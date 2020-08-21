VN government decree to sweep away spam calls

Businesses in the fields of real estate, insurance and education will bear the biggest influences from the newly released decree on preventing spam messages and calls.

Mobile network operators have blocked spam messages with the solutions using AI. Previously, mobile subscribers complained that they received tens of spam messages. But now they only receive several messages a week which invite them to use services.

However, after escaping spam messages, mobile phone subscribers have been bothered with spam calls. They receive many calls from the telesales staff at 9-10 am and 2 pm which invite them to take life insurance policies, borrow money, buy real estate products and register for English classes.

The newly released government’s Decree 91, to take effect on October 1, 2020, is expected to stop the spam calls.

According to Nguyen Khac Lich, deputy director of the MIC’s Department of Information Security, the decree for the first time gives definition of a spam call. This is a call for advertisement purposes made without the prior consent of the recipients, or calls for advertisement purpose with prohibited content, violating regulations.

If mobile phone subscribers refuse advertisement calls, advertisers must stop immediately.

Businesses in the fields of real estate, insurance and education will bear the biggest influences from the newly released decree on preventing spam messages and calls.

The regulations not only protect subscribers from spam calls, but also create favorable conditions for businesses and organizations to make advertisement calls legally.

According to Duy Tuan, chair of the Telecommunication Digital Content Club, in the past, digital content firms sent messages themselves to invite subscribers to use services.

However, in the last 2-3 years, they have had to do this through mobile network operators’ SMS systems. Mobile network operators only send messages to the subscribers who accept advertisement messages. Therefore, the firms will bear little influence from the new decree.

Tuan believes that if the decree is strictly observed, the businesses in the fields of real estate, insurance and fintech will be affected tte most.

A new business model may arise, under which sale promotion programs would be organized to encourage clients to register to receive ad messages.

However, in the past, mobile network operators once donated data, money and service fees to subscribers who accept ad messages, but only 30 percent of clients accepted the messages.

A representative of a company which provides telesales platforms admitted that his company would be affected by the decree. However, he said the company anticipates the situation as similar policies are also applied in some countries, including the US.

Meanwhile, a representative of a real estate firm in Quang Ninh said the firm sells products through trading floors, not directly. The trading floors will contact clients via calls. The new decree will affect the floors and the company will have to find other sale methods.

Thai Khang

Mobifone blocks subscribers making spam calls Viet Nam Mobile Telecom Services Corporation (Mobifone) has launched a system to detect and prevent spam calls using big data technology (Big Data),...