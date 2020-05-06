Google Maps removes wrongful information about beach in Vietnam’s Phu Yen province

Google Maps has removed false information about Phu Lam beach in Vietnam’s south-central coastal province of Phu Yen, according to a local official.

Google Maps deletes the wrong phrase of "Phu Lam Golden, sandy South China sea beach" at the location of Phu Lam beach, Phu Dong ward, Tuy Hoa city.

At a press meeting on May 6, Deputy Chief of the provincial People's Committee’s Office Vo Ngoc Chau said the office on May 4 received a document from the Ministry of Information and Communications about the results of checking and handling the display of misinformation by Google Maps.

The document said after receiving the information from the provincial People's Committee, the ministry's Department of Radio, Television and Electronic Information requested Google Maps to remove the wrongful information.

As a result, it had deleted the wrong phrase of "Phu Lam Golden, sandy South China sea beach" at the location of Phu Lam beach, Phu Dong ward, Tuy Hoa city, Chau said.

The misinformation was reported by some press agencies on April 17. Afterwards, the provincial People's Committee sent a request to the ministry to handle the issue./.VNA

