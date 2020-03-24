Four countries begin joint patrol on Mekong River

China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand began their 91st joint patrol on the Mekong River on March 24.

A joint patrol on the Mekong River (Photo: chinadailyhk)

Police of the Chinese province of Yunnan said the four countries willconduct visits, inspections and an anti-drug publicity campaign during thefour-day joint patrol, in a bid to safeguard the security and stability along the MekongRiver.

The patrol, with the participation of five ships, will also cover theGolden Triangle, a narcotic hotbed.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the law enforcement forces of the fourcountries will jointly direct the operation by remote video command system forthe first time./.VNA