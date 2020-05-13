Golden Globe Awards 2019 honour 10 young science and technology talents

The Secretariat of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee has decided to present the 2019 Golden Globe Awards to 10 young science and technology talents in five areas,

including information technology and communications (2), medical-pharmaceutical technology (1), biotechnology (2), environmental technology (3) and new material technology (2).

At the 2018 Golden Globe Awards ceremony. (Photo: doanthanhnien.vn)

The prize winners were selected through a nine-day online voting round via electronic newspapers, which featured the best 20 of the total 45 online registration profiles nominated by 24 units. A total of 420,769 votes were collected, an increase of 11,151 votes compared to the previous awards in 2018.

Accordingly, each winner received a Golden Globe trophy, a certificate of merit and a “Creative Youth” badge from the HCYU Central Committee, along with a cash prize of VND20 million (US$856) from the sponsor, Tan Hiep Phat Trading Service Company Limited.

Together with the Golden Globe Awards, 20 outstanding female students, selected among 42 valid registration profiles submitted by 31 universities across the country, were awarded prizes for the Brightest Female Student in Science and Technology 2019, including 11 in information technology, two in electricity, three in electronics, and four in mechanics.

According to the organising committee, this year’s awards saw the increased participation of candidates studying and working abroad who have many excellent achievements, compared to in previous years. In particular, many individuals are heads of national-level scientific and technological topics, having many practical applications with high efficiency, high-quality scientific works, patents and useful solutions that have been widely recognised, as well as receiving awards and medals, both at home and abroad, such as Dr. Dinh Ngoc Thanh (Soongsil University, Republic of Korea), Dr. Vo Van Giau (Gachon University, Republic of Korea), Dr. Tran Nguyen Hai (Duy Tan University, Vietnam), and Dr. Nguyen Thuy Chinh (Institute of Tropical Technology, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology).

The Golden Globe Awards have been organised annually by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee, in coordination with the Ministry of Science and Technology, since 2003 in order to discover talent and stimulate a passion for technology and science research amongst young people. Nhan Dan