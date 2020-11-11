Four iPhone 12 models to hit shelves in Vietnam on November 27

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be officially distributed in Vietnam from November 27, or one week sooner than initially planned.

Apple put iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in some key markets on October 23. The other two models – iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max – will be available on November 13. Vietnam is not included in these markets.

A large retail chain told VietNamNet that all the four models would be available in Vietnam at the same time, not in two phases as usual. The representative of the chain commented that the decision by Apple to put iPhone 12 on sale one week earlier shows its bigger interest in the Vietnamese market.

As iPhone 12 would be available sooner than expected, retailers have reduced the selling prices by VND2 million for each model.

The price cut and the decision to bring iPhone 12 to Vietnam by November 27 instead of December 4, in the eyes of analysts, showed that Apple wants to narrow the gap between officially distributed products and products carried to Vietnam through unofficial channels.

The Vietnamese unofficially distributed iPhone market is believed to account for 40 percent of total iPhones in circulation. These iPhones are imported with invoices and documents, or brought to Vietnam by individuals from foreign markets.

Since these iPhones do not bear taxes and fees, they can be cheaper than officially distributed products available at authorized resellers.

The unofficially distributed iPhone market still can exist in Vietnam because officially distributed iPhones are always put on sale in Vietnam later than other markets.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese want to have next-generation iPhones right after Apple launches new models. So they buy the products brought to Vietnam from other markets and distributed by privately run shops.

Analysts say the unofficially distributed iPhone market seems to be quieter because of Decree 98.

The decree, taking effect on October 15, stipulates that all the activities of manufacturing and trading counterfeit and prohibited goods, and individuals who trade smuggled goods will be subject to fines of between VND500,000 and VND50 million.

Because of the decree and other reasons, many privately run shops have stopped trading iPhones, or they only sell products to loyal clients, while restricting marketing activities.

The selling prices of officially distributed iPhones are from VND19 million. These products will be available in the market just one month later than other markets this year, thus bringing higher competitiveness over unofficially distributed products.

Nguyen Minh Tuan, the manager of Minh Tuan Mobile, said as the price gap between officially and unofficially distributed products won’t be high, more people will choose officially distributed products.

Trong Dat