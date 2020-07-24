Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/07/2020 07:38:48 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Green construction the way forward for Vietnam

26/07/2020    07:33 GMT+7

Associate Professor Bui Thi An, Director of the Institute for Environmental Resources and Community Development, speaks about green construction.

Green construction the way forward for Vietnam
Unbaked bricks produced by Toan Cau Construction Materials Joint Stock Company in Hanoi. — Photo hanoimoi.com

What are the criteria for a construction project to be called green?

Green projects are projects that have achieved high energy efficiency in the use of energy and materials which are friendly to the environment. A green project is not only a project with many green trees but also using safe construction materials which cause fewer bad effects on users while limiting the negative impacts on the environment.

Can you elaborate on the significance of the use of safe and friendly construction materials?

Recently, rapid urbanisation and the use of unsafe and environmentally unfriendly construction materials have led to many problems in urban areas, including the temperature rising, flooding, pollution, the imbalance in the eco-system and others. That’s why it is high time for Vietnam to use safe and green materials so that it can save natural resources for agriculture practice and reduce CO2 emissions in the environment.

At present, to improve the livelihood for the Vietnamese people is the task of all economic sectors. To achieve the goal of sustainable development, the environment has played a very important role as it has impacts on social security, health and quality of life for all people. That’s why using green and friendly materials should be prioritised in all construction projects.

Will you please explain the use the friendly construction materials in Hanoi when the city is in the course of building a smart city?

A smart city is one of the several concepts that a green city needs.

 

A green city is developed based on three concepts. The city must have a good number of green trees which will help balance the eco-system and help the city develop sustainably with complete infrastructure. Of course, all projects in the city must use safe and friendly materials to the environment and be compatible with the current context of climate change. Last but not least, the city must use advanced information technology in its management, operation and civil service.

To implement the proposal on the sustainable development of the smart city from 2018-2025 and orientation towards 2030 which was approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Hanoi has made efforts to become a smart city where the people enjoy a better life. In the course of building Hanoi into a civilised and sustainable city, a very important criterion Hanoi must follow is to use safe and friendly construction materials.

Will you please talk a bit further on the development of safe and friendly construction materials?

PM Phuc has many times said that Vietnam would not exchange the environment for its economic development.

By now, the use of baking-free construction materials has achieved certain successes. The quality of unbaked materials has improved considerably and become a good choice for the construction sector. Yet, the price of the products remains rather high compared to traditional materials.

The Ministry of Construction is drafting a strategy on the development of construction materials for the period from 2021-2030 and orientation toward 2050. We hope when the strategy is approved it will become an effective tool for Vietnam to have more green building materials.  VNS

US$80 billion green building investment opportunities available in Vietnam

US$80 billion green building investment opportunities available in Vietnam

Some 65.7 million more people will live in urban areas in Vietnam by 2050, and this represents investment opportunities worth up to US$80 billion for the nation’s green construction sector over the next 10 years.

 
 

Other News

.
Polluting factories not all moved out of central Hanoi
Polluting factories not all moved out of central Hanoi
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

The relocation of factories posing risks of pollution from residential areas was necessary and more public space should be created, heard participants at a seminar held in Hanoi on Thursday.

Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals
Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/07/2020 

In Pu Mat National Park, central Nghe An Province, there is a special task force that rescues wild animals trapped by hunters.

VN scientists say it is difficult to commercialize inventions
VN scientists say it is difficult to commercialize inventions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14 giờ trước 

Many products have an average life expectancy of 10-15 years. If they cannot be commercialized, they will be 'put in mothballs' , said Nguyen Tan Dung, Chemical Technology and Food Dean of the HCM City University of Technology and Education.

Da Nang lacks sufficient clean water, suffers from saline intrusion
Da Nang lacks sufficient clean water, suffers from saline intrusion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

Da Nang, considered the most liveable city in Vietnam, is facing a risk of lacking domestic water on a large scale because of saline intrusion and other factors in the 2020 dry season.

Memorable images showcase local astronaut in space
Memorable images showcase local astronaut in space
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/07/2020 

Vietnam on July 23 celebrated the exploits of Vietnamese astronaut Pham Tuan as one of the greatest national heroes, 40 years on from becoming the first Vietnamese person to orbit the earth.

Vietnamese PM directs suspension of wildlife import
Vietnamese PM directs suspension of wildlife import
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 23 issued Directive 29/CT-TTg on urgent measures to tighten the management of wildlife.

Vietnam improves weather forecast to give timely warnings on extreme weather
Vietnam improves weather forecast to give timely warnings on extreme weather
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/07/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will continue improving forecasts to give quick warnings of extreme and dangerous weather to try and prevent national disasters.

HCM City announces digital transformation programme
HCM City announces digital transformation programme
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/07/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City announced a programme on digital transformation along with a data sharing and integration platform at a conference on July 22.

New national strategy sought to root out data pitfalls
New national strategy sought to root out data pitfalls
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/07/2020 

How to protect personal data has been raised by local experts as one of the biggest issues to tackle as digital transformation becomes an increasing priority in Vietnam. 

Cutting screen time lowers risk of death, study finds
Cutting screen time lowers risk of death, study finds
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/07/2020 

Research from the University of Glasgow finds watching two hours or less of television a day could minimize health risks.

Vietnam to take opportunities from green energy
Vietnam to take opportunities from green energy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/07/2020 

By shifting to a market mechanism, the local energy industry was mobilising great resources for of all economic sectors in Vietnam, said Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.

Renewable energy is answer to Vietnam's energy security
Renewable energy is answer to Vietnam's energy security
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/07/2020 

Like other countries, Vietnam is striving to use more renewable energy instead of fossil fuels.

Severe erosion threatens Hau River
Severe erosion threatens Hau River
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/07/2020 

Dozens of households in An Giang Province are being threatened by erosion along the Hau River.

China's Tianwen-1 Mars rover rockets away from Earth
China's Tianwen-1 Mars rover rockets away from Earth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/07/2020 

The Asian country's first surface mission to the Red Planet heads out on a Long March 5 rocket.

Vietnamese-made app approved for New York commuters
Vietnamese-made app approved for New York commuters
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

The Essential Connector – a smartphone application for commuters – that has been jointly developed by Vietnamese and Swiss information technology engineers has been approved by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

Hundreds of rare primate species found in Vietnam
Hundreds of rare primate species found in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

A group of 500 grey-shanked douc langurs and 100 northern buffed-cheeked gibbons have been discovered in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

Plan aims to improve Vietnam’s adaptation to climate change
Plan aims to improve Vietnam’s adaptation to climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

Enhancing state management on climate change is one of the major measures set in the national plan on climate change adaptation for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050, recently issued by the Prime Minister.

Air pollution control to be enhanced
Air pollution control to be enhanced
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/07/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has been compiling a directive of urban air pollution control which is set to be issued in August.

Three Vietnamese research works accepted at International Conference on Machine Learning
Three Vietnamese research works accepted at International Conference on Machine Learning
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/07/2020 

The VinAI Research Institute, a member of the Vingroup Group, has had three research works accepted at the International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML) 2020, the Nhan Dan newspaper reported.

Vietnam has comparative advantages in digital transformation
Vietnam has comparative advantages in digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam has great potential, which will help digital transformation proceed quickly and with fewer risks than many other countries.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 