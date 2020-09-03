Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/09/2020 10:34:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Google Doodle celebrates Vietnam National Day with typical images

03/09/2020    10:31 GMT+7

Google Doodle today [September 2] released typical Vietnamese images in an artwork to commemorate Vietnam’s National Day.

google doodle celebrates vietnam national day with typical images hinh 0

Google Doodle on September 2, 2020. Screenshot: MT

Today’s Doodle artwork features an idyllic rowboating scene full of traditional Vietnamese symbolism. The man paddling is depicted wearing an iconic Nón lá, a conical leaf hat that originated thousands of years ago and has since become synonymous with the nation’s culture.

Opposite of the man steering the boat, a woman is dressed in the elegant national costume of Vietnam - the Áo Dài, which embodies the pride of the Vietnamese people, Google Doodle writes.

The two are encircled by lily pads and lotus flowers, typical flora found throughout Vietnam’s lakes and ponds. The national flower of Vietnam, the lotus submerges under muddy water at night and resurfaces the next morning.

Upon reaching the new dawn’s sunlight, it blooms untarnished by the surrounding mud – even during the most turbulent of times. This act of perseverance demonstrates why many in the country view the lotus blossom as a symbol of strength and optimism.

 

Not only does this colorful flower brighten the Vietnamese landscape, but it is also deeply ingrained in the nation’s cultural identity, from its towering architecture to its unique cuisine.

The lotus’ distinctive shape has found its way into the design of multiple Vietnamese pagodas, temples, and communal houses since the Ly and Tran dynasties, like the prominent One Pillar Pagoda in Hanoi.

In addition to its enduring symbolic value, the flower is used to make lotus tea, an essential part of many Vietnamese celebrations.

“Happy National Day, Vietnam!” it says.

Many Vietnamese young people expressed their surprise and pride when seeing the iconic images on Google Doodle. Hanoitimes

 
 

Other News

.
People need to protect their health as air quality drops
People need to protect their health as air quality drops
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

While air quality in Hanoi’s inner city remained mostly good and average in the last week of August, it did drop in some areas compared to previous weeks.

Da Nang's students win prize for smart marine waste collecting system
Da Nang's students win prize for smart marine waste collecting system
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/09/2020 

A group of students from the central city of Da Nang has won the best presentation prize at eProject 2020, a competition jointly held by enterprises and schools, for a marine rubbish collecting system.

Facebook joins MRC to raise awareness about flood, drought
Facebook joins MRC to raise awareness about flood, drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/09/2020 

The Mekong River Commission (MRC) Secretariat and Facebook on August 31 launched a collaboration initiative to provide early flood alert and drought monitoring information to riparian communities and governments in the Lower Mekong region.

National data portal inaugurated
National data portal inaugurated
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/09/2020 

The national data portal https://data.gov.vn was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) during a ceremony in Hanoi on August 31.

First Vietnamese to visit Antarctica and her effort to fight climate change
First Vietnamese to visit Antarctica and her effort to fight climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/08/2020 

In 1997, 24-year-old Hoang Thi Minh Hong became the first Vietnamese to visit Antarctica as part of an expedition that included young people from 25 nations.

The author of Unikey – the ‘national software’
The author of Unikey – the ‘national software’
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/08/2020 

There is a software product made in Vietnam which has been used in most computers in the country for tens of years, called Unikey.

Mekong Delta to release floodwaters into rice fields to fertilise soil, destroy pests
Mekong Delta to release floodwaters into rice fields to fertilise soil, destroy pests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/08/2020 

Farmers in Dong Thap Province’s Hong Ngu District will not grow the autumn-winter rice crop, the year’s third, on more than 9,000ha and will instead release floodwaters into their fields to fertilise the soil and destroy pathogens and pests.

Vietnam to issue new rules on terrestrial mobile communication terminal devices
Vietnam to issue new rules on terrestrial mobile communication terminal devices
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/08/2020 

Vietnam will issue new technical regulations for terminal devices of terrestrial mobile communication, which will include integrating 4G into such devices.

SMBs in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam among top targets of phishing in Southeast Asia
SMBs in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam among top targets of phishing in Southeast Asia
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/08/2020 

Phishing is on the rise with more than 1.6 million attempts to transfer users to phishing pages via links within e-mails blocked by its software in the first six months of the year, global cybersecurity company Kaspersky reported.

Made-in-Vietnam AI platform debuted
Made-in-Vietnam AI platform debuted
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/08/2020 

The Viettel AI Open Platform, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform developed by the military-run telecoms group Viettel, was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communication at a ceremony on August 28.

MIC’s initiative to honor Vietnam's ICT products praised
MIC’s initiative to honor Vietnam's ICT products praised
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) for the initiative of holding weekly launching ceremonies for Vietnamese platforms to honor and promote Vietnamese ICT products.

Vietnam praised for e-government development
Vietnam praised for e-government development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam’s e-government has taken a big step forwards. The smart urban operation center and the reporting and data analysis system have been implemented on a trial basis and brought initial results.

Freedom on the Internet must ensure human rights in cyberspace
Freedom on the Internet must ensure human rights in cyberspace
FEATUREicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam’s consistent view is not to prohibit the development of Internet, but its 'reverse side', which is contrary to cultural identity, national customs and traditions, and hinders social development.

Vietnam to release ICT White Book 2020 in December
Vietnam to release ICT White Book 2020 in December
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/08/2020 

The 2020 White Book on information and communications technology (ICT) of Vietnam is scheduled to be issued by December 20.

Ca Mau declares landslide emergency at western sea dykes
Ca Mau declares landslide emergency at western sea dykes
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/08/2020 

The People’s Committee of the southernmost province of Ca Mau has announced an emergency situation as landslide has occurred at many sections of the sea dykes along the western coast in the locality.

Tax duty to be obligatory for Google, Facebook soon
Tax duty to be obligatory for Google, Facebook soon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/08/2020 

Foreign organizations and individuals providing cross-border advertising services generating revenue in Vietnam must pay taxes and comply with Vietnam’s laws.

Programme launched to select Vietnam’s top ICT companies
Programme launched to select Vietnam’s top ICT companies
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/08/2020 

The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) on August 26 launched the selection programme for the Top 10 Vietnam ICT Companies 2020.

‘Make in Vietnam’ solution solves question of electronic identification
‘Make in Vietnam’ solution solves question of electronic identification
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/08/2020 

eKYC uses new technologies such as face and writing identification, Big Data and AI to automate the verification process.

72 percent of entries to Viet Solutions 2020 contest from overseas
72 percent of entries to Viet Solutions 2020 contest from overseas
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  27/08/2020 

More than 200 entries have been sent to Viet Solutions 2020 - a competition seeking digital transformation solutions for Vietnam - with 72 percent coming from overseas, the organising board said on August 26.

Korean woman impressed with free Internet services in Vietnam
Korean woman impressed with free Internet services in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  27/08/2020 

On Youtube, Kim Hye Ri, a former student at the Vietnamese studies faculty, Korea University of Foreign Languages said that she used to think South Korea was paradise for Internet and wifi, but she changed her thinking after a visit to Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 