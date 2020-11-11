Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/11/2020 08:23:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Google expansion stimulates Vietnamese digital transformation

12/11/2020    08:17 GMT+7

Google expansion in most aspects has motivated the digital transformation in Vietnam, inspiring developers and regulators alike to take a slice from the huge funds flowing out of the country and into the wallet of the tech giant.

Google expansion stimulates Vietnamese digital transformation
Google is running plenty of applications.

Logistics companies in Vietnam pay about $50 million to Google annually for its mapping services. Meanwhile, Google's services are widely in use across a myriad of sectors, fetching similar payments. In short, the US searching tool has earned hundreds of millions of US dollars to the tech giant, adding to its already significant advertising revenue, according to Nguyen Trong Duong, deputy director of the Authority of Information Security at the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) at a recent technology event.

“Why don’t we master the technology to keep the sum in Vietnam?” asked Duong. “Developing the products by ourselves could create bigger value for every business in the country.”

Money is not the biggest problem, it is the requisite database. Overseas platforms are holding tremendous amounts of data on Vietnamese consumers who have a preference for their services.

“It is necessary to unfold the 'Make in Vietnam' campaign is necessary,” Duong said.

Efforts to replace Google 

On November 6, local technology firm IOT Link officially launched its digital map named Map4D as a new mapping solution for logistics companies and other businesses. The launching ceremony was part of the MoC's string of events promoting "Make in Vietnam" digital platforms. 

According to IOT Link, Map4D allows users to interact with 3D objects in a four-dimensional space. Also, the map can be integrated with VR, AI, IoT, machine learning, and other modern software.

Map4D could be applied in plenty of sectors such as e-commerce, tourism, construction, resources and environment, agriculture, and transportation, among others. More importantly, all of its data is located in Vietnam, so users need have no worries about security.

Over the years, many local tech companies such as VNG, Socbay, and Xalo have introduced search tools to replace Google. However, catering for a tiny niche market and holding limited resources, the platforms have not managed to overtake the giant. 

Recognising the breakdowns, the MIC has researched and drafted many incentives to lift up Vietnam-based digital platforms.

 

Lack of all-in-one apps 

Despite the massive number of products aiming to replace Google, the ecosystem is extremely fragmented – which is contrary to the global trend where one firm offering plenty of seamlessly integrated services holds the upper hand. 

In Vietnam, the majority of tech companies are startups that are short on funds and have been constantly calling for capital. Meanwhile, global tech titans, with strong financial capital, have kept growing by purchasing other tech startups. 

According to CB Insights, as of the end of 2017, Apple has purchased about 20 startups, followed by Google (14 deals), and Microsoft (10 deals), among others.

In a response to VIR, a technology expert asserted that this is the inevitable trend for technology companies, no exemption to Vietnam.

He said that Vietnam currently has only a few companies operating in multiple sectors such as Vingroup and VNG. Of this, only Vingroup is truly a giant, VNG is still a startup calling for capital. It will be some time before Vietnam sees another rhome-made tech titan. 

“Google took nearly 10 years before reaching success, so local businesses may experience similar progress.” VIR

Van Anh

Digital transformation – the key to overcoming Covid-19 among retailers

Digital transformation – the key to overcoming Covid-19 among retailers

Experts believe that the impact of Covid-19 will last at least 12-16 months more. Only 14 percent of companies, the most agile and flexible, can become the ‘winners’, according to Arnaud Ginolin, CEO of BCG.

Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation

Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation

Singaporean media outlet the Business Times has published an article detailing how the digital transformation efforts in Vietnam have yielded the biggest improvement in comparison to other economies in the region.

 
 

Other News

.
Plastic waste recycling needs improvement to prevent pollution
Plastic waste recycling needs improvement to prevent pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Huong, Head of the Hanoi Sub-department of Natural Resources and Environment's Environment Assessment talks on how to make traditional plastic waste recycling craft villages become cleaner and greener.

Three locals named among most cited scientists in the world
Three locals named among most cited scientists in the world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Three professors currently working at Vietnamese universities have been named among the 10,000 most-cited scientists worldwide, according to a study conducted by science journal PLoS Biology of the United States.

Digital transformation to realize Vietnamese aspirations
Digital transformation to realize Vietnamese aspirations
FEATUREicon  11/11/2020 

Accelerating the digital transformation process is considered to be an important premise for Vietnam to realize the opportunities brought by the industrial revolution 4.0.

