Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/08/2020 17:08:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Global standard launched to boost nature-based solutions

06/08/2020    17:02 GMT+7

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has unveiled a global standard providing benchmarks for nature-based solutions (NbS) to global challenges.

Global standard launched to boost nature-based solutions
An ancient tree in U Minh Ha National Park in southern Vietnam. The IUCN has launched a Global Standard providing the first-ever set of benchmarks for nature-based solutions to global challenges. VNA/VNS Photo Duy Khuong

The new IUCN Global Standard will help governments, business and civil society ensure the effectiveness of NbS and maximise their potential to help address climate change, biodiversity loss and other societal challenges on a global scale, according to the UN body.

“The world is looking for durable and effective options to tackle global challenges such as climate change, food and water security, and now, economic recovery from the global pandemic. To this end, the new global standard for NbS is ideally placed to harness and accelerate the sustainable use of nature,” said IUCN’s Global Director for the Nature-based Solutions Group Stewart Maginnis.

“For NbS to fulfil their potential, we must ensure that the actions put in place today bring about the desired benefits for society and biodiversity. This global standard offers a rigorous, consistent and accountable framework that will help avoid any misuse and take nature-based solutions from the local to global scale,” said Stewart.

The concept of NbS – actions addressing key societal challenges through the protection, sustainable management and restoration of ecosystems, benefiting both biodiversity and human well-being – is increasingly being applied globally.

More than 130 countries, including Vietnam, have already included NbS actions – such as reforestation, green infrastructure, sustainable agriculture and aquaculture, or coastal protection – in their national climate plans under the Paris Agreement.

However, not all actions labelled as NbS provide the anticipated benefits to both society and biodiversity, and the global potential of NbS is far from being fully realised.

“Until now, there has been neither consensus nor coherent guidance on how to design and implement NbS interventions that are capable of consistent delivery of benefits for people and nature,” said Angela Andrade, Chair of the IUCN Commission on Ecosystem Management.

“The contribution of the commission, in addition to input from over 800 experts and practitioners from 100 countries, has been to guide the Global Standard, ensuring that it is scientifically robust and applicable across a wide range of regions and scenarios,” she said.

 

The Global Standard for NbS has eight criteria and associated indicators that allow the user to assess the aptness, scale, economic, environmental and social viability of an intervention; consider its possible trade-offs; ensure transparency and adaptive project management, and explore links to international targets and commitments. It consists of a user guide and self-assessment tool.

​​Like many other countries, in Vietnam, increased demand for NbS has led to misuse of the concept, where good intentions can harm nature and people.

In worst-case scenarios, misuse runs the risk of damaging biodiversity, eroding the nature that humans depend upon for services such as clean water and food.

For example, a tree-planting project using just one non-native species could result in poor soil biodiversity, making it more costly or impossible to sustain a diverse forest in the future.

Similarly, restoring a mangrove forest to reduce the risk of storm damage could be doomed from the start if upstream and downstream processes are not considered.

The standard helps to fill this gap, the IUCN said.  VNS

Water source a lifeline for farmers near U Minh Thuong national park

Water source a lifeline for farmers near U Minh Thuong national park

Chopping open a coconut, pouring the liquid into a cup and taking a big slurp, Nguyen Quoc Tuan, also known as Sau Tuan, carefully observes his four rows of ginger.

Experts call for better water resources management to cope with climate change

Experts call for better water resources management to cope with climate change

Both climate-change adaptation and modern technological solutions are needed to actively manage water resources, deputy director of the Viet Nam Academy for Water Resources, Tran Dinh Hoa, told a workshop in HCM City last week.

 
 

Other News

.
Bluezone app: New weapon in fight against pandemic
Bluezone app: New weapon in fight against pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Those with smartphones in Vietnam have been advised to download Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

VN construction industry issues action plan to reduce emissions
VN construction industry issues action plan to reduce emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/08/2020 

The Ministry of Construction has announced a national action plan on green growth in 2020-2030 focusing on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and implementing the Paris Agreement.

With more coal-fired thermopower plants, Mekong Delta faces higher risks
With more coal-fired thermopower plants, Mekong Delta faces higher risks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

Many Mekong Delta provinces, including Bac Lieu, Long An and Tien Giang, are saying 'no’ to coal-fired thermopower plants.

Man saves endangered turtles from being eaten
Man saves endangered turtles from being eaten
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/08/2020 

Two rare turtles that were set to be eaten in central Quang Binh Province have been rescued after a man found them at a local market and decided to save them.

Vietnam ready to cope with extreme weather
Vietnam ready to cope with extreme weather
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/08/2020 

Nguyen Xuan Cuong, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, spoke on the country’s readiness to minimise losses in the event of natural disasters.

Vietnam expects to launch domestic Covid-19 vaccine by October 2021
Vietnam expects to launch domestic Covid-19 vaccine by October 2021
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Four vaccine manufacturers and research agencies in Vietnam are in a race for vaccines against Covid-19.

Apps rolled out to fight pandemic
Apps rolled out to fight pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Those with smartphones would do well to download Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, 

Universities promote training of IT human resources
Universities promote training of IT human resources
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/08/2020 

To train high-quality human resources and meet the ever-changing demands of the IT industry, universities and tech enterprises in Da Nang have been working closely together in the training of IT staff for the future.

Singapore researchers create "electronic skin"
Singapore researchers create "electronic skin"
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Singapore researchers have developed "electronic skin" capable of recreating a sense of touch, an innovation they hope will allow people with prosthetic limbs to detect objects, as well as feel texture, or even temperature and pain.

Communications programming platform Stringee launched
Communications programming platform Stringee launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications launched a communications programming platform called Stringee on July 31 in Hanoi.

Air, noise pollution increases in southern urban areas
Air, noise pollution increases in southern urban areas
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Affected by production and transport activities in localities, the LAeq (equivalent continuous sound level) in the southern region in the first six months of the year exceeded the permitted level by 56.7-68.5 percent.

VN female researcher uses fuel cells for renewable energy
VN female researcher uses fuel cells for renewable energy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/08/2020 

With a passion for renewable energy development, Ho Thi Thanh Van from the HCM City University of Natural Resources and the Environment has created research breakthroughs in the use of fuel cells, an important source of clean energy of the future.

Common production hub may solve noodle-making village's waste problem
Common production hub may solve noodle-making village's waste problem
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

A century ago, a woman from Thuong Trach Village married a man in Lien Chieu Village connecting the fate of the two villages by the craft of vermicelli-making and an environmental problem. 

'Treasury' of biodiversity discovered in Kon Tum
'Treasury' of biodiversity discovered in Kon Tum
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

Surveys about biodiversity by Fauna & Flora International (FFI) have uncovered a ‘treasury’ of rare and precious rare animals in Kon Long district in Kon Tum province.

Start-up dreams go from paper to reality
Start-up dreams go from paper to reality
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

As a founder and chairman of the BestB business ecosystem as well as founder and CEO of Flower Farm, 32-year-old Pham Anh Cuong is a brand specialist and all-round start-up fanatic.

Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals
Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/07/2020 

In the Pu Mat National Park of the central province of Nghe An, there is a special task force that rescues wild animals trapped by hunters.

Mekong Delta faces increasing erosion along rivers, canals
Mekong Delta faces increasing erosion along rivers, canals
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/07/2020 

The beginning of the rainy season has increased land erosion along rivers and canals in the Mekong Delta.

Hanoi relocates factories to clear land for public space
Hanoi relocates factories to clear land for public space
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/07/2020 

In the context of the lack of public space, Hanoi should prioritize the land left by relocated factories for use as public space.

Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google face claims of 'harmful' power
Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google face claims of 'harmful' power
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/07/2020 

The executives of the four US tech giants defend their records at a five-hour hearing in Congress.

New platform helps connect pupils to the right tutor
New platform helps connect pupils to the right tutor
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/07/2020 

Juggling further education with financial responsibilities can be a tough task at best.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 