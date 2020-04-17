Google Doodle honours heroes in COVID-19 fight

Seen by millions of users each day on the Google homepage, Google Doodle has been honouring heroes worldwide who are taking on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic with a series of appreciation drawings

that feature medical personnel, emergency workers, scientists, custodians, farmers, grocery store employees, and drivers of public transportation.

On Friday, April 17, Google pays tribute to both teachers and childcare workers who have been forced to adapt their lesson plans to be suitable for a remote classroom setting and different forms of technologies that have previously remained untested on a large scale.

On Thursday, April 16, Google recognised workers in the food catering industry for their hard work during the COVID-19 outbreak. They have been facing a higher level of risk due to coming into contact with so many people on a daily basis and have to factor in additional safety measures to prevent contracting or spreading the virus.

On Wednesday, April 15, Google Doodle thanked packaging, shipping, and delivery workers who have been able to keep up with an increase in consumer demand for goods purchased online which has spiked during the crisis.

On Tuesday, April 14, Google Doodle saluted divers who operate public forms of transportation and who have allowed normal citizens to perform essential visits. On a daily basis, bus and train operators put their health at risk by continuing to go to work so that people who do not enjoy access to their own vehicle can still get around their area.

On Monday, April 13, Google Doodle saluted grocery store workers who have ensured that supermarkets remain stocked with produce and essential items.

On April 10, Google honoured farmers whose hard work has seen the continuing flow of food from the field into markets and supermarkets.

On April 9, Google thanked custodial and sanitation workers who have strived to keep hospitals and other medical institutions running throughout the pandemic.

On April 8, Google Doodle paid tribute to firefighters and police officers who respond to emergency situations and provide aid to citizens in need each day. In order to do their jobs, both police officers and firefighters must frequently come into close contact with other people, some of whom may be infected with the COVID-19. Despite these risks, firefighters and police officers continue to work to help society function as normal.

Tuesday April 7 saw Google Doodle honour doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel who are working long hours and are facing tough emotionally and physically demanding conditions, often whilst being inadequately protected. These selfless people constantly balance their work with the risk posed to their personal health and to the safety of their loved ones.

Debuting on April 6, the first Google Doodle was dedicated to public health workers and scientific researchers, who have all been working extremely hard to slow the extensive transmission that is already occurring in many communities throughout the world.

Google launches page to provide COVID-19 information in Vietnamese Google, the world’s most used search engine, has introduced a page aimed at collecting documents and information relating to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Vietnamese.