Ensuring cybersecurity a key task in digital transformation
Ensuring cybersecurity a key task in digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

Ensuring cybersecurity is considered a key factor for a successful and sustainable digital transformation, and at the same time, an inseparable part of digital transformation, 

Ministry proposes code of Conduct for cyberspace
Ministry proposes code of Conduct for cyberspace
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said the Government is considering a proposal for a code of conduct for cyberspace in Vietnam and will issue the code by the end of this year.

Environment ministry seeks to complete regulations on solid waste management
Environment ministry seeks to complete regulations on solid waste management
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/11/2020 

The Vietnam Environment Administration will be in charge of completing regulations on solid waste management in the amended Law on Environmental Protection, which will treat plastic waste as a natural resource,

2G and 3G devices will disappear from Vietnam from next year
2G and 3G devices will disappear from Vietnam from next year
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/11/2020 

2G and 3G mobile devices may disappear from Vietnam by July 2021, following the latest draft decree targeting mobile data terminals equipped with 4G and 5G technologies.

Green trees, a part of Hanoi’s soul
Green trees, a part of Hanoi’s soul
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/11/2020 

In the eyes of some Hanoians, the city’s green trees partly contribute to the identity of the capital. 

150 monkeys at Tay Ninh holy see proposed to be released
150 monkeys at Tay Ninh holy see proposed to be released
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/11/2020 

The proposal to release around 150 monkeys at Cao Dai Holy See in the southern central province of Tay Ninh into the wild has been sent to provincial authorities.

Hanoi struggles to deal with landfill pollution
Hanoi struggles to deal with landfill pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/11/2020 

Hundreds of litres of chemicals have been used to remove the stench and kill flies in Nam Son landfill, Hanoi's biggest landfill.

Vietnam’s internet economy growth ranks second in Asia: report
Vietnam’s internet economy growth ranks second in Asia: report
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/11/2020 

Vietnam’s internet economy has advanced by 39% annually since 2015 and is currently the second fastest-growing in Asia, with 68 million internet users in the country in 2020 and the figure is expected to reach 75.7 million by 2023,

Environmental protection must be at the core of socio-economic development targets
Environmental protection must be at the core of socio-economic development targets
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/11/2020 

Predictions on the intensity and impacts of environmental issues on various aspects of the socio-economy must be highlighted in the draft documents submitted to the 13th Party Congress, 

Int’l climatologists to research on extreme weather phenomena
Int’l climatologists to research on extreme weather phenomena
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/11/2020 

Scientists with the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group agreed to conduct a detailed study of the extreme rainfall in Vietnam, largely the results of tropical storms, that has disrupted the lives of some 1.5 million people,

Fight against telecom waste: when network operators ‘drop litter’
Fight against telecom waste: when network operators ‘drop litter’
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/11/2020 

Network operators have the responsibility of discovering, handling and blocking spam messages to protect users. But some operators are the sources of spam messages themselves.

More than 4,000 cyberattacks in 10 months
More than 4,000 cyberattacks in 10 months
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/11/2020 

Vietnam recorded more than 4,100 cyberattacks in the first 10 months of this year, a decrease of 7.8 per cent over the same period of last year.

Facebook: the rendezvous for anti-fan groups to defame people
Facebook: the rendezvous for anti-fan groups to defame people
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/11/2020 

With its popularity and easy policies, Facebook has proven to be the favorite place for anti-fans to gather to defame celebrities.

First Vietnamese-made real 4D digital map platform launched
First Vietnamese-made real 4D digital map platform launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/11/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has debuted the digital map platform Map4D to support the country's digital transformation and digitalisation of smart city infrastructure.

Large scale 5G rollout expected in 2021: information minister
Large scale 5G rollout expected in 2021: information minister
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/11/2020 

Vietnam has not fallen behind in launching a 5G network, having completed a technical pilot last year, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said while being grilled in the Q&A session at the 14th National Assembly.

More efforts needed for forest protection: expert
More efforts needed for forest protection: expert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/11/2020 

Vietnam has abundant forest resources, but there are many ongoing problems relating to forest protection. Trieu Van Hung, Chairman of the Vietnam Forest Science Technology Association, talks to Viettimes about the issue.

Long An, Binh Thuan begin waste classification at source
Long An, Binh Thuan begin waste classification at source
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/11/2020 

Households, agencies and businesses in Tan An City's Ward 3 started sorting their waste for collection on Thursday.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 