Green consumption campaign introduces new initiatives

The 11th edition of a campaign on green consumption will take place from June 6 to 30, an event held by the Sai Gon Giai phong (Liberated Saigon) newspaper and Saigon Co.op group on June 3 heard.

Consumers choose VietGAP-standard products at Co.op mart supermarket system in Ho Chi Minh City.

Of particular note, this year’s edition will mark the establishment of a green community fund, which is a long-term initiative towards the goals of providing millions of litres of fresh water to the Mekong Delta, building “Green Schools”, and supporting children with cancer.

Organisers said they will set up a network comprising 50 “green destinations” and arrange volunteers to help consumers identify green products and businesses that produce such products.

Saigon Co.op’s supermarkets will encourage shoppers to use biodegradable and reusable instead of plastic bags. The retailer has also launched a range of programmes to promote green consumption, according to its Marketing Director Do Quoc Huy.

This year’s campaign has engaged enterprises such as the HCM City Urban Environment Company, Procter & Gamble Vietnam, Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam, Unilever Vietnam, Coca-Cola Vietnam, and Suntory Pepsico Vietnam.

Ly Viet Trung, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Sai Gon Giai phong newspaper, said the campaign is among the first and largest nationwide aimed at helping consumers develop the habit of using green products./.VNA