04/06/2020 12:39:24 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Green consumption campaign introduces new initiatives

 
 
04/06/2020    12:31 GMT+7

The 11th edition of a campaign on green consumption will take place from June 6 to 30, an event held by the Sai Gon Giai phong (Liberated Saigon) newspaper and Saigon Co.op group on June 3 heard.

Green consumption campaign introduces new initiatives hinh anh 1

Consumers choose VietGAP-standard products at Co.op mart supermarket system in Ho Chi Minh City. 

Of particular note, this year’s edition will mark the establishment of a green community fund, which is a long-term initiative towards the goals of providing millions of litres of fresh water to the Mekong Delta, building “Green Schools”, and supporting children with cancer.

Organisers said they will set up a network comprising 50 “green destinations” and arrange volunteers to help consumers identify green products and businesses that produce such products.

 

Saigon Co.op’s supermarkets will encourage shoppers to use biodegradable and reusable instead of plastic bags. The retailer has also launched a range of programmes to promote green consumption, according to its Marketing Director Do Quoc Huy.

This year’s campaign has engaged enterprises such as the HCM City Urban Environment Company, Procter & Gamble Vietnam, Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam, Unilever Vietnam, Coca-Cola Vietnam, and Suntory Pepsico Vietnam.

Ly Viet Trung, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Sai Gon Giai phong newspaper, said the campaign is among the first and largest nationwide aimed at helping consumers develop the habit of using green products./.VNA

 
 

.
German experts studying Mekong River water management
German experts studying Mekong River water management
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

Recent research from experts at the German Foundation for Science and Politics (Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik - SWP) highlighted shortcomings in managing the Mekong River’s water resources.

Vietnam’s second mobile virtual network debuts
Vietnam’s second mobile virtual network debuts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam's second mobile virtual network called Reddi, with the numeral prefix 055, was rolled out by operator Mobicast in Hanoi on June 3.

Snapchat stops promoting Donald Trump's account due to 'racial violence'
Snapchat stops promoting Donald Trump's account due to 'racial violence'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

The social network says it will drop Trump from Discover over 'racial violence and injustice'.

Dak Lak deforestation investigated
Dak Lak deforestation investigated
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Police in Dak Lak Province are investigating the forest destruction problem in the area.

VN agriculture ministry gears up for possible attack of desert locusts
VN agriculture ministry gears up for possible attack of desert locusts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is prompting preparations for the possibility of an invasion by desert locusts in the time ahead.

VN rooftop solar power to see boom thanks to new decision
VN rooftop solar power to see boom thanks to new decision
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister’s Decision 13 on solar power projects in Vietnam, which took effect on May 22, will give a push to the development of this kind of clean energy.

The doctor who tracks down genes that cause deafness in children
The doctor who tracks down genes that cause deafness in children
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

With their method of detecting gene mutations which cause hearing impairments, Dr Tran Thi Thanh Huyen and her co-workers are representing Vietnam at the final round of the ASEAN-US Science Prize.

Hanoi declares emergency over erosion in Chuong My
Hanoi declares emergency over erosion in Chuong My
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s People's Committee has officially declared an emergency over erosion in some communes of Chuong My District.

Made-in-Vietnam Bphone failed to get Google's certification
Made-in-Vietnam Bphone failed to get Google's certification
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

BKAV's smartphone Bphone B86 failed to reach Google's Play Protect certificate due to Google's demand that at least a million devices be sold each year.

New fault found in AAG undersea cable
New fault found in AAG undersea cable
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

A broken section of the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable linking Southeast Asia and the US has been detected in recent times, an internet service provider said on June 2.

Zoom sees sales boom amid pandemic
Zoom sees sales boom amid pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

The pandemic has opened up new opportunities for the video conference company.

Vietnam to have second mobile virtual network operator
Vietnam to have second mobile virtual network operator
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

The Authority of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) revealed on June 2 that a second mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) will soon debut in Vietnam.

Facebook's Zuckerberg accused of setting dangerous precedent over Trump
Facebook's Zuckerberg accused of setting dangerous precedent over Trump
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

Civil rights chiefs say they are "disappointed and stunned by Mark's incomprehensible explanations".

More rooftop solar projects for HCM City
More rooftop solar projects for HCM City
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

Nguyen Van Lai of HCM City’s Binh Chanh District who installed rooftop solar panels in 2008, said 10 years ago he did not think that one day he could sell his electricity to the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

Islander strives to protect crabs from overfishing
Islander strives to protect crabs from overfishing
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

A Ly Son Island resident in the central province of Quang Ngai has ignored cynicism and negative comments to continue on his mission to preserve his homeland’s maritime resource.

Hanoi’s residents alarmed at indoor air pollution
Hanoi’s residents alarmed at indoor air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/06/2020 

Outdoor air pollution is considered a major factor leading to increased indoor air pollution in Hanoi.

Khanh Hoa: 67,000ha of forest at high risk of fire
Khanh Hoa: 67,000ha of forest at high risk of fire
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/06/2020 

Several forest areas in the central province of Khanh Hoa are facing high risk of fire due to prolonged droughts and extremely hot weather.

"Passion - The Mother of Invention", says Vietnamese scientist
"Passion - The Mother of Invention", says Vietnamese scientist
FEATUREicon  02/06/2020 

No half measures. That’s the one thing that has stood out about Vu Ngoc Tam since he was a kid.

Climate change: older trees loss continue around the world
Climate change: older trees loss continue around the world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/06/2020 

Every six seconds in 2019 the world lost an area of primary forest the size of a football pitch, a study says.

Uniform payment of forest environmental services needed: experts
Uniform payment of forest environmental services needed: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/06/2020 

Experts discussed a uniform monitoring and evaluation system for payment of forest environmental services during a conference held last week in Hanoi.

