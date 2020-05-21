Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/05/2020 08:53:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Great potential of 5G development in Vietnam

 
 
27/05/2020    08:48 GMT+7

Despite successful 5G pilots of major mobile network providers in Vietnam, this innovative technology has not been exploited to the fullest in the country yet. 

Great potential of 5G development in Vietnam

However, with the incident of Covid-19 come several opportunities to make better use of 5G in answering the demands of the community.

The earliest to pilot 5G technology in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) was Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) on September 21, 2019, along with the Internet of Things (IoT) platform.

This has marked the milestone of Vietnam as one of the first in the world to run this cutting edge technology. The pilot was corresponding with the standardization route of the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP).

In March 2020, Vietnam Mobile Telecom Services One Member Limited Liability Company (MobiFone) followed the step with the introduction of its first 5G stations in the 4 major cities of Hanoi, Hai Phong, Da Nang, and HCMC. MobiFone is now technologically ready for the launch of 5G in the country.

The latest to successfully pilot this technology was Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) on April 24, 2020 in Hanoi and HCMC. Results have shown that the speed of 5G reaches over 2.2Gbps, 10 times as quick as its 4G counterpart, plus the ideal latency of nearly 0.

Obviously, these achievements are offering valuable chances for the launch of lucrative apps implementing 5G for socio-economic development as well as smart city and e-government establishment. The new technology will also become the competitive advantage of Vietnam in attracting international hi-tech investments, aiming at creating global breakthroughs.

 

Gaining such impressive piloting results, VNPT shared that it would not stop at merely delivering high-speed data services but rather create a digital ecosystem for its users while focusing on perfecting necessary applications for the construction of the e-government and smart cities in Vietnam.

Sharing the same enthusiasm, MobiFone stated that with its capacity and determination, it is ready to participate in the technological race with other major domestic and international telecoms enterprises.

Viettel itself displayed its high expectation when concentrating on developing its own 5G gNodeB equipment from June to December 2019. It aims at becoming the sixth in the world to supply this essential device and being more active in implementing 5G value added services in its mobile network.

As planned, in June 2020, Viettel is going to pilot the first stage of the commercialization process for 5G Microcell stations, which is a very promising future for smart device owners.

Vien Hong (SGGP)

State-led approach to boost 5G deployment in Viet Nam: experts

State-led approach to boost 5G deployment in Viet Nam: experts

Vietnam’s 5G network is forecast to have a bright future with Government and regulator support while domestic manufacturing of 5G handsets could lower device costs and lend tailwinds to adoption.  

Vietnam’s second largest telco gets green light for 5G tech tests

Vietnam’s second largest telco gets green light for 5G tech tests

Vietnam’s second largest telco is ready in terms of technology, technology and network structure for deploying commercial 5G network.

 
 

Other News

.
Environment Ministry proposes promoting eco-friendly vehicles
Environment Ministry proposes promoting eco-friendly vehicles
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed launching support policies and preferential programs for the use of vehicles powered by renewable energy to ease air pollution, according to a report the ministry has sent to the PM.

First “Facebook for Vietnam” campaign launched
First “Facebook for Vietnam” campaign launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

Facebook, in partnership with the US Mission to Vietnam and partners, launched a campaign entitled “Facebook for Vietnam” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Vietnam - US relations on May 24.

Motorbike emissions levels added to revised Law on Road Traffic
Motorbike emissions levels added to revised Law on Road Traffic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

Gas emissions from motorbikes will be periodically checked under the revised Law on Road Traffic which will be submitted to the National Assembly this year to protect the environment.

Vietnamese conservationist honored as biodiversity ‘Hotspot Hero’
Vietnamese conservationist honored as biodiversity ‘Hotspot Hero’
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

The Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF) announced that Le Thi Trang and nine other conservationists from around the world have been named ‘Hotspot Heroes’ for their efforts to protect the world’s biodiversity hotspots.

Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

Vietnam’s first information technology museum was established by Doctor Nguyen Chi Cong, former Head of the Department of Science and Technology under the Vietnam Information Technology Association.

Millions of periodical cicadas to emerge in parts of US
Millions of periodical cicadas to emerge in parts of US
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

After spending most of their lives in the soil, periodical cicadas will come out in three US states.

Ecosystem off Cham Islands recovers after COVID-19
Ecosystem off Cham Islands recovers after COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

Less tourism activities and waste around the Cham Islands – a world biodiversity reserve site – would help the marine ecosystem in waters off the islands recover after the two-month social distancing order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Centre rehabilitates wild animals so they can return to the forest
Centre rehabilitates wild animals so they can return to the forest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

The Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Development of Wild Animals at the Bu Gia Map National Park rehabilitates animals before releasing them back to the wild.

No more bars for two Asiatic black bears in Vietnam's northern province
No more bars for two Asiatic black bears in Vietnam's northern province
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/05/2020 

Two Asiatic black bears in Ha Nam province have been rescued on May 20 and brought to the Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh by Four Paws, an international animal welfare organization, and Ha Nam province's Forest Protection Department.

Telcos change view, consider sharing infrastructure
Telcos change view, consider sharing infrastructure
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

Telcos, which ignored earlier advice on sharing infrastructure, have now changed their mind.

Ministry launches digital transformation campaign
Ministry launches digital transformation campaign
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/05/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched a campaign in Hanoi on May 22 to step up digital transformation via cloud computing technology.

Tuyen Quang faces large deforestation
Tuyen Quang faces large deforestation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/05/2020 

Thousands of square metres of protective forest in the northern province of Tuyen Quang's Lang Chua Village have been destroyed, but local authorities and forest rangers say nothing has been done about it.

Two families of endangered langurs found in Quang Nam
Two families of endangered langurs found in Quang Nam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/05/2020 

Two families of 10 gray-shanked douc langurs (pygathrix cinerea) – a critically endangered (CR) species – have been newly found in the 30ha secondary forest in Tam My Tay Commune of the central province’s Nui Thanh District.

Monkey injured by human activities on Son Tra Peninsula
Monkey injured by human activities on Son Tra Peninsula
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/05/2020 

Many monkeys have been injured by human activities on the Son Tra Peninsula in Danang City.

Hai Duong residents suffer pollution from incinerator ash
Hai Duong residents suffer pollution from incinerator ash
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/05/2020 

Citizens in northern Hai Duong Province have complained about the disposal of incinerator ash from a local waste treatment plant over the past 10 days, claiming it has caused a bad odour that brings potential health risks for those living nearby.

Mekong Delta province faces severe water shortage
Mekong Delta province faces severe water shortage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/05/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Long An, which has been hit by severe drought this year, needs more fresh water, but can only supply about 50 percent of demand from its 35 fresh water treatment plants and stations.

Long An Province faces severe water shortage
Long An Province faces severe water shortage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/05/2020 

The drought-hit Mekong Delta province of Long An this year needs more fresh water, but can only supply about 50 per cent of demand from its 35 fresh water treatment plants and stations. 

Made-in-Vietnam robot made from waste
Made-in-Vietnam robot made from waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

A man in Hanoi and his friends have jointly made a robot using waste.

New app downloaded a million times, prove business coalitions here to stay
New app downloaded a million times, prove business coalitions here to stay
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

A new programme execution app called MEGA1 has surprised the market by topping one million downloads in just over a month after its launch.

Vietnamese scientist finds 'super material' in waste products
Vietnamese scientist finds 'super material' in waste products
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

Aerogel, the super material, opens great opportunities for humans to solve problems, from waste treatment and environmental protection to the production of new materials.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 