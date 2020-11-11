Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/11/2020 19:09:44 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Four iPhone 12 models to hit shelves in Vietnam on November 27

12/11/2020    18:00 GMT+7

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be officially distributed in Vietnam from November 27, or one week sooner than initially planned.

Apple put iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in some key markets on October 23. The other two models – iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max – will be available on November 13. Vietnam is not included in these markets.

Four iPhone 12 models to hit shelves in Vietnam on November 27

A large retail chain told VietNamNet that all the four models would be available in Vietnam at the same time, not in two phases as usual. The representative of the chain commented that the decision by Apple to put iPhone 12 on sale one week earlier shows its bigger interest in the Vietnamese market.

As iPhone 12 would be available sooner than expected, retailers have reduced the selling prices by VND2 million for each model.

The price cut and the decision to bring iPhone 12 to Vietnam by November 27 instead of December 4, in the eyes of analysts, showed that Apple wants to narrow the gap between officially distributed products and products carried to Vietnam through unofficial channels.

The Vietnamese unofficially distributed iPhone market is believed to account for 40 percent of total iPhones in circulation. These iPhones are imported with invoices and documents, or brought to Vietnam by individuals from foreign markets.

Since these iPhones do not bear taxes and fees, they can be cheaper than officially distributed products available at authorized resellers.

The unofficially distributed iPhone market still can exist in Vietnam because officially distributed iPhones are always put on sale in Vietnam later than other markets.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese want to have next-generation iPhones right after Apple launches new models. So they buy the products brought to Vietnam from other markets and distributed by privately run shops.

 

Analysts say the unofficially distributed iPhone market seems to be quieter because of Decree 98.

The decree, taking effect on October 15, stipulates that all the activities of manufacturing and trading counterfeit and prohibited goods, and individuals who trade smuggled goods will be subject to fines of between VND500,000 and VND50 million.

Because of the decree and other reasons, many privately run shops have stopped trading iPhones, or they only sell products to loyal clients, while restricting marketing activities.

The selling prices of officially distributed iPhones are from VND19 million. These products will be available in the market just one month later than other markets this year, thus bringing higher competitiveness over unofficially distributed products.

Nguyen Minh Tuan, the manager of Minh Tuan Mobile, said as the price gap between officially and unofficially distributed products won’t be high, more people will choose officially distributed products. 

Trong Dat

iPhone 12 launches, previous-generation iPhone prices fall sharply

iPhone 12 launches, previous-generation iPhone prices fall sharply

Soon after iPhone 12 was marketed, previous-generation iPhones saw unprecedented price falls.

Mobile phone retailers shift to other services as market saturated

Mobile phone retailers shift to other services as market saturated

The mobile phone retail business is believed to be saturated and will continue to face difficulties in growth.

 
 

Other News

.
Minister: income of many households to double or triple thanks to digital transformation
Minister: income of many households to double or triple thanks to digital transformation
FEATUREicon  3 giờ trước 

Members of a cooperative in a commune in Bac Kan, after using digital technology to advertise products, have seen incomes increase from VND1-1.5 million to VND3.5 million a month.

Minister says to issue laws governing foreign pay TV channels
Minister says to issue laws governing foreign pay TV channels
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Foreign pay television service suppliers have earned thousands of billions of Vietnamese dong in the local market, but have failed to comply with Vietnam’s laws,

Use of technology helps Vietnam cope with Covid-19
Use of technology helps Vietnam cope with Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam's success in controlling Covid-19 shows that it can be dobe with relatively limited resources.

Google expansion stimulates Vietnamese digital transformation
Google expansion stimulates Vietnamese digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11 giờ trước 

Google expansion in most aspects has motivated the digital transformation in Vietnam, inspiring developers and regulators alike to take a slice from the huge funds flowing out of the country and into the wallet of the tech giant.

Plastic waste recycling needs improvement to prevent pollution
Plastic waste recycling needs improvement to prevent pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Huong, Head of the Hanoi Sub-department of Natural Resources and Environment's Environment Assessment talks on how to make traditional plastic waste recycling craft villages become cleaner and greener.

Three locals named among most cited scientists in the world
Three locals named among most cited scientists in the world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/11/2020 

Three professors currently working at Vietnamese universities have been named among the 10,000 most-cited scientists worldwide, according to a study conducted by science journal PLoS Biology of the United States.

Digital transformation to realize Vietnamese aspirations
Digital transformation to realize Vietnamese aspirations
FEATUREicon  11/11/2020 

Accelerating the digital transformation process is considered to be an important premise for Vietnam to realize the opportunities brought by the industrial revolution 4.0.

Ensuring cybersecurity a key task in digital transformation
Ensuring cybersecurity a key task in digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/11/2020 

Ensuring cybersecurity is considered a key factor for a successful and sustainable digital transformation, and at the same time, an inseparable part of digital transformation, 

Ministry proposes code of Conduct for cyberspace
Ministry proposes code of Conduct for cyberspace
POLITICSicon  11/11/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said the Government is considering a proposal for a code of conduct for cyberspace in Vietnam and will issue the code by the end of this year.

Environment ministry seeks to complete regulations on solid waste management
Environment ministry seeks to complete regulations on solid waste management
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/11/2020 

The Vietnam Environment Administration will be in charge of completing regulations on solid waste management in the amended Law on Environmental Protection, which will treat plastic waste as a natural resource,

2G and 3G devices will disappear from Vietnam from next year
2G and 3G devices will disappear from Vietnam from next year
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/11/2020 

2G and 3G mobile devices may disappear from Vietnam by July 2021, following the latest draft decree targeting mobile data terminals equipped with 4G and 5G technologies.

Green trees, a part of Hanoi’s soul
Green trees, a part of Hanoi’s soul
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/11/2020 

In the eyes of some Hanoians, the city’s green trees partly contribute to the identity of the capital. 

150 monkeys at Tay Ninh holy see proposed to be released
150 monkeys at Tay Ninh holy see proposed to be released
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/11/2020 

The proposal to release around 150 monkeys at Cao Dai Holy See in the southern central province of Tay Ninh into the wild has been sent to provincial authorities.

Hanoi struggles to deal with landfill pollution
Hanoi struggles to deal with landfill pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/11/2020 

Hundreds of litres of chemicals have been used to remove the stench and kill flies in Nam Son landfill, Hanoi's biggest landfill.

Vietnam’s internet economy growth ranks second in Asia: report
Vietnam’s internet economy growth ranks second in Asia: report
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/11/2020 

Vietnam’s internet economy has advanced by 39% annually since 2015 and is currently the second fastest-growing in Asia, with 68 million internet users in the country in 2020 and the figure is expected to reach 75.7 million by 2023,

Environmental protection must be at the core of socio-economic development targets
Environmental protection must be at the core of socio-economic development targets
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/11/2020 

Predictions on the intensity and impacts of environmental issues on various aspects of the socio-economy must be highlighted in the draft documents submitted to the 13th Party Congress, 

Int’l climatologists to research on extreme weather phenomena
Int’l climatologists to research on extreme weather phenomena
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/11/2020 

Scientists with the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group agreed to conduct a detailed study of the extreme rainfall in Vietnam, largely the results of tropical storms, that has disrupted the lives of some 1.5 million people,

Fight against telecom waste: when network operators ‘drop litter’
Fight against telecom waste: when network operators ‘drop litter’
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/11/2020 

Network operators have the responsibility of discovering, handling and blocking spam messages to protect users. But some operators are the sources of spam messages themselves.

More than 4,000 cyberattacks in 10 months
More than 4,000 cyberattacks in 10 months
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/11/2020 

Vietnam recorded more than 4,100 cyberattacks in the first 10 months of this year, a decrease of 7.8 per cent over the same period of last year.

Facebook: the rendezvous for anti-fan groups to defame people
Facebook: the rendezvous for anti-fan groups to defame people
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/11/2020 

With its popularity and easy policies, Facebook has proven to be the favorite place for anti-fans to gather to defame celebrities.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 