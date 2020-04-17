Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
21/04/2020 05:09:26 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Google Doodle honours heroes in COVID-19 fight

 
 
18/04/2020    16:41 GMT+7

Seen by millions of users each day on the Google homepage, Google Doodle has been honouring heroes worldwide who are taking on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic with a series of appreciation drawings

 that feature medical personnel, emergency workers, scientists, custodians, farmers, grocery store employees, and drivers of public transportation.

google doodle honours heroes in covid-19 fight hinh 1

On Friday, April 17, Google pays tribute to both teachers and childcare workers who have been forced to adapt their lesson plans to be suitable for a remote classroom setting and different forms of technologies that have previously remained untested on a large scale.

google doodle honours heroes in covid-19 fight hinh 2

On Thursday, April 16, Google recognised workers in the food catering industry for their hard work during the COVID-19 outbreak. They have been facing a higher level of risk due to coming into contact with so many people on a daily basis and have to factor in additional safety measures to prevent contracting or spreading the virus.

google doodle honours heroes in covid-19 fight hinh 3

On Wednesday, April 15, Google Doodle thanked packaging, shipping, and delivery workers who have been able to keep up with an increase in consumer demand for goods purchased online which has spiked during the crisis.

google doodle honours heroes in covid-19 fight hinh 4

On Tuesday, April 14, Google Doodle saluted divers who operate public forms of transportation and who have allowed normal citizens to perform essential visits. On a daily basis, bus and train operators put their health at risk by continuing to go to work so that people who do not enjoy access to their own vehicle can still get around their area.

google doodle honours heroes in covid-19 fight hinh 5

On Monday, April 13, Google Doodle saluted grocery store workers who have ensured that supermarkets remain stocked with produce and essential items.

google doodle honours heroes in covid-19 fight hinh 6
 

On April 10, Google honoured farmers whose hard work has seen the continuing flow of food from the field into markets and supermarkets.

google doodle honours heroes in covid-19 fight hinh 7

On April 9, Google thanked custodial and sanitation workers who have strived to keep hospitals and other medical institutions running throughout the pandemic.

google doodle honours heroes in covid-19 fight hinh 8

On April 8, Google Doodle paid tribute to firefighters and police officers who respond to emergency situations and provide aid to citizens in need each day. In order to do their jobs, both police officers and firefighters must frequently come into close contact with other people, some of whom may be infected with the COVID-19. Despite these risks, firefighters and police officers continue to work to help society function as normal.

google doodle honours heroes in covid-19 fight hinh 9

Tuesday April 7 saw Google Doodle honour doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel who are working long hours and are facing tough emotionally and physically demanding conditions, often whilst being inadequately protected. These selfless people constantly balance their work with the risk posed to their personal health and to the safety of their loved ones.

google doodle honours heroes in covid-19 fight hinh 10

Debuting on April 6, the first Google Doodle was dedicated to public health workers and scientific researchers, who have all been working extremely hard to slow the extensive transmission that is already occurring in many communities throughout the world.

Google launches page to provide COVID-19 information in Vietnamese

Google launches page to provide COVID-19 information in Vietnamese

Google, the world’s most used search engine, has introduced a page aimed at collecting documents and information relating to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Vietnamese.

Coronavirus: Apple and Google team up to contact trace Covid-19

Coronavirus: Apple and Google team up to contact trace Covid-19

The two companies plan to add contact tracing to their operating systems so no extra apps are needed.

 
 

.
Dolphins return to Nha Trang, Binh Thuan beaches
Dolphins return to Nha Trang, Binh Thuan beaches
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

Dolphins have been swimming in groups near popular beach destinations in Nha Trang and Binh Thuan in central Vietnam since tourist activities have been suspended due to COVID-19. 

Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan
Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

More than 200 black shanked douc langurs (pygathrix nigripes) have been spotted in a coastal forest in Thuan Nam district, the central province of Ninh Thuan.

Covid-19: Antibody research needed to determine community immunity rate in Vietnam
Covid-19: Antibody research needed to determine community immunity rate in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

Scientists believe that community epidemiological research on anti-virus antibodies needs to be done to find suitable preventive measures to control the spread of COVID-19 before a vaccine is developed.

Coronavirus: Space crew return to very different Earth
Coronavirus: Space crew return to very different Earth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

No strangers to isolation, the trio left for the space station months before Covid-19 emerged.

Baby rhino born in the middle of COVID-19
Baby rhino born in the middle of COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

Meet Winnie, the latest addition to the herd of rhinos at Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc. Winnie was born slap bang in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic which is why her name was choosen.

VN forest planters hit hard during Covid-19 pandemic
VN forest planters hit hard during Covid-19 pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

The pandemic has dealt a strong blow to forestry companies.

Climate change: US megadrought 'already under way'
Climate change: US megadrought 'already under way'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

A drought as bad as any in recorded history may be under way in the US.

Local start-ups will be matched with investors online amid COVID-19
Local start-ups will be matched with investors online amid COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, KK Fund will help match local start-ups and investors online in the event “Meet your Match Vietnam.”

Coronavirus: Is there any evidence for lab release theory?
Coronavirus: Is there any evidence for lab release theory?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

BBC News examines allegations that the coronavirus was accidentally released from a lab.

Mekong Delta locals respond to drought and saltwater intrusion
Mekong Delta locals respond to drought and saltwater intrusion
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

Since drought and saltwater intrusion are becoming severe in the Mekong Delta in the dry season, localities in the region have actively developed plans, scenarios, and implemented solutions to prevent and control drought and saltwater intrusion.

China limited the Mekong's flow. Other countries suffered a drought.
China limited the Mekong’s flow. Other countries suffered a drought.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

New research show that Beijing’s engineers appear to have directly caused the record low levels of water in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Biggest cosmic mystery 'step closer' to solution
Biggest cosmic mystery 'step closer' to solution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

New experimental findings could help us solve one of the biggest mysteries about the Universe.

Coronavirus: Fears of spike in poaching as pandemic poverty strikes
Coronavirus: Fears of spike in poaching as pandemic poverty strikes
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

Conservation groups say poaching is on the rise as tourism income dries up at wildlife reserves.

Soc Trang declares emergency due to saline intrusion
Soc Trang declares emergency due to saline intrusion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has declared a state of emergency after drought and saltwater intrusion hit the region, strongly affecting local residents’ lives and production.

Bangladesh overfishing: Almost all species pushed to brink
Bangladesh overfishing: Almost all species pushed to brink
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

Overfishing by industrial trawlers in Bangladesh has pushed almost every species to the brink.

Black shanked douc langurs found in Ninh Thuan
Black shanked douc langurs found in Ninh Thuan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

More than 200 black shanked douc langurs (pygathrix nigripes) have been spotted in a coastal forest in Thuan Nam district, the central province of Ninh Thuan, local authorities said on April 16.

Proper waste control in Ha Loi Village to curb the COVID-19 spread
Proper waste control in Ha Loi Village to curb the COVID-19 spread
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

Local authorities in Hanoi’s Me Linh District has requested Minh Quan Company, the garbage collection unit in the country’s newest COVID-19 infection cluster in Ha Loi Village, to mobilise six permanent workers to collect garbage

Vietnam manufactures COVID-19 disinfection robot
Vietnam manufactures COVID-19 disinfection robot
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

Vietnamese scientists have just developed a new robot that can clean and disinfect hospital rooms to support medical staff in the battle against the novel coronavirus.

Locally-made ventilators introduced in Da Nang
Locally-made ventilators introduced in Da Nang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

A locally-made non-invasive ventilator has been introduced by Da Nang-based private Duy Tan College to help the fight against COVID-19.

Film launched to warn against wildlife consumption to prevent disease outbreaks
Film launched to warn against wildlife consumption to prevent disease outbreaks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

It is part of the campaign 'Don’t Consume Wildlife to Protect Your Health And Of the Community'.

