animals in the wild destined for human consumption contain a high proportion of coronavirus, a new study has revealed.

Vietnamese scientists say it’s difficult to commercialize their inventions
Vietnamese scientists say it’s difficult to commercialize their inventions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/06/2020 

Many inventions created by scientists and research institutes cannot be applied in real life even though businesses need new technologies.

Vietnamese tech experts join transnational cyber-attack exercise
Vietnamese tech experts join transnational cyber-attack exercise
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/06/2020 

Tech experts of the 10 ASEAN member countries and Japan on Thursday joined an annual cyber-attack drill hosted by the Vietnam Computer Emergency Response Team (VNCERT/CC).

HCM City contest seeks AI-powered solutions
HCM City contest seeks AI-powered solutions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/06/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee’s contest for solutions and products in artificial intelligence (AI) applications is open to entries until August 5.

HCM City left gloomy amid heightened levels of air pollution
HCM City left gloomy amid heightened levels of air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/06/2020 

Air quality in HCM City worsened once again on the morning of June 26 with the air quality index (AQI) rising to 161, a level which is considered to be harmful to people’s health, following an evaluation of monitoring application AirVisual.

Vietnamese scientists say it’s difficult to commercialize their inventions
Vietnamese scientists say it’s difficult to commercialize their inventions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/06/2020 

Many inventions created by scientists and research institutes cannot be applied in real life even though businesses need new technologies.

Fokienia trees devastated by illegal logging
Fokienia trees devastated by illegal logging
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/06/2020 

A tree that appeared at the same time as dinosaurs in Southeast Asia is dying under the hand of humans.

Cybersecurity law to stopper Apple cloud services
Cybersecurity law to stopper Apple cloud services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/06/2020 

Apple’s cloud computing solutions may not be able to touch down in Vietnam due to conflicts with the Law on Cybersecurity that demands foreign service suppliers to store data on Vietnamese servers.

ASEAN - Japan cyber security drill held
ASEAN - Japan cyber security drill held
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/06/2020 

The 2020 ASEAN - Japan drill on trans-national cyber security took place online and offline on June 25 with the participation of the ten ASEAN member countries and Japan.

Water quality in Vietnam's rivers varies by region
Water quality in Vietnam's rivers varies by region
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/06/2020 

The water quality in the upper courses of the major river systems is good, but in urban areas or areas with many sources of waste, more polluted water exists.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 