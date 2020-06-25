Forest fires ravage Nghe An and Ha Tinh

Thousands of people have been sent to deal with huge forest fires in two central provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh on June 29.

Forest fire in Ha Tinh Province on June 29

At 2 pm on June 29, a forest fire broke out in An Phu Commune, Ha Tinh Province and spread to other areas in Son Long Commune. 400 people including the local, police, forest rangers, firefighters and the military were sent out to put out the fire.



Due to the terrain and thick vegetation, the fire spread very quickly and caused trouble for the firefighters.







400 people sent out to put out the fire

Initial investigations showed that the fire was caused when the locals burnt incense and offerings at Vu Quang Cemetery. The sparks were blown away across a long distance to the Son Tra commune and caused the fire. The fire was still out of control as of the early morning of June 30.



Also on June 29, a huge fire broke out in Dien Chau, Nghe An Province.



Forest fire in Nghe An on June 29

Over 2,000 people worked to put out the fire, prevent it from spreading and protecting the residents. Over 200 households were evacuated.



At 1 am on June 30, the fire was basically under control despite various smouldering spots. The authorities sent employees to monitor the scene to prevent the fire from breaking out again.



Another fire broke out in Son Thanh Commune, Yen Thanh District, Nghe An Provine on June 26 and spread to three other communes in Dien Chau, Nghi Loc and Yen Thanh districts. It was put under control on June 28 but broke out again. Dtinews