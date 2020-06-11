Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/06/2020 15:23:58 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

George Floyd: Amazon bans police use of facial recognition tech

 
 
11/06/2020    14:20 GMT+7

The move comes after IBM ended its facial recognition activities amid concerns over racial bias.

Technology giant Amazon has banned the police from using its controversial facial recognition software for a year.

It comes after civil rights advocates raised concerns about potential racial bias in surveillance technology.

This week IBM also said it would stop offering its facial recognition software for "mass surveillance or racial profiling".

The decisions follow growing pressure on firms to respond to the death in police custody of George Floyd.

Amazon said the suspension of law enforcement use of its Rekognition software was to give US lawmakers the opportunity to enact legislation to regulate how the technology is employed. 

"We've advocated that governments should put in place stronger regulations to govern the ethical use of facial recognition technology, and in recent days, Congress appears ready to take on this challenge," Amazon said in a statement.

"We hope this one-year moratorium might give Congress enough time to implement appropriate rules, and we stand ready to help if requested."

However, the company said that it would still allow organisations that deal with human trafficking to use the technology.

Like other facial recognition products, Amazon's Rekognition can use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to very quickly compare a picture from, for example, an officer's phone camera and try to match it with mugshots held on police databases that can hold hundreds of thousands of photos.

 

Facial recognition technology has been criticised for some time over potential bias, with studies showing that most algorithms are more likely to wrongly identify the faces of black people and other minorities than those of white people.

In the past Amazon has defended Rekognition against charges of bias, while continuing to offer it to law enforcement agencies.

The death in police custody of George Floyd, an African American man, reignited those concerns as police tactics and the use of technology for law enforcement have come under intense scrutiny.

Earlier this week IBM said it would no longer offer its facial recognition technology because AI systems used in law enforcement need to be tested "for bias".

In a letter to Congress, IBM chief executive Arvind Krishna said the "fight against racism is as urgent as ever", and set out three areas where the company wanted to work with Congress: police reform, responsible use of technology, and broadening skills and educational opportunities.

Calls for legislation

In recent months Congress has been weighing possible legislation of the technology as lawmakers, companies and civil liberties activists have called for stronger regulation of surveillance software.

House Democrats introduced a police reform bill on Monday that would prohibit federal law enforcement use of real-time facial recognition, but some activists said the measure didn't go far enough.

The American American Civil Liberties Union said all use of facial recognition on police body camera footage should be banned, and that federal funding should be restricted for local law enforcement agencies that didn't restrict the technology's use in the same way. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Time for Vietnamese smartphone brands to conquer home market
Time for Vietnamese smartphone brands to conquer home market
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

After a lot of failed efforts, Vietnam’s smartphone products now have a great opportunity to return to the market.

HCM City sees big decrease in street flooding
HCM City sees big decrease in street flooding
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

The anti-flooding works carried out in HCM City since 2008 have helped reduce the number of streets that are flooded during moderate to heavy rainfall, according to the city Department of Construction.

Germany helps Vietnam tap into biomass potential
Germany helps Vietnam tap into biomass potential
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/06/2020 

A seminar was held in Hanoi on June 9 to launch a German-funded project on climate protection through developing sustainable bioenergy markets (BEM) in Vietnam, 

Broken section of AAE-1 undersea cable fixed
Broken section of AAE-1 undersea cable fixed
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/06/2020 

Repairs to the Asia Africa Europe 1 (AAE-1) undersea cable have been completed, domestic internet service providers said on June 8.

Conservationist devoted to protecting primates
Conservationist devoted to protecting primates
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

Having initially begun her involvement in wildlife protection as a volunteer with Education for Nature - Vietnam (ENV) in 2007, 34-year-old Le Thi Trang from Da Nang was named among the world’s top ten conservationists, called “Hotspot Heroes”

Amazon removes T-shirt showing George Floyd death
Amazon removes T-shirt showing George Floyd death
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/06/2020 

The T-shirt, available on the US store, broke guidelines about depicting a crime scene.

Hope for pangolins as protection boosted in China
Hope for pangolins as protection boosted in China
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/06/2020 

China has removed pangolins from its official list of traditional Chinese medicine treatments, reports say.

Man dedicates his life to protecting wild birds
Man dedicates his life to protecting wild birds
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/06/2020 

While it is said that “land is as precious as gold”, a 74-year-old farmer has decided to leave 20,000sq.m of land alone to give storks a home to nest and lay eggs.

Virtual network developers face big Vietnam task
Virtual network developers face big Vietnam task
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/06/2020 

Setting up mobile virtual network operators could be the only chance for newcomers to enter Vietnam’s telecommunications market, but the move could be very risky.

Hanoi spends VND114 billion on street cleanup
Hanoi spends VND114 billion on street cleanup
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/06/2020 

Hanoi authorities have agreed to spend VND114 billion (USD4.95 million) on washing local streets in order to help mitigate air pollution and relieve the scorching heat.

Telecom infrastructure sharing to bring huge benefits: analysts
Telecom infrastructure sharing to bring huge benefits: analysts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/06/2020 

If mobile network operators agree to share 4G BTS (based transceiver station), this would help save VND16 trillion and reduce 1.1 tons of CO2 emitted to the environment, or 3.9 billion kwh of electricity consumed every year.

Recruitment demand in IT industry quadruples
Recruitment demand in IT industry quadruples
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/06/2020 

The recruitment demand of the IT industry has quadrupled after a decade, according to the report “Information Technology Human Resources of the 2010s and 2020" released by VietnamWorks, 

UAE Mars mission: Hope project a 'real step forward for exploration'
UAE Mars mission: Hope project a 'real step forward for exploration'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/06/2020 

The UAE's Hope project is hailed as a "real step forward" for space exploration in the Arab world.

Sustainable crab catching a boon for islanders
Sustainable crab catching a boon for islanders
FEATUREicon  09/06/2020 

It’s sunrise on the Cham Islands. Members of the local land crab cooperative rush home with baskets full of crabs after a night hunting in the hilly forest. 

Youth and Innovation for Ocean initiative launched
Youth and Innovation for Ocean initiative launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/06/2020 

UNESCO has launched the “Youth and Innovation for Ocean” initiative to promote the role of young people and young scientists in putting forward innovative and practical solutions to reducing, reusing, recycling, 

Tesla battery supplier Catl says new design has one million-mile lifespan
Tesla battery supplier Catl says new design has one million-mile lifespan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/06/2020 

Battery-maker Catl says it is ready to make a product that could power a car over 1.2 million miles.

IT businesses vow to support Hanoi in smart city development
IT businesses vow to support Hanoi in smart city development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/06/2020 

Hanoi aims to become a smart city with Al and Big Data as the core technologies.

Waste management projects line up to address Vietnam’s white pollution
Waste management projects line up to address Vietnam’s white pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/06/2020 

A community-based waste management project aiming to scale up classification and foster green investment was launched on Monday in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.

Hanoi ranked world's most polluted city on Sunday
Hanoi ranked world's most polluted city on Sunday
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/06/2020 

Hanoi became the world’s most polluted city according to a ranking by IQ AirVisual on Sunday.

Nature-based development is a sustainable pathway for Vietnam
Nature-based development is a sustainable pathway for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/06/2020 

As we celebrate World Environment Day, this year’s theme: “Time for Nature,” could not be more vital. It is a reminder for all of us that nature is the essential foundation for life on earth.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